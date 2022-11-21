Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own ArgumentGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Related
empowerwisconsin.org
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
wpr.org
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
WSAW
Latest unemployment data shows Marathon County among lowest levels in state
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released today the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties for October. As of today, unemployment rates in all metropolitan areas in Wisconsin decreased in the month of...
wearegreenbay.com
Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
Wisconsin Hunters Bag Jaw-Dropping Amount of Deer on Opening Weekend
During opening weekend, Wisconsin deer hunters tagged an incredible amount of deer compared to last year. According to reports, hunters in the state harvested 15.1% more deer during the opening weekend of Deer Hunt 2022 than in 2021. Recently released preliminary numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources revealed...
Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023. “We’re delighted to give visitors a boost to stretch...
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
dailybadgerbulletin.com
River: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for Nov 17
This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is River: This beautiful little gal weighs just 4 pounds. River can be nervous in new environments, so we recommend a quiet home with kids over 5. This adorable 5-month-old kitten is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s...
fortatkinsononline.com
Jefferson County couple among appointees to Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer, Agriculturist Committee
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation (WFBF) recently announced that a couple from Jefferson County is among those named to its Young Farmer and Agriculturist (YFA) Committee. Jefferson County residents Darren and Kendall Riskedal join members from Iowa, Calumet and St. Croix counties, all of whom were appointed to the committee by the bureau’s board of directors. The committee members will begin serving their terms at the end of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau YFA Conference, slated for Dec. 4, according to information supplied by the bureau.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
North Carolina boy's cheesy wish brings him to Wisconsin
ST. CLOUD, Wis. - The Make-A-Wish Foundation gets thousands of wishes from kids every year. A lot of those wishes are trips to Disney or meeting a star in sports or entertainment. But a 10-year-old boy from North Carolina wanted something different. Maxx Ball wanted to come to Wisconsin to...
nbc15.com
Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin
A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state
MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
WSAW
2023 state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes going on sale
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced today that the 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes will go on sale Nov. 25. In this season of giving, an annual admission sticker or trail pass makes for the perfect present, unwrapping opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy Wisconsin’s big backyard every day of the year.
WISN
Dating app 'predator' spotted at Milwaukee bar with woman before her death
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — A woman who lost consciousness at a South Milwaukee bar with a wanted was with him earlier in the day, WISN 12 News learned. Timothy Olson, 52, is wanted in Racine County, accused of drugging and stealing from at least two women. Surveillance footage from...
Wisconsin police looking for man who's date mysteriously dropped dead while at a bar
Police said Timothy Olsen has met women on dating apps, and, at least times, they ended up unconscious, in Racine, Mount Pleasant and South Milwaukee. They said a woman he was with in a bar in South Milwaukee fell unconscious and died.
CBS 58
Make-A-Wish Foundation sends North Carolina boy to Wisconsin Sargento cheese facility
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- If you could make a wish, what would it be?. A North Carolina boy who beat cancer could have wished for anything, but he wanted to come here, to Wisconsin, to do a little research for his dream job. Eleven-year-old Maxx Ball from North Carolina is...
CBS 58
Woman finds hope after missing dog found in Walworth County
DARIEN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A lost dog is back on a warm couch tonight, several days after being thrown from a crash in Walworth County. Her story is giving her "new" owner a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Little the beagle has had such a following in...
Comments / 0