Large outage leaves more than 23,000 in South Lake Tahoe without power

CBS13 News AM News Update - 11/21/22 03:21

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — A widespread power outage has hit the South Lake Tahoe area Monday morning.

As of 7 a.m., Liberty Utilities' website shows that 23,875 customers are without power.

The power outage stretches from Meyers to Stateline, encompassing most of the city of South Lake Tahoe.

Exactly what is causing the power outage is unclear.

El Dorado County officials say their offices in South Lake Tahoe will be closed until at least 10 a.m.