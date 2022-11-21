HUDSON – If you drove by the Hudson Senior Center Nov. 18, you may have seen people handing plastic bags filled with food to seniors. This year marks the 12th consecutive year that George Danis and his company, Plastic Molding Manufacturing, have paired up to host the Hudson Senior Center Thanksgiving Drive-Thru. As part of the event, senior residents can pick up a warm Thanksgiving meal.

HUDSON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO