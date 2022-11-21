Headlines: $5,000 Reward Offered For Pasta Sisters’ Lost Recipes Stolen in Break-In; TikTok Offers Worst ‘Tortilla Hack’ of All Time

Read full article on original website
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
LAPD Officials Determined That Officer Who Killed 14-Year-Old at Burlington Coat Factory Last Year Didn’t Follow Policy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —North Hollywood: Officials determined that LAPD Officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. broke department policy when he shot at a...
1 killed, 2 others critically wounded in Costa Mesa shooting, police say
A shooting in Costa Mesa Thursday evening left one person dead and two others wounded, police said.
A New Era of ‘Legal’ Street Vending Awaits L.A.’s Sidewalk Vendors, But Will They Finally Stop Getting Fined?
This story was produced in partnership with Capital and Main. It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers, and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles.
Armed Suspects Rob CVS, Steal From Pharmacy
Silver Lake, Los Angeles, CA: Two suspects were outstanding early Wednesday morning after an armed robbery at a CVS located on the 2500 block of Glendale Boulevard in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles. The suspects robbed the CVS and its pharmacy around 11:48 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22. The...
15-year-old arrested in armed robbery on Sixth Street Bridge where 2 French bulldogs were stolen
A 15-year-old boy was arrested last week for allegedly stealing two French bulldogs during an armed robbery on the Sixth Street Bridge, according to police.
Los Angeles detective charged for allegedly purchasing gun silencer from China
Los Angeles Police Department Detective Luke Walden faces one felony count for allegedly purchasing a silencer from China, which was intercepted in 2021.
Where To Find L.A.’s Mexican Riff On “The Bear’s” Italian Beef Sandwich
A restaurant industry veteran and son of Los Angeles is giving our city its own version of Chicago’s Italian Beef, the hulking sandwich given the spotlight through season one on FX’s show The Bear. Manny Gonzales, owner and chef of Quemada Tacos, recently unleashed El Oso on The...
LAPD promising more arrests in beating of couple outside Elton John concert
Los Angeles police are promising to make more arrests connected to the beating of a married couple after an Elton John concert. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, only one person has been arrested for the beating at the Dodger Stadium parking lot last Thursday night. With his ankle in a cast and using crutches, Jaime said on Monday that he is still in a lot of pain from the brutal attack. "My ankle hurts, it's broken," said Jaime, who only wanted to be identified by his first name. "The side of my head I have these contusions here."Jaime was knocked unconscious...
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
NBC News
L.A. officer who fired in store, fatally striking teen in dressing room, violated policy, board rules
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles police officer violated policy when he fired a rifle at a suspect inside a clothing store last year, killing a 14-year-old girl in a dressing room, a civilian oversight board ruled Tuesday. Officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. fired three times when police responded...
Pasadena police release new video of gunman wanted in shooting death of 13-year-old boy
It's been a year since a 13-year-old Pasadena boy was shot and killed by a stray bullet while he was playing video games in his bedroom. Now police have released new footage of the shooting in hopes the public can help track down the gunman.
The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List)
We took on the herculean task of whittling a staple of Los Angeles culture to a handful of the city's many flea market offerings The post The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List) appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Family whose work truck was carjacked during police chase uses GoFundMe funds to buy new vehicle
A family whose work truck was carjacked during a wild police chase used the proceeds from an online fundraiser to purchase a new vehicle.
newsantaana.com
The OC Sheriff is trying to locate a person of interest in an attempted murder in Stanton
The OC Sheriff is seeking the public’s help in locating Chad Richardson, a person of interest in an attempted murder that took place in Stanton on Thursday, Nov. 17th. At about 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, a shooting occurred at the Riviera Motel in the City of Stanton. Richardson is known to frequent that motel.
California Man Wanted for Fatally Shooting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend Following Domestic Violence Report and Car Chase
A murder suspect who police say fatally shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend during the aftermath of a car chase in Southern California is on the lam. Jose G. Mendoza, 59, shot 26-year-old Giovannie Gutierrez on Monday in the city of Palmdale after arriving at a two-car collision involving Gutierrez and Mendoza’s daughter, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A press release issued Tuesday warns that Mendoza is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic handgun “and should not be approached.”
Driver fleeing from police crashes near Long Beach City Hall
A chase involving a stolen car just ended in Downtown Long Beach. The post Driver fleeing from police crashes near Long Beach City Hall appeared first on Long Beach Post.
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
Cerritos man charged with running organization that sold fentanyl on the darknet
A Cerritos man faces federal charges of running a large-scale operation that sold fentanyl on the darknet, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named in an 11-count indictment charging him with numerous narcotics and weapons offenses that could result in a life sentence in federal prison. Hampton was allegedly active […]
foxla.com
Officials seeking public's help identifying patient at LA County hospital
LOS ANGELES - Hospital officials at LAC + USC Medical Center in the Boyle Heights area sought the public’s help with identifying a patient and are hoping his relatives come forward. A photo of the patient hospital officials sought the public's help with identifying on Nov. 23, 2022. (LAC...
Machaca, Frijoles, y Tortillas de Harina in Qatar: This Sinaloan Chef From L.A. Brought Tacos to the World Cup
As today’s dynamic display of world cup action showed, no other team in the world does futból as Mexico does. It was a sea of deep green in the nearly sold-out “Stadium 974” arena in Qatar. L.A. TACO is willing to bet that out of the 1.5 million visitors who traveled from across the world to partake in the quadrennial global sporting event. No one is having better tacos in the entire Arabian peninsula than L.A. chef Misael Guerrero.
