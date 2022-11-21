Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Sharon Kay Chesser, 63, of Corpus Christi
Sharon Kay Chesser, 63, of Corpus Christi, left this life Monday November 14, 2022. Heartland Funeral Home of Comanche has been entrusted to provide funeral arrangements for her. The family will greet friends at 10 a.m. until 12 noon Monday the 21st of November, 2022. Her life will be celebrated...
Opening date set for The Cheesecake Factory in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have driven by La Palmera Mall recently, you may have noticed that the new The Cheesecake Factory construction is almost complete. Not only is construction almost complete, the restaurant now has an opening date: Dec. 20. Construction began back in February and the...
Corpus Christi native becomes Gov. Greg Abbott's new chief of staff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi native Gardner Pate was recently appointed to be chief of staff for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. According to a press release from Abbott's office, the announcement follows the departure of former chief of staff, Luis Saenz, who held the job for more than five years .
KIII TV3
Person hangs on to back of semi-truck on SPID
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video made its rounds on social media Tuesday evening that showed a person hanging on and riding the back of an H-E-B truck on SPID. Corpus Christi resident Miguel Llanas caught the moment on camera and allowed 3NEWS to use the video. 3NEWS reached...
Driver 'burned beyond recognition' in Jim Wells County crash
JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Jim Wells County that killed one person on Sunday, Nov. 20. A statement from the DPS said the driver of a black Ford F-150 was going east on FM 624 in Jim Wells County when they swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a tractor-trailer head on.
Troubleshooters: Elderly woman pays local repair business $83,000
Did a local foundation repair business take advantage of an elderly woman for thousands of dollars? The Troubleshooters look into the issue.
ccpdblotter.com
UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE WANTED OFFENDER
United States Deputy Marshals are asking for your help to locate Carlos Monsevais who has an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Uvalde County, related to a Sexual Assault of a Child ($40,000 Bond). Carlos may be in the Corpus Christi area and officers with our Gulf Coast Violent Offenders...
Fatal house fire on northwest side, finds one dead
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were called out to a house fire covered in flames and heavy smoke around 9:30 a.m. on Callicoatte Rd. Unfortunately, one person was found dead in the fire. Corpus Christi Fire Chief, Robert Rocha spoke with 3NEWS and said that two people were...
Traffic diverted near Harbor Bridge after semi-truck gets stuck on I-37 access road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police diverted traffic from the northbound access road of I-37 leading to Highway 181 after the roadway became blocked by a semi-truck Monday morning. According to a Reverse Alert, the semi-truck failed to make height clearance on the roadway. The roadway was reopened...
ccpdblotter.com
NUECES COUNTY WANTED SUBJECT
Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate Michael Dominguez who has an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear related to Manufacturing/Delivery Controlled Substance (No Bond). Michael is described as a 47-year-old male, who stands 5’01” feet, weighs approximately 270 pounds, with dark brown hair and...
Woman killed in car crash off SPID Thursday night
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One woman is dead following a car crash late Thursday night on South Padre Island Drive. The 37-year-old was driving a vehicle that flipped and then hit a metal light pole. The woman was headed westbound on Highway 358 off Kostoryz Road, when for an unknown reason, swerved onto the access road.
Driver accused of killing two in wrong-way crash on Harbor Bridge hires attorney
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The woman accused of killing two people and seriously injuring another after driving the wrong-way on the Harbor Bridge and causing a crash has hired an attorney. The 148th court manager said Roxanne Palacios hired Frank Lazarte to defend her in the intoxication manslaughter case.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Fire Department Investigating Fatal House Fire
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - The Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) responded to a house fire at 9:27 a.m. in the 4600 block of Callicoatte Road. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames with heavy smoke. Two people escaped the blaze, but firefighters found a...
Suspect in custody after late night stabbing at the Palace Men's Club
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Nov. 17, at 9:40 p.m., officers were called to the 5800 block of Everhart Road in reference to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a cut to his head. According to CCPD, officers found that 36-year-old Johnathan Vasquez had been kicked out of the business, but later came back.
southtexascommunitynews.com
Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
Several arrests made in game room raids, more arrests expected
The establishments that were raided include the Roadrunner Travel Center at 950 U.S. Highway 77, Matiana Food Mart at 701 Matiana Ortiz Boulevard, and To the Moon OG at 601 West Avenue A.
