Find Thanksgiving kits and gift baskets at Gastrome Market

 4 days ago

Do you want to elevate your holiday dishes this year? Gastromè Market in Scottsdale is showing you how to have a gourmet holiday as a one-stop shop for high quality holiday dinner ingredients, fresh bread and wines.

Thanksgiving kits

Gastromé Market is introducing limited edition Thanksgiving kits that are now available for pre-order. Each kit will include a whole seasoned turkey from a team of master chefs ready to roast with your choice of sides, including Noble bread stuffing, sweet potatoes, vegetables, gravy and cranberry sauce.

While there’s a limited amount of turkey kits available, guests can still separately shop for all of the ingredients except the whole turkeys in-store. To get a Thanksgiving kit, or to find out more details stop by Gastromé Market or call 602-909-3445.

Holiday hosting dream

In addition to the turkey kits, Gastromè’s also offers appetizers and libations throughout all holidays.

If you’re looking to take your charcuterie to the next level, Gastromè’s team can guide you through the cheese island with over 75 varieties of cheese and specialty curated charcuterie selections, as well as wine pairings from an in-house sommelier.

For those who’d like to take a deeper dive into the world of specialty food and wine, Gastromé Market also hosts a series of holiday classes on everything from how to implement Foie Gras into holiday meals to fondue, artisan cheeses, holiday bubbles and more.

It also hosts private classes for those who are looking to do holiday parties, business team building, book clubs or any groups to gather and learn about fine food and wines.

Leading the cause for classes, events and a cheese program is culinary director Adam Sanchez, who assisted culinary legend Jacque Pepin and trained under Michelin-starred Chef Thomas Keller at the French Laundry where he honed his skills as a chef and cheesemonger.

Give the gift of gourmet

For those with loved ones who are specialty food and wine lovers, Gastromé Market is selling customizable gift baskets where shoppers can build an ideal present using any product on the shelves.

The team can guide you through the aisles of specialty packaged foods, global cheese and charcuterie selections, high-end ingredients, coffees and boutique wines to help you build the perfect basket specially curated for your recipient.

Market experience

Gastromé owners Jenny Le and Tiffany Chavez have curated the products and learned from passionate food lovers across the globe. The space holds an abundance of items and experiences including

  • A restaurant run by Gastrome’s talented team of chefs.
  • Daily wine tastings from an expansive revolving list of both global and local curated wines.
  • Market space where guests can peruse selections for any occasion.
  • Wine alcove where guests can grab a bottle they love or try something new.
  • Temperature-controlled wine eurocave with over 280 bottles of collected wines.
  • Bakery corner filled with global and local pastries.
  • Grab-and-go deli counter with fresh items made daily for lunch or dinner.
  • Three-case cheese island with 75 varieties of both global and domestic cheeses along with specialty meats.
  • Gift-basket making stations where shoppers can build an ideal present using any product on the shelves.

Gastromé Market is located in Scottsdale’s Gainey Ranch at 7704 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Unit 140.

For more about Gastromé Market, visit gastromemarket.com.

