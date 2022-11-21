ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving

A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
WEYMOUTH, MA
People

Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years

Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
HINGHAM, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Porsche SUV Crashes at Portsmouth, NH Traffic Circle, 1 Dead

A Barrington woman is dead after six people were ejected from an SUV that flipped over at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle early Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police said the Porsche Macan driven by Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood was heading south on the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. and went off the road to the left as it approached the Circle. The SUV went onto a curbed divider and into a travel lane on the Circle causing it to overturn several times and eject Troy and five passengers.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Turnto10.com

Person dies after fiery crash on I-195 in Westport

(WJAR) — A person died following a fiery crash on I-195 in Westport early Thanksgiving morning, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. State police responded to the crash around 2:10 a.m. on the ramp from I-195 west near exit 16. Responding troopers said the fire was too large...
WESTPORT, MA
Boston

Fundraiser set up for family of Hingham Apple store crash victim

“With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses." An online fundraiser has been created to benefit the family of a man who died Monday after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham.
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Hingham Apple store crash survivor skeptical of driver's explanation

WEYMOUTH -- 21-year-old Soni Baker is recovering at home Tuesday night after being released from Boston Medical Center. She is one of the almost two-dozen people who were injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham Monday. The crash also killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Baker told WBZ-TV she went to the Apple store with a friend who needed to get her iPhone fixed. She and her friend were sitting in the middle of the store; Baker had her back to the front door. She doesn't remember much about what happened after the thunderous impact because she blacked...
HINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Hazmat team responds to medical emergency scene after fentanyl found

A hazmat team responded to a medical emergency scene after there was an “unknown substance,” the Malden Police Department said in a statement. The Malden Police Department, fire department and ambulances services responded to the area of Quarry Lane in Malden for a medical emergency. The police department said officers found an “unknown white substance” in an apartment after arriving.
MALDEN, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy