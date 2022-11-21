ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Made in Texas: Viewers name the top Texas brands, businesses they love

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmqBO_0jIiX3RB00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s no secret Texans carry a lot of pride for the Lone Star State. That pride has even transformed into loyalty for a few Texas businesses.

In a November interview with KXAN, Texas State Associate Professor of Marketing Rick Wilson said those businesses are able to tap into that pride and incorporate it into their products.

“Using the iconography, you know, the Texas State, the colors, the flag, and they really pull that into every aspect of their business,” Wilson said.

So we asked KXAN viewers which Texas brands they’re crazy about on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Here’s a compilation of the top answers.

Blue Bell Ice Cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1F5g_0jIiX3RB00

The creamery started out as the Brenham Creamery Company in 1907 in Brenham, Texas, which is between Austin and Houston. At first, the company made butter from excess cream from local farmers.

A few years later, the company branched out to produce ice cream. The company officially became Blue Bell Creameries in 1930, and in 1958 the company cut out the production of butter and focused on solely ice cream.

“Blue Bell Icecream, it comes in different flavors and it’s Sooooooo Good. !!!!!” wrote one viewer on Facebook.

H-E-B

Everyone’s favorite grocery store started in 1905 in Kerrville, Texas, which is northwest of San Antonio. The huge chain began as a small family-owned store back then.

Today, the company has grown to over 420 stores and 145,000 employees, according to H-E-B’s website.

“I moved away and I miss my HEB. Above all else there is no replacement for HEB,” one viewer said on Facebook.

“HEB. I’ve lived in several different places outside TX, and the thing I always missed the most was HEB,” another viewer said.

YETI

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nRqCR_0jIiX3RB00

One of the newer companies on the list, YETI Coolers was founded in 2006 by two brothers who love the outdoors. It’s based right here in Austin.

“I love me some Yeti,” wrote a viewer on Facebook.

Big Red

This soft drink began in Waco, Texas, which is between Austin and Dallas. According to texashillcountry.com, the drink’s formula was created by R.H. Roark and Grover C. Thompson in 1937.

It was originally called Sun Tang Red Cream Soda. The name Big Red Soda didn’t come into play until 1969.

“Big Red & Blue Bell. Legendary products in Texas!” one viewer said on Facebook.

Lone Star beer

Lone Star beer came from Lone Star Brewery, which was built in 1884 in San Antonio. It was the first large mechanized brewery in Texas, according to the company’s website.

It was founded by Adolphus Busch along with a group of San Antonio businessmen.

“Lone Star and Shiner Bock,” one viewer commented, leading us to our next beer brand.

Shiner beer

The Spoetzl Brewery in Shiner, Texas, which is east of San Antonio, began brewing Shiner beer in 1909. It was founded by Kosmos Spoetzl, who was born in Bavaria.

Today, the brewery is shipping out over 6 million cases of its beer across the country.

Buc-ee’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LTYOu_0jIiX3RB00

The popular convenience store chain known for its bathrooms was founded by Arch “Beaver” Aplin, a Texas A&M graduate, and his business partner, Don Wasek.

According to a 2013 Texas Monthly article, the first store opened in 1982 in Lake Jackson, Texas, which is south of Houston near the coast.

The convenience store chain has branched out of Texas and across the south into Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky.

“HEB and Buc-ee’s for sure,” wrote one commenter.

Dr Pepper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oOAmQ_0jIiX3RB00

The soft drink started to be manufactured and sold in 1885 in Waco, Texas, coincidentally where soft drink competitor Big Red also got its start.

According to the Dr Pepper Museum website, Keurig Dr Pepper is the oldest major manufacturer of soft drink concentrates and syrups in the country.

“I do drink a lot of Dr. Pepper,” one viewer said.

“HEB and Dr. Pepper! I go on a lot of road trips and always bring my own cause ya can’t always find it,” another viewer commented.

Siete Family Foods

As the name suggests, this company was started by the Garza family in Laredo, Texas, which is on the border.

President Veronica Garza was diagnosed with several health conditions, so the family of seven supported her by adopting a grain-free diet.

Now, the company offers grain-free tortillas, taco shells, tortilla chips and more to its customers.

“Siete Foods and Waterloo sparkling water!” one viewer wrote on Instagram.

Waterloo Sparkling Water

It’s hard to believe this sparkling water brand is only five years old. It was founded in Austin in 2017 and can be found in a wide variety of grocery stores.

“Waterloo sparkling water. Grape and black cherry, especially,” one viewer wrote.

Have Texans turned on Whataburger?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PRGo7_0jIiX3RB00

The first Whataburger was opened in 1950 in Corpus Christi by Harmon Dobson, with the first drive-thru being installed in 1971. Today, the company has over 800 locations across 14 states.

Whataburger was mentioned a lot in the social media discourse when we asked KXAN viewers about the fast food chain — but not all for good reasons.

While Whataburger has been considered quintessentially Texas in the past, many viewers were critical of Whataburger’s recent quality.

“Not whataburger anymore,” said one viewer.

“Looks like people are over the hype of whataburger… I personally never cared for it,” another viewer wrote.

Others also mentioned the sale of the fast food chain to a Chicago investment firm in 2019. The chain’s majority ownership went to BDT Capital Partners, according to a CNN article from that time, but the headquarters were slated to stay in San Antonio.

“First of all. Whataburger is owned now by people in Chicago, they’re no longer part of Texas,” a third viewer said.

“Whataburger is no longer a Texas brand sooooo they can go,” another person wrote on Instagram.

Whataburger leadership in 2019 released this statement about the sale.

“We’re excited about the partnership with BDT because they respect and admire the brand we’ve built,” Whataburger President/CEO Preston Atkinson said, in part. “They want to preserve it while they help us continue growing a sustainable, competitive business over a long period of time. They don’t plan to change our recipe for success.”

Some viewers did manage to keep the restaurant on their favorites list.

“Whataburger and Dr pepper is about it,” one viewer said.

“H‑E‑B and Whataburger!” another wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
Nick Reynolds

Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?

The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
TEXAS STATE
Rock 108

Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else

There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
TEXAS STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

11 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Texas

Among the many hot dog joints in and around Houston, Texas, a visit to That's My Dog is a surefire way to satisfy your beef quota on a budget. Aside from the usual suspects, the place caters to health-conscious vegetarians and oenophiles alike. As its name implies, the company boasts an award-winning menu and a staff of over twenty. Those in the know may know that the company has a sister location in Austin, Texas. 22603 Morton Ranch Rd Ste 220, Katy, TX 77449.
HOUSTON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

What LGBTQ-related bills have Texas lawmakers filed?

As the LGBTQ+ community reels from the Saturday attack on their own in Colorado Springs, Texas advocates say a slew of "anti-LGBTQ" bills already filed for the upcoming legislative session are further harming their community.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 94.1

Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch

There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
AMARILLO, TX
CBS Sports

Texas vs. Baylor: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Two in-state rivals battle as Texas hosts Baylor in Austin, Texas, on Black Friday in the regular-season finale for both programs. The Longhorns are fresh off an emphatic 55-14 win over Kansas to clinch their first winning record under Steve Sarkisian. Running back Bijan Robinson dominated with 243 yards rushing and four touchdowns to move up to No. 6 nationally in rushing yards.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Legendary Austin Rock & Roll Deejay Johnny Walker Has Died

Former KLBJ deejay Johnny Walker, regarded as one of the most vibrant and respected personalities in Austin rock radio for more than a decade, passed away Monday at the age of 68. His sister, Sissy Walker, confirmed to the Chronicle today that Walker had suffered a series of strokes in...
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

Owning This Animal In Texas Is Totally Illegal

Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Thanksgiving Turkeys

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Echoing thru oak mottes and mesquite thickets of deep South Texas, the spirited gobbling of wild turkeys heralds the dawn. Soon, dozens of Rio Grande turkeys emerge from the woods beginning their morning march, with hens in the vanguard, gaudy gobblers strutting behind. The first golden rays of day […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy