Corpus Christi, TX

koxe.com

Sharon Kay Chesser, 63, of Corpus Christi

Sharon Kay Chesser, 63, of Corpus Christi, left this life Monday November 14, 2022. Heartland Funeral Home of Comanche has been entrusted to provide funeral arrangements for her. The family will greet friends at 10 a.m. until 12 noon Monday the 21st of November, 2022. Her life will be celebrated...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII TV3

Person hangs on to back of semi-truck on SPID

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video made its rounds on social media Tuesday evening that showed a person hanging on and riding the back of an H-E-B truck on SPID. Corpus Christi resident Miguel Llanas caught the moment on camera and allowed 3NEWS to use the video. 3NEWS reached...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ccpdblotter.com

UNITED STATES MARSHAL SERVICE WANTED OFFENDER

United States Deputy Marshals are asking for your help to locate Carlos Monsevais who has an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Uvalde County, related to a Sexual Assault of a Child ($40,000 Bond). Carlos may be in the Corpus Christi area and officers with our Gulf Coast Violent Offenders...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ccpdblotter.com

NUECES COUNTY WANTED SUBJECT

Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to locate Michael Dominguez who has an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear related to Manufacturing/Delivery Controlled Substance (No Bond). Michael is described as a 47-year-old male, who stands 5’01” feet, weighs approximately 270 pounds, with dark brown hair and...
KIII 3News

Woman killed in car crash off SPID Thursday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One woman is dead following a car crash late Thursday night on South Padre Island Drive. The 37-year-old was driving a vehicle that flipped and then hit a metal light pole. The woman was headed westbound on Highway 358 off Kostoryz Road, when for an unknown reason, swerved onto the access road.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Fire Department Investigating Fatal House Fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - The Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) responded to a house fire at 9:27 a.m. in the 4600 block of Callicoatte Road. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames with heavy smoke. Two people escaped the blaze, but firefighters found a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Corpus Christi BP find Fentanyl on SPID Seashore

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) - Over a kilogram of Fentanyl was discovered on the Padre Island National Seashore by Corpus Christi Station Border Patrol agents. The Texas Drug Enforcement Administration division state that a lethal dose of fentanyl equates to 10-15 grains of table salt. More than 100 thousand Americans...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

