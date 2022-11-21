Read full article on original website
‘Glass Onion’ Trailer: A New Benoit Blanc Mystery on Netflix
There’s just something beautiful about the way Daniel Craig says the word “murder” in his Benoit Blanc accent. Craig says the words a few times in the trailer for Glass Onion, the new sequel to Rian Johnson’s surprise hit mystery film Knives Out from 2019. In this new installment, Craig’s master sleuth Benoit Blanc just happens to witness a murder at what’s supposed to be a murder mystery party among friends. So who is the real killer? I mean, obviously we don’t know now, but Blanc is sure to figure things out before the final credits roll.
Netflix New Releases: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Bullet Train, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming December 2022
Benoit Blanc's return in Glass Onion is only the beginning of what's to come in Netflix's big 2022 closer.
Everything New on Netflix This Christmas Season
If you would like to forego the typical Christmas traditions like big family meals and parties and instead plan to ignore the world, stay in bed, and watch Netflix, first of all: There is no shame in that. Man, it sounds really nice, to be honest. And if that’s the way you want to go, Netflix will oblige with a whole mess of new holiday-themed movies and television shows in the coming weeks.
‘Enchanted’ Sequel Premieres on Streaming
It only took 15 years, but we finally got a sequel to Enchanted. And you don’t even have to go to a theater to see it — it’s streaming right now at home. The film is called Disenchanted, and it once again stars Amy Adams as Giselle and Patrick Dempsey as her beloved Robert. James Marsden and Idina Menzel return for the sequel as well, as King Edward and Queen Nancy; the new villain this time out is played by Maya Rudolph. As of today, the new film is streaming on Disney+.
aarp.org
‘1923’ Star Helen Mirren Reflects on Aging: ‘We Change Totally’
It’s the tail end of a sun-sparkled afternoon in Butte, Montana, and here I am in a windowless basement bar with — if you’ll excuse the expression — this dame I met a few minutes before. I was standing on the street outside the Miner’s Hotel, minding my own, when she pulled up in her car, looking a bit tiny behind the wheel. Then she whipped into this swift, effortless U-turn, settling without a hitch, nice and tight to the sidewalk. Oddly impressive.
‘Pinocchio’ Trailer Brings Guillermo del Toro’s Vision of a Classic to Life
It feels like only yesterday we got a big, lavish update of the classic children’s tale Pinocchio. That’s because it was only two months ago — when Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio premiered on Disney+. That version hewed very closely to the 1940 animated version from Walt Disney.
‘Wakanda Review’ Spoiler Review: A Deep Dive Into ‘Black Panther 2’
Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters, we can finally dig into the film with plenty of SPOILERS. If you’ve seen the movie and you’re ready to for some lively debate, you’re ready for the video below. In it, ScreenCrush’s own Matt Singer and Ryan...
ComicBook
Doctor Who: Once and Future Starring David Tennant, Christopher Eccleston, and More Past Doctors Announced
It's Doctor Who Day, the perfect time for Big Finish to announce an epic seven-Doctor crossover story for the 60th anniversary starring at least seven past Doctor Who stars. Doctor Who: Once and Future will feature Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann (four of whom showed up in Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode), Christopher Eccleston (who previously teased his involvement in a 60th anniversary Doctor Who story), and David Tennant (who will play the Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who 60th-anniversary television specials) in an eight-part event that celebrates the history of the long-running sci-fi television series, with more guest stars still to be revealed. Big Finish will release the series monthly, with the first seven parts debuting between May and October 2023, and a "coda" following in November 2024. Here's a tease of the story, via Big Finish:
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Image Offers First Full Look at Harrison Ford Back as Indy
To date there’s no trailer or poster for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. A teaser was shown to guests at the D23 Expo a few months ago, but it was never released in theaters or online. Heck, the movie doesn’t even official title yet, as far as anyone outside Lucasfilm knows. About all we’ve seen so far from the film is the shadowy image above, of Harrison Ford crossing a dimly-lit bridge somewhere.
‘Sr.’ Trailer: A Documentary About Two Generation of Robert Downeys
There’s no question that Robert Downey Jr. became far more famous than his father ever was. But back in his day Robert Downey Sr. was an acclaimed and respected indie director, whose credits include the 1969 cult classic Putney Swope and 1972’s Greaser’s Palace. If you know...
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Is Totally Forgettable — And Weirdly Important
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is about 45 minutes long, and feels like it was written in about that much time. It is a sweet, silly tribute to the spirit of Christmas starring a few oddball Marvel characters. That’s it. But curiously, this Holiday Special is not inconsequential. In its own tossed-off way, it is fairly important to the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. While it might not be very memorable, it is essential viewing for Marvel fans who want to be prepared for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
Prepare For ‘The Way of Water’ With the Final ‘Avatar 2’ Trailer
It’s been 13 long years since James Cameron made a movie. Wait, what’s that in Pandora years? It could only be, like, one year on Pandora. Maybe that’s why it took so long to make a sequel to Avatar. The movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, finally opens in theaters next month and the movie’s last trailer is out now. And ... it looks like Avatar! There’s evil humans in big scary robots. There are blue-skinned aliens flying on dragons and, this time, hanging out under the water. Much of the original cast is back as well, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, and Giovanni Ribisi. And there are new members of the cast too, like Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Cameron’s old Titanic star Kate Winslet, who plays a new Na’vi character named Ronal.
‘Andor’ Episode 11 Breakdown: Every Star Wars Easter Egg
We’re nearing the end of Andor Season 1, and this week’s episode begins tying together all of the show’s many themes and ideas that have run through all of the shows so far. The theme song that has been getting louder and more elaborate each week is even louder in Episode 11, adding in new horn instruments — and that could indicate that Andor is about to formally join the Rebel Alliance. (Horns typically symbolize a call to battle when used in orchestral music.)
Brandy Will Play Cinderella Again in New ‘Descendants’ Movie
’90s kids had just one Cinderella: Brandy, who played the iconic Disney princess in an extremely popular TV movie version of Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Rather than a live-action remake of the Disney cartoon (although Disney has done that too), this was a movie based on the stage musical of Cinderella by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, which originally debuted as a live television musical in 1957. (Its Cinderella: Julie Andrews.) With the great songs, plus performances from Brandy and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother, it became a huge hit, watched by tens of millions of people on television. It was also a major best-seller of the VHS era.
The Female ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Spinoff Is Dead
Cast your minds back to the summer of 2020. (It feels like a long time ago, we know.) One of the projects proposed during those uncertain times was a female-driven spinoff to Disney’s hugely successful Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The movie would have starred The Suicide Squad’s Margot Robbie, and was supposedly an “original story with new characters under the Pirates moniker, itself inspired by the long-running attraction at Disneyland.”
‘Elemental’ Trailer Gives a First Look at Pixar’s Latest
Pixar’s unique animated worlds include a place where toys are sentient beings, a universe where cars can breathe and talk and eat food somehow, a city populated by monsters who scare children to power their appliances, and the inside of a teenager’s mind, where her emotions are anthropomorphized.
Studio Ghibli Teases Project With Lucasfilm
Studio Ghibli — the home of animator Hayao Miyazaki along with most of his most famous creations — has kicked up quite a storm of speculation on social media with a single, wordless tweet. It contains a 15 second clip of the Studio Ghibli logo and the logo...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: The King Is Dead, But the Story Continues
The worst thing you can do before you watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is revisit the original movie. That’s unusual for Marvel. Typically, their films are enhanced by context; the company is so careful with its continuity that their sequels reward knowledgable and attentive viewers. And certainly audiences who are familiar with Black Panther will recognize Wakanda Forever’s many references to it, both big and small. But familiarity with the first film will also remind you just how effective it was, and how this follow-up, despite its noble aims and a few memorable concepts and performances, falls short of its predecessor.
Star Wars Unveils First Look, Cast, and Synopsis of New Series ‘The Acolyte’
After Andor concludes in a couple weeks, Star Wars fans have a whole new batch of TV shows to look forward to on Disney+ in 2023 and 2024. There’s a new season of The Mandalorian in the works, as well as a spinoff for Ahsoka Tano, who made her live-action Star Wars debut in the previous season of The Mandalorian. There’s also a very different and very intriguing series called The Acolyte that just went into production in the United Kingdom after years of development.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Scores Biggest November Opening Ever at Box Office
You’ll be shocked to learn that the latest Marvel movie is a massive hit. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted in movie theaters across the country and around the world over the weekend, and exceeded most expert predictions for its box office performance. The film grossed an estimated $180 million in U.S. theaters alone, and around $330 million worldwide.
