Iconic College Football Rivalry Could Reportedly Get Rescheduled

As the Virginia football team continues to recover from a horrific tragedy, it's sounding like the Cavaliers will take the field again in 2022.

Last week, three Virginia football players were shot and killed by a former teammate. A fourth was wounded but has reportedly been discharged from the hospital.

As a result, Virginia canceled its matchup against Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday. The team held a memorial service on campus for the three deceased players, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, during the game's scheduled time.

There have been questions about whether the Cavaliers would also cancel their annual rivalry matchup with Virginia Tech. It looks like we might have an answer.

Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that postponing the game, which is currently scheduled for Nov. 27, to Dec. 3 is "a real possibility."

"From everyone I've talked to last night and this morning, moving the #UVA-#Hokies football game to Dec. 3 is a very real possibility," Barber tweeted.

Moving the game back a week would make sense. It would allow the historic rivalry, which has been played 103 times and every year since 1970, to continue without rushing Virginia back onto the field. The Cavaliers have not practiced since the players were shot and killed on Nov. 13.

Dec. 3 is set aside as conference championship weekend in college football, but both the Cavaliers and Hokies have been eliminated from contention in the ACC Coastal. The rivalry matchup would mark the final game of the season for both teams, as neither will reach bowl eligibility.

Virginia Tech, which tragically experienced gun violence on its own campus in 2007, paid tribute to its rival on Saturday when it carried a Virginia flag onto the field prior to its matchup against Liberty.

Hopefully the two rivals are able to take the field this season, not so much for the game itself, but so that the Virginia team can continue to move forward and heal from unimaginable grief.