Natrona County, WY

Alleged Accomplice Involved In Armed Standoff To Stand Trial

A Natrona County Circuit Court judge on Tuesday bound over for trial a Casper man who allegedly covered for another man who was the object of an armed standoff last week. But not until after Billy Martin's public defender poked a couple of holes in the testimony of the prosecution's witness during the preliminary hearing.
CASPER, WY
Commission to Hear Comments about Casper Police Department In December

A commission that evaluates police departments will conduct a virtual public hearing in December to examine all aspects of the Casper Police Department's policies, procedures, operations and support services, Chief Keith McPheeters announced Wednesday in a news release. The Department voluntarily works with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement...
CASPER, WY
Casper PD: Suspect and Child in Amber Alert Case Have Been Located

The Casper Police Department announced that the Amber Alert that was called on November 17 has been cancelled, as the child and the suspect have been located. That's according to a Facebook post from the CPD, who wrote that "The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified."
CASPER, WY
Children’s Advocacy Project Reports to Wyoming

In light of recent publications involving sex offenders and child abuse in Natrona County, K2Radio News felt compelled to sit down with the Children's Advocacy Project (CAP) to discuss how they work to help children tell their stories in the hopes of sex abusers being convicted. For last week's Report...
CASPER, WY
Several Stucture Fires Reported in Casper this Week

There were several structure fire incidents reported to the Casper Fire-EMS between Monday, November 14th and Tuesday, November 15th. This per a news release from Casper Fire-EMS. On Monday firefighters were called around 10:45 to Pennsylvania Avenue. Responders discovered a smoldering fire that was spreading into wooden siding on the...
CASPER, WY
Casper Economic Health Makes Gains from Last Year

The Economic Analysis Division released findings from data collected with the help of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wyoming Department of Revenue, and the Casper Board of REALTORS. They looked at four economic indicators: (1) monthly unemployment rate, (2) monthly total non-farm employment, (3) monthly sales and use tax collections,...
CASPER, WY
2022 ‘Stuff The Van’ Toy Drive in Casper Kicks Off Dec. 12th

"I have seen holidays in booms and busts, on the tails of tragedies and triumphs, and each and every year, Casper has always answered the call and stepped up to care of our local kids." Tis the season for helping Casper kids – as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year #25 - December 12th through the 17th, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia.
CASPER, WY
PHOTOS: ‘Birds & Bucks’ Brought Thanksgiving to 300 Casper Families

Casper residents and businesses came out in a big way at Ridleys last Friday (November 18th, 2022), for the annual Birds & Bucks food and funds drive. The 25th Annual Birds N Bucks Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive brought in enough food and funds to provide 7 days of food for 900 local children through Food for Thought's Weekend Food Bags, and 300 local families a full Thanksgiving dinner.
CASPER, WY
Bluepeak Continues Internet Construction in Casper

Bluepeak, an internet service provider that has set up shop in Casper and Cheyenne, announced in a press release that it will begin participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in Wyoming. The ACP is a $14 billion program that goes through the Federal Communications Commission and provides a...
CASPER, WY
Ice Rink On The Way To Glenrock For Winter Fest

It's been an intense couple months for the town of Glenrock, but recent good news is that Winter Fest December 3rd will go on and be as awesome as planned. Glenrock's new town square has been a work in progress for a few years and was finished this past summer. The town was able to put the square to work right away with family movie nights, splash pad parties, ghost stories by the fire and University of Wyoming football tailgate parties.
GLENROCK, WY
NCSD Rejects Charter School Application

On Monday, the Natrona County School Board of Trustees unanimously rejected an application presented by the Natrona Preparatory Academy, a charter school that was hoping to open next fall. According to the application they submitted to the district, the charter school had hoped to achieve a 1:25 teacher-to-student ratio, purchase...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Casper, WY
Wyoming's only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters.

