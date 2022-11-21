Read full article on original website
Barriers placed in front of Hingham Apple Store days after fatal crash
In the days after an SUV sped through an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday, killing one and injuring 20, barriers can now be seen between the storefront and the parking lot. WCVB showed footage of several ARX perimeters around the boarded-up, now-closed Apple Store. Like many shops, the Apple...
WCVB
New barriers placed outside Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store after fatal SUV crash
HINGHAM, Mass. — New barriers were placed outside a Massachusetts Apple store days after one person was killed and 20 others hurt when an SUV crashed into the store at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses. It wasn't clear when the Apple store at the Hingham Derby...
fallriverreporter.com
Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving
A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
Two teens in trouble after allegedly stealing car, causing multiple accidents in Brockton
Two teens are in trouble after multiple crashes in Brockton. Police first noticed a stolen vehicle on Clarence Street. When police tried to stop the car, the driver took off, crashing into two other vehicles. The driver drove away from the crash site. Later, police spotted the car again, and...
Hingham Apple store crash: Victim had gotten engaged day before death
The 65-year-old man who was killed in the Hingham Apple store crash that seriously injured 20 other people had just gotten engaged the day before his death, friends of the victim told NBC Boston. Reporter for the outlet Eli Rosenberg stated in a tweet that friends of Kevin Bradley said,...
Could a stalled bill have stopped deadly Hingham Apple Store crash?
From the parking lot of the Derby Street Shops plaza in Hingham, in front of the Barnes and Noble bookstore, it is a nearly straight shot to the plate glass windows that form the front of the Apple Store. That is the path that prosecutors say a 53-year-old driver took...
whdh.com
Police chase of stolen car in Brockton leads to crash, flipping over a car and woman inside
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police chase in Brockton came to a crashing halt in a quiet neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Brockton law enforcement chased three juvenile occupants of a stolen car on foot after they crashed into a woman’s sedan on Hovendon Street, flipping it over with her inside.
Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years
Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
Child injured, 6 displaced in early-morning incident in Dorchester apartment, reports say
An early-morning incident at a Dorchester apartment has left six people displaced, including one child with unknown injuries, according to NBC Boston. The Boston police department did not immediately respond to MassLive’s request for additional information. Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Boston police officers responded to an incident at...
Police located the body of a missing person at Bare Cove Park in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Police launch an investigation after they located the body of a missing person inside Bare Cove Park in Hingham on Thursday. There is no sign of foul play or suspected danger to the public, according to police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
WMUR.com
1 dead, several injured after rollover crash at Portsmouth Traffic Circle, state police say
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead and several others were injured after an early Thanksgiving morning rollover crash at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle. New Hampshire State Police said around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a reported rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South in Portsmouth.
Porsche SUV Crashes at Portsmouth, NH Traffic Circle, 1 Dead
A Barrington woman is dead after six people were ejected from an SUV that flipped over at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle early Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police said the Porsche Macan driven by Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood was heading south on the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. and went off the road to the left as it approached the Circle. The SUV went onto a curbed divider and into a travel lane on the Circle causing it to overturn several times and eject Troy and five passengers.
Turnto10.com
Person dies after fiery crash on I-195 in Westport
(WJAR) — A person died following a fiery crash on I-195 in Westport early Thanksgiving morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. State police responded to the crash around 2:10 a.m. on the ramp from I-195 west near exit 16. Responding troopers said the fire was too large...
25 Investigates: Driving record of the man behind the wheel in deadly Hingham crash
25 Investigates has gathered more information regarding Bradley Rein, the driver of the car that barreled through a Hingham Apple Store Monday, killing one and injuring 20 others. Rein, who recently moved to the South Shore from Natick, only has one serious violation on his record. A now-expunged 2021 drunk...
Hingham Apple Store defendant Bradley Rein says crash was accident, foot was stuck on gas
The man accused of crashing an SUV through the front window of an Apple Store in Hingham said his foot became stuck on the gas in the parking lot outside, and that he was unable to brake before his vehicle plowed into the store. Bradley Rein, 53, faces a charge...
Fundraiser set up for family of Hingham Apple store crash victim
“With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses." An online fundraiser has been created to benefit the family of a man who died Monday after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham.
Hingham Apple store crash survivor skeptical of driver's explanation
WEYMOUTH -- 21-year-old Soni Baker is recovering at home Tuesday night after being released from Boston Medical Center. She is one of the almost two-dozen people who were injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham Monday. The crash also killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Baker told WBZ-TV she went to the Apple store with a friend who needed to get her iPhone fixed. She and her friend were sitting in the middle of the store; Baker had her back to the front door. She doesn't remember much about what happened after the thunderous impact because she blacked...
whdh.com
At least one person killed after vehicle crashes through store at shopping plaza in Hingham
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A technical rescue involving multiple fire departments is underway in Hingham where officials say at least one person was killed after a vehicle crashed into a building, leaving multiple victims injured and trapped. Crews from Hanover and Rockland were among the fire departments called in to...
Hazmat team responds to medical emergency scene after fentanyl found
A hazmat team responded to a medical emergency scene after there was an “unknown substance,” the Malden Police Department said in a statement. The Malden Police Department, fire department and ambulances services responded to the area of Quarry Lane in Malden for a medical emergency. The police department said officers found an “unknown white substance” in an apartment after arriving.
NECN
Medical Staff Treating ‘Serious Head Trauma,' ‘Mangled Limbs' After SUV Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store
Medical staff at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts are treating 17 patients after an SUV crashed through the window of an Apple Store in Hingham, some of whom have life-threatening or limb-threatening injuries. First responders said the SUV smashed through a plate glass window at the Derby Street Shops...
