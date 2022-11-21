'Friend To All:' Mount Olive High School Graduate, Financial Analyst Joseph Barish Dies, 24

Mount Olive High School graduate and financial analyst Joseph R. Barish died in Hoboken on Saturday, Nov. 5. He was 24. Photo Credit: Facebook/Joe Barish

Mount Olive High School graduate and financial analyst Joseph R. Barish died in Hoboken on Saturday, Nov. 5. He was 24.

Born in New Britain, CT, Joseph was raised in Budd Lake, where he played on the Mount Olive High School basketball team and graduated in 2016, his obituary says.

Joseph attended the University of South Carolina, double majoring in finance and accounting while passionately supporting the Gamecocks. He also loved the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, and the New England Patriots.

He had been working as a financial analyst at Freshpet in Secaucus, according to his memorial.

Above all, Joseph is remembered for the passion he had for his family and his kind and caring soul.

“He was a compassionate and respectful young man and a loyal friend to many,” reads Joseph’s obituary. “He will be remembered most for his smile which lit up any room he was in.”

Joseph is survived by his loving parents, Raymond Barish Jr. and Terri (Farina) Barish; caring brother, Thomas Barish; grandparents, Raymond and Lillian Barish and Thomas and Kathleen Farina, and several extended family members and close friends who will cherish his memory forever:

Joseph’s life celebration was held at the William J. Leber Funeral Home on Thursday, Nov. 10 with a funeral mass at St. Jude RC Parish in Budd Lake on Friday, Nov. 11.

Donations can be made in Joseph’s memory to the Joseph R. Barish Memorial Fund (funds will be used to provide scholarships, and as charitable contributions to support suicide prevention), c/o 920 Belmont Ave. Apt. 3210, North Haledon, NJ 07508.

“Joe was one of the kindest and most genuine people I’ve ever known,” reads a tribute on Joseph’s obituary. “He was a friend to all and was quick with a joke. Joe was an example to how we should all aim to live: with kindness, compassion, and humor. I pray he’s at peace and I give my sincere condolences to his family.”

