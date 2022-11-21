ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban-led Supreme Court says 19 people lashed in northeastern Afghanistan

 4 days ago

KABUL, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Nineteen people were publicly lashed in northeastern Afghanistan this month, the Taliban supreme court said on Monday, among the first major signs of the ruling group applying its strict interpretation of sharia (Islamic law) to criminal justice.

"After consideration and a strict sharia investigation, each of them were sentenced to 39 lashes," supreme court spokesperson Mawlawi Enayatullah said, adding that nine women were among those lashed.

The punishments took place in the northeastern province of Takhar on Nov. 11 after Friday prayers on the order of provincial courts, the spokesperson said.

Though it was one of the first major indications of systemised corporal punishment under the hardline Islamist Taliban administration, it was not immediately clear whether such penalties would be meted out nationwide.

The Taliban's supreme spiritual leader this month met with judges and said they should carry out punishments consistent with sharia law, according to a court statement.

Other countries have been scrutinising the Taliban's track record on human rights and women's rights since they took over in August 2021 after a two-decade insurgency. No foreign government has formally recognised the Taliban's administration and many have already heavily criticised its reversal on signals they would open secondary schools nationwide for girls in March.

Public lashings and executions by stoning took place under the previous 1996-2001 rule of the Taliban.

Such punishments later became rare and were condemned by the foreign-backed Afghan governments that followed, though the death penalty remained legal in Afghanistan.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Taliban court lashes 14 in latest shift to corporal punishments

KABUL, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Fourteen people were lashed in a football stadium in eastern Afghanistan, the Taliban-led Supreme Court said on Wednesday, in the latest sign of the ruling group applying its strict interpretation of sharia (Islamic law) to criminal justice.
Taliban treatment of women could be crime against humanity: UN expert

Taliban restrictions on the freedoms of women and girls could amount to a crime against humanity, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan said Friday. Richard Bennett and other UN rights experts said the Taliban's targeting of women and girls deepen "flagrant violations of their human rights and freedoms that are already the most draconian globally and may amount to gender persecution -- a crime against humanity".
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Honduras declares national emergency over gang extortions

TEGUCIGALPA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Honduran President Xiomara Castro declared a national security emergency on Thursday and began implementing a new plan to combat a rising number of cases of extortion by violent criminal groups operating across the country.
Report of second major U.S. Supreme Court leak draws calls for probe

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A New York Times report of a former anti-abortion leader's claim that he was told in advance about the outcome of a major 2014 U.S. Supreme Court case involving contraceptives triggered calls on Saturday for an investigation of a court still reeling from the leak of a landmark abortion rights ruling.
U.S. President Biden says Russian oil price cap in play

NANTUCKET, Mass., Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that price caps on Russian oil being proposed under the Group of Seven nations (G7) scheme were in play, adding that he had spoken to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the issue.
EU demands quick fix from U.S. of green subsidy law

BRUSSELS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - European Union ministers warned on Friday that time was running out to resolve differences with Washington over U.S. plans to give tax credits to consumers buying electric vehicles and other green products as long as they are made in North America.
Iran sends more troops to Kurdish region as new protest flares

DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards have built up their presence in restive Kurdish regions, state media reported on Friday amid a crackdown on mass protests, as video showed demonstrations in minority Baluch areas of the southeast.
