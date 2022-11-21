ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Watch: Gabrielle Union says she pulled from her own life experiences for 'Strange World' role

By Tonya Pendleton
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Gabrielle Union and her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade , are preparing for their holiday dinner, but not before the actress appeared on Good Morning America to promote her new movie Strange World.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AQtHq_0jIiXpHS00
Gabrielle Union arrives at the world premiere of "The Inspection" at the New York Film Festival on Oct 14, 2022. Her latest film, "Strange World" with Jake Gyllenhaal, is out on Tuesday. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI

Union stars with Jake Gyllenhaal in the animated Disney film. They play a married couple, Meridian and Searcher Clade, who must go on a mission to save their world. Union says that she prepared for the role by pulling from her own life experiences.

"As a demonstrably affectionate married mother and wife, I brought that to the role," Union told Robin Roberts , T.J. Holmes, and George Stephanopoulos . "And we do try to be partners in every aspect of our life and business. At least, you know, I try to consult with the young gentlemen I married.

"It's bizarre that some people find that controversial. I think he said, someday she leads, some days I lead, but most days we walk side by side," Union continued.

She says there are folks who found that problematic.

"You're like, 'Who are you?'"

Union attended the premiere of Strange World with her husband and four-year-old daughter, Kaavia. She said that Kaavia is her "personal Rotten Tomatoes . She was like 'I had some trouble with the second act,' but no, she loved it. She was like 'Mommy, it's so fun and you were so beautiful. I was like, 'Let's get back to that last thing. How does Mommy look?'"

Union also talked about starring in The Inspection, now in theaters. The film is based on the true story of writer/director Elegance Bratton.

A young, Black gay man enlists in the Marines to gain the approval of his mother, who believes the military can change his sexual preference.

"I play his not-so-great mother, Ines, who put him out at 15, 16, so they were estranged for ten years, and he returns to try to get his birth certificate to join the Marines," Union says. "...But the mom really believes that the Marines can change someone's identity. You'll have to see the movie to see how it all turns out."

Union says that she and Wade will host 50 people for their Thanksgiving dinner, organized by Wade.

"Thanksgiving is D's holiday, so he goes big. He turns it into the Budweiser Superfest (the popular 90's R&B multi-act music tour). It's basically Summer Jam (Hot 97's annual concert) It's multiple performances...I just show up."

Strange World opens in theaters Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Turns 4 With 'Encanto'-Themed Birthday Party

Encanto composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda approved of Kaavia's birthday festivities, writing in a comment on one video, "Hair flip on point!" The family Wade was the family Madrigal for a day! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade threw an Encanto-themed bash to celebrate their daughter Kaavia James' fourth birthday over the weekend, dressing up like characters from the hit 2021 Disney film and posing in front of backdrops that looked straight out of the movie. The birthday girl looked perfect in purple as Isabela, while Union, 50, dressed as...
People

Jennifer Hudson Says About Raising Her Teenage Son: 'He Has His Own Swag Now'

The actress, singer and TV host talked to PEOPLE about the need to let go as her son David gets older Jennifer Hudson is going through a relatable adjustment period with her teenage son David. "Whew child. Being a mom to a teenage boy. I feel like I have a new child at 13," the Respect star, 41, told PEOPLE at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. "Like, it's like, hello I'm your mother!" Despite this, Hudson went on to say that...
hiphop-n-more.com

Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie

Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
TVOvermind

Tamera Mowry-Housley Discusses The Strength of Her Marriage

No one wants to believe Tia and Tamera Mowry will be 44 in 2022. They can’t be, considering they’re still 16 and just found out they were twins when they were shopping at the mall with their adoptive mom and dad. Both are single and living a single-parent life, but they have the plan to move in together so the twins can be together and live the rest of their childhood together. They were so rudely robbed of that as kids when the adoption agency adopted them out separately, you know. Sorry, we are thinking of Tia and Tamera Mowry in their Sister, Sister days. Honestly, though, doesn’t everyone? They’re forever 16-year-old separated at-birth twins to those of us who grew up watching the 90s sitcom.
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
wegotthiscovered.com

Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation

We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
In Style

Gabrielle Union Paired the Most Regal Crown of Braids With a Sequined Dress

It's tough to pull focus from an Elie Saab gown that has mashed up sequins, a black-and-white checkerboard bodice, and swirling stripes, but Gabrielle Union balanced a busy gown with an intricate hairstyle. For the U.K. premiere of her new Disney animated film Strange World in London, Union wore a crown of braids that featured different sizes of rings that perched atop her slicked-back hair. Celestial? Sure, but it was the perfect balance to the geometric prints and patterns in her gown.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
481K+
Followers
68K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy