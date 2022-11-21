ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Latest unemployment data shows Marathon County among lowest levels in state

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released today the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities, and counties for October. As of today, unemployment rates in all metropolitan areas in Wisconsin decreased in the month of...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Community outreach event in Wisconsin takes ‘unexpected turn’, two men arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A community outreach event in Wisconsin took an unexpected turn after two men were arrested. According to the Madison Police Department, on November 21 around 11:15 a.m. an officer was dropping off a Thanksgiving meal at an apartment building in the 1300 block of East Washington Avenue. The officer reportedly passed two men who strongly smelled of marijuana.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin state park passes for 2023 season go on sale this week

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin state park admission stickers and trail passes for the 2023 season go on sale Friday both online and in-person at state facilities. Stickers and passes for the 2023 season grant admission to Wisconsin’s parks, forests, recreation areas and trails from the day they’re purchased through Dec. 31, 2023. “We’re delighted to give visitors a boost to stretch...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

River: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for Nov 17

This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is River: This beautiful little gal weighs just 4 pounds. River can be nervous in new environments, so we recommend a quiet home with kids over 5. This adorable 5-month-old kitten is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
fortatkinsononline.com

Jefferson County couple among appointees to Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer, Agriculturist Committee

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation (WFBF) recently announced that a couple from Jefferson County is among those named to its Young Farmer and Agriculturist (YFA) Committee. Jefferson County residents Darren and Kendall Riskedal join members from Iowa, Calumet and St. Croix counties, all of whom were appointed to the committee by the bureau’s board of directors. The committee members will begin serving their terms at the end of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau YFA Conference, slated for Dec. 4, according to information supplied by the bureau.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

North Carolina boy's cheesy wish brings him to Wisconsin

ST. CLOUD, Wis. - The Make-A-Wish Foundation gets thousands of wishes from kids every year. A lot of those wishes are trips to Disney or meeting a star in sports or entertainment. But a 10-year-old boy from North Carolina wanted something different. Maxx Ball wanted to come to Wisconsin to...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
MADISON, WI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Confirmed in Wisconsin

A five-year-old gelding at a private facility in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, was confirmed positive for strangles. The gelding began displaying clinical signs, including respiratory symptoms and abscesses, on October 6. The horse is now recovering, but one additional case is suspected. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's sandhill cranes migrate south; success story in state

MILWAUKEE - In fall, Wisconsin gains all kinds of northern visitors avoiding harsher winters in Canada, but it's also a time when our summer birds head south. One summer staple of the Wisconsin landscape recently has been heading south in the thousands. The sandhill crane, one of our largest and definitely loudest birds, has been on the wing the last few weeks and will continue to head south to their wintering grounds in Texas, Florida and other gulf states.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

2023 state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes going on sale

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced today that the 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes will go on sale Nov. 25. In this season of giving, an annual admission sticker or trail pass makes for the perfect present, unwrapping opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy Wisconsin’s big backyard every day of the year.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy