ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

New Interstate 30 Crossing lane closures set for Monday, Tuesday of Thanksgiving week

By Brandon Ringo
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XwV2Y_0jIiWag600

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation have announced lane closures for parts of Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock for the beginning of Thanksgiving week.

On Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22 there will be double-lane closures with traffic being controlled by construction barrels and signs.

ARDOT: New lane closures expected for I-30 in Little Rock, North Little Rock

ARDOT officials ask that drivers exercise caution when travelling through work zones.

Daytime closures (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

  • I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time)
  • Riverfront Drive (single-lane closures) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
  • Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

  • I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock; includes a single-lane closure on I-30 eastbound at the I-630 westbound on-ramp and at the Broadway Street exit
  • Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (11 p.m. start time)

24-hour Closures

  • 6th Street bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock; detours signed
  • McGowan Street (full closure) between the on-ramp to I-30 westbound and Pulaski County Lane in Little Rock; the on-ramp to I-30 westbound will be reduced to one lane; detours signed

For assistance in making additional travel plans, look at ARDOT’s lane closure map at iDriveArkansas.com . To see more details on the 30 Crossing project, head to ConnectingArkansasProgram.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
magnoliareporter.com

Truck crashes into parked RV, killing occupant

A man inside a parked recreational vehicle died Tuesday in a wreck at 173 Thornton Ferry Road in Hot Springs. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Daniel Chavez, 37, of Hot Springs was driving a Ford F-250 truck south on the road. The truck crossed the center line and exited the road into the northbound lane’s roadside, where it struck the RV. The first RV then struck a second parked RV.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

One dead, two injured after driver crashes into parked RVs

MAYFLOWER, Ark. — One person is dead following a deadly collision in Hot Springs on Monday. According to authorities, the incident happened on Nov. 21 around 4:27 p.m. as a truck driver was traveling along Thornton Ferry Street in Garland County. The driver, who was driving a 2018 Ford...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Arkansas Advocate

North Little Rock renters fed up with poor living conditions

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Moving out of a black mold-infested apartment and into a safer one was literally and figuratively a breath of fresh air for Daffany Payne and her seven children, she said Tuesday. However, Payne received a bill for $4,000 worth of repairs at her previous apartment, putting her in debt for problems […] The post North Little Rock renters fed up with poor living conditions appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police urge caution ahead of busy holiday shopping season

BRYANT, Ark. — We've all heard stories of a package being stolen off a neighbor's porch or a car getting broken into— now, as we head into a busy holiday shopping season, law enforcement shared some tips to make sure those stories are significantly less common this year.
BRYANT, AR
beckersdental.com

Arkansas college gets green light for state's 1st dental program

Batesville, Ark.-based Lyon College was recently approved to offer a doctor of medical dentistry by the Higher Learning Commission Institutional Actions Council, Talk Business & Politics reported Nov. 22. The school announced its plans to launch a dental school in Little Rock, Ark., in April. It would be the first...
BATESVILLE, AR
mdmh-conway.com

Historic LR church celebrates 159th anniversary

Little Rock, Arkansas – A significant milestone was commemorated Sunday morning at a famous Little Rock church. This year marks Bethel A.M.E. Church’s 159th birthday. During the Civil War, just a few decades after Arkansas became a state, the church was established. The people who helped the church...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 13 - 19:. 1. Little Rock police investigating fatal traffic accident on Cantrell Road. Little Rock police were investigating a fatal traffic accident on...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy