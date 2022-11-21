Education Foundation gets $175,000 grant to support fine arts

The Education Foundation of Odessa announced Monday that they are the recipients a $175,000 grant from the FMH Foundation that will help support the growth of the 5th Grade Strings Program in ECISD and assist in the Permian High School Auditorium Revamp that is currently underway.

The Permian Basin has a rich history of excellent Fine Arts programs and ECISD continually seeks to invest in projects that enrich the lives of the students in the Permian Basin and foster creativity and self-expression. These funds will support the new 5th Grade Strings program in ECISD, providing new instruments to the program that will allow the district to increase the number of students participating.

The grant will also assist with the continued renovations to the Permian High School Auditorium, specifically with the sound and light booth that supports students from multiple campuses across ECISD and hosts several events for UIL Music Region VI. The FMH generously funded a new sound system in the auditorium through a previous grant to the Education Foundation and this new, handicap accessible booth will ensure that equipment stays protected for years to come.

“The ECISD Fine Arts Department is incredibly grateful to the FMH Foundation and the Education Foundation for their continued generosity to both our ECISD students and the Permian Basin community. This grant will allow students across the district to access the new 5th Grade Strings program and will greatly improve the production capacity at the

Permian HS Auditorium,” said Aaron Hawley, director of Fine Arts ECISD.