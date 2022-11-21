PEORIA (25 News Now) - Happy Thanksgiving! A cloudy day is on tap, with highs in the low 50s. While it will be cooler than it was yesterday, high temperatures are still expected to run a few degrees above average this afternoon. A weak disturbance will bring the potential for a few rain showers at various times today. Any shower activity will be light, with only a few hundredths of an inch of total precipitation expected. Cloudy and a little rainy...sounds like good football watching weather!

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO