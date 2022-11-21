Read full article on original website
Judith K. McCabe, 75, of Westborough
– Judith K. McCabe, 75, of Westborough, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 21, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Edward Thomas McCabe, Jr. Born in Fitchburg, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Norma (Muir) Schlott. She was...
Marcia Hood, 79, of Hudson
Hudson – Marcia “Marcy” Florence (Langill) Hood, 79, of Hudson, MA, former longtime resident of Acton, MA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo Lovell Hood who died in 2017.
Maria Brown, 63, of Southborough
– Maria Pilato Brown, 63, of Southborough, MA, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022. She died peacefully, surrounded by family, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. Maria was the daughter of the late Marie Ward and John Pilato, and stepdaughter of the late Chet Kenbok.
Annual Southborough Gobble Wobble draws nearly 1,000 participants
SOUTHBOROUGH – Nearly 1,000 runners and walkers whetted their appetites for a morning run and Thanksgiving fun at the 16th annual Gobble Wobble on Nov. 24. Starting and finishing at Trottier Middle School, participants took advantage of cool and calm conditions to run a 5K or do a 2-mile family walk.
A drive-through Thanksgiving tradition at Hudson Senior Center
HUDSON – If you drove by the Hudson Senior Center Nov. 18, you may have seen people handing plastic bags filled with food to seniors. This year marks the 12th consecutive year that George Danis and his company, Plastic Molding Manufacturing, have paired up to host the Hudson Senior Center Thanksgiving Drive-Thru. As part of the event, senior residents can pick up a warm Thanksgiving meal.
Westborough and Northborough Girls on the Run dash through fall season
NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough and Westborough chapter of Girls on the Run has made strides towards building confidence and relationships this season. “The program is really geared toward girls being more confident, believing in themselves and building friendships and self esteem,” Northborough Head Coach Katie Girard said. Girls...
Police arrests, Nov. 25 edition
9:44 p.m. Arrested, Karin Anne Tomasuolo, 59, of 5 Woodstone Rd., Northborough, for OUI liquor, marked lanes violation. 1:37 a.m. Arrested, Lemuel Pacheco Hernandez, 29, of 200 Arlington St., Apt. A, Framingham, for possession Class B substance, carry loaded firearm without a license, improperly stored large capacity firearm, possession Class A substance, OUI drugs, no inspection sticker, marked lanes violation, carry firearm without license, and Johnny Flores, 34, of 22 Belleview Ave., Marlborough, for poss Class A w/intent to distribute sub., poss Class B w/intent to distribute sub., poss Class B substance subsequent offense.
Full search for new Hudson superintendent on the horizon
HUDSON – The School Committee has begun their full-search for a new superintendent. This comes after Superintendent Marco Rodrigues announced his intent to retire in June and the committee voted to conduct a full search for his successor. During a School Committee meeting Nov. 15, the board appointed the...
Marlborough library interior work begins
MARLBOROUGH – For Margaret Cardello, the progress of rebuilding the Marlborough Public Library can be measured by the colors at the construction site. “It changes color all the time,” said the library director. As fall turns into winter, the construction crews are preparing to commence work on the...
Regal Cinemas bidder alleges Westborough Select Board failed to apply RFP criteria
WESTBOROUGH – Westborough is heading to court. One of the bidders of the former Regal Cinemas – Ferris Development Group – is seeking court action that would in part require the town to award them the bid. “Westborough committed a breach of the implied contract by failing...
ARHS football defeats Westborough in Thanksgiving game
NORTHBOROUGH – The Algonquin Regional High School varsity football team beat Westborough 30-7 in a Thanksgiving day thriller. “It’s a great day for some football… grateful for the opportunity to take the field one last time with this team,” Algonquin Head Coach Mark Allen said in a tweet.
Westborough receives $4 million for Otis Street improvement project
WESTBOROUGH – The Otis Street Transit-Oriented Development Regional Improvement Project will benefit from $2 million from the MassWorks Infrastructure Program and $2 million in Massachusetts Department of Transportation funding that has been recently approved. The town of Westborough application was submitted to the FY2023 Community One Stop for Growth,...
Church members voice concerns about traffic from proposed Lincoln Street projects
MARLBOROUGH – Two housing proposals – one already approved by the city, the other in preliminary stages – could spruce up Lincoln Street, or make it more congested. During a public hearing conducted by the City Council on Nov. 21, Terrence Morris, on behalf of 272 Lincoln St. LLC, presented preliminary plans for a 12-unit, multifamily dwelling with accessory parking.
Westborough Fire Department offers tips for safe holiday cooking
WESTBOROUGH – Chief Patrick Purcell and the Westborough Fire Department wish to share safety tips with community members planning to cook, bake and enjoy holiday meals over the coming days and weeks. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), Thanksgiving and Christmas are peak days for home cooking...
Shrewsbury Select Board adopts a $13.12 tax rate
SHREWSBURY – On average, owners of single-family homes may see a $414 tax increase for fiscal year 2023. That’s according to Principal Assessor Ruth Anderson, who presented the proposed tax rate to the Select Board during a tax classification hearing Nov. 1. The board unanimously adopted a $13.12...
