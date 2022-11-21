Robert E. Valentini, age 93, of Warwick, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was the loving husband of Carmela M. “Connie” (Rossi) Valentini. Born in Providence, a son of the late Roberto F. and Gelsomina (DiCarlo) Valentini, he lived in Warwick since 1966. He was a graduate of Classical High School in Providence and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was employed by the Federal government for over 25 years.

WARWICK, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO