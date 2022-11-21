ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Large outage leaves more than 23,000 in South Lake Tahoe without power

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzKP1_0jIiXga900

CBS13 News AM News Update - 11/21/22 03:21

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A widespread power outage has hit the South Lake Tahoe area Monday morning.

As of 7 a.m., Liberty Utilities' website shows that 23,875 customers are without power.

The power outage stretches from Meyers to Stateline, encompassing most of the city of South Lake Tahoe.

Exactly what is causing the power outage is unclear.

El Dorado County officials say their offices in South Lake Tahoe will be closed until at least 10 a.m.

Comments / 4

Rural Life
3d ago

my question is why is NV Energy supplying electricity to california? the outage was from NV Energy the outage was caused by a transformer in Minden Nevada catching fire. the fact that I pay my bill and no now that when I pay my bill I'm paying for Californians electricity. that is unacceptable and I will be calling NV Energy for an explanation

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Recent storms provide earliest South Tahoe ski resort openings in 13 years

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The early Nov. snowstorms and cold temps have the season in high gear with the earliest opening in over a decade at South Tahoe ski resorts. The timely weather portends a triumphant winter for South Lake Tahoe especially with active weather patterns in the forecast for early next week http://www.visitlaketahoe.com.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
The Sierra Nevada Ally

Should we tell people not to come to Tahoe?

The influential travel magazine Fodor’s recently asked travelers to not travel to some locations this year because of overtourism and the impact on the local environment of too many visitors. One of the ten areas on the “No List” is Lake Tahoe. “Lake Tahoe has a people problem. Amid the pandemic and the great migration, there was an influx of people moving to the mountains, as well as people with second homes in the area coming to live in Tahoe permanently. And it’s caused traffic along the lake to crawl, as well as kept trails and beaches packed,” said Fodor’s.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Heavenly Holiday Family Festival in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Heavenly Holiday Family Festival is returning to South Lake Tahoe starting with the 7th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 at the base of the Heavenly Gondola. This year, Santa Claus will be lighting the 65 foot cut...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
nnbw.com

Former Carson City supervisor Brad Bonkowski dies

“To die will be an awfully big adventure.” (Peter Pan) And so begins an obituary for a human whose true value will only be known by those who knew him. Bradford Edward Bonkowski was born in 1961 in Redwood City, Calif., and raised in Corning, Calif. He moved to Reno in 1979 and later lived in South Lake Tahoe, Indian Hills and Dayton.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sheep sculptures stolen from Rancho San Rafael Park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two empty cement pads used to display two sheep at Rancho San Rafael Park. Part of the Nevada Farms and Families portion of the park, they were located in the Basque History Area. “They are a tribute to the Basque sheep herder,” says Celia Walker, park ranger...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

NDOW: raccoons In Carson storm drains normal

Raccoons have been slipping down the storm drains on the west side of Carson City, but according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, this is normal behavior, and residents should give them plenty of space. “That’s pretty normal,” said Raquel Martinez, urban wildlife coordinator at NDOW. “It’s a prefabricated network...
CARSON CITY, NV
Record-Courier

Project Santa Claus brings North Pole to Gardnerville

The 35th year of Project Santa Claus is gearing up for another holiday season. “We are currently working with local social service providers to identify families in need and organizing volunteers to gather, wrap and consolidate the presents,” said Alicia Main, who is helming this year's effort. “We are so grateful for all the help and support we have received to date and can’t wait to get our toy boxes and Angel Trees out in the community to receive donations.”
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Record-Courier

The Thanksgiving 2022 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — There are 422 folks signed up online for today’s Turkey Trot which starts in Minden at 9 a.m. today at Minden Park. The kids’ Turkey Dash is 8:30 a.m. Online registration has closed, but you can register in person 7:30-8:30 a.m. today. The Trot...
MINDEN, NV
FOX Reno

One killed after getting hit by train in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A person was killed after getting hit by a train in Reno early Thursday morning. The crash happened near E. Commercial Row and Sutro St. on Nov. 24 around 5:15 a.m. Authorities say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Drivers beware – fall rut is here for deers

California Deer Association, El Dorado County Chapter. It’s that time of year again when bucks begin the chase portion of the annual deer rut. At this time of year larger bucks that are often primarily nocturnal become active. The bucks will remain active throughout the day and night in pursuit of the next doe that is in season to breed.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Record-Courier

Highway 50 has a substance abuse problem

We understand Lake Tahoe residents’ determination not to see Highway 50 narrowed but anyone who thinks everything is just fine with the highway as it is, isn’t paying attention. We’ve reported 11 deaths on the highway since 2014, with a fatal collision every year except 2018, and so...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Investigation Underway After Person Hit, Killed by Train Near Downtown Reno

An investigation is underway after someone was hit and killed by a train early Thursday morning near downtown Reno. The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. on Thanksgiving near East Commercial Row and Sutro Street. When police arrived on scene, they found the unidentified person dead. Nearby roads may be temporarily...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

South Reno Sam’s Club vandalized day before Thanksgiving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:05 a.m.: The Reno Police Department says the incident happened around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. There is no info about a suspect. RPD says based on the damage, it appears the windows were broken by swinging or throwing an object at the glass. A...
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Meet Ash, a Bernedoodle puppy and newest recruit at the Rescue Fire Department

RESCUE — In El Dorado County, the Rescue Fire Department's newest recruit is three months old, weighs 16 pounds and has one very big job: lending a helping paw to firefighters.Man's best friend is working double duty this holiday season.Ash is a Bernedoodle puppy — a Bernese mountain dog and poodle mix — and she has taken on a big job as an in-house therapy dog for Rescue Fire."I just got to meet her today for the first time," Chief Bryan Ransdell said.Ash is part of the Paw Platoon Placement Program, which aims to help boost the mental health of...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
mynews4.com

Reno Police asking for help in locating missing 56-year-old woman

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating missing 56-year-old Sandra Hendrix who was last seen on Wednesday night. According to RPD, Hendrix was last seen in South Reno leaving a friend's house at around 10:30 p.m....
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
117K+
Followers
21K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy