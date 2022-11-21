ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
warwickonline.com

Robert E. Valentini

Robert E. Valentini, age 93, of Warwick, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was the loving husband of Carmela M. “Connie” (Rossi) Valentini. Born in Providence, a son of the late Roberto F. and Gelsomina (DiCarlo) Valentini, he lived in Warwick since 1966. He was a graduate of Classical High School in Providence and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was employed by the Federal government for over 25 years.
WARWICK, RI
warwickonline.com

Mary E. (Jackman) Smyth

Mary E. (Jackman) Smyth, age 95, of Warwick, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. She was the wife of the late James J. Smyth. Born in Providence, the daughter of the late Charles B. and Helen F. (Greene) Jackman, she lived...
WARWICK, RI
warwickonline.com

CITY OF WARWICK ZONING BOARD OF REVIEW MEETING AGENDA

SAWTOOTH BUILDING – 1ST FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM. II. PUBLIC HEARINGS AS ZONING BOARD OF REVIEW - Discussion and/or action and/or vote regarding the following petitions. The Zoning Board may approve, approve with conditions or deny the following petitions/applications, as may be modified by testimony and/or evidence presented throughout the public hearing; and/or possible vote to continue a petition’s public hearing to a date determined.
WARWICK, RI
warwickonline.com

NOTICE OF INFORMATIONAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that an Informational meeting will be held in the Community Room at the City Hall Annex, 65 Centerville Rd, Warwick, RI on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, beginning at 6:00 P.M. The purpose of the meeting is to consider a Major Land Development for Master Plan stage. The applicant is requesting approval for the development of 39 single family house lots at the site of the former Wickes Elementary School.
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy