Related
Alleged Accomplice Involved In Armed Standoff To Stand Trial
A Natrona County Circuit Court judge on Tuesday bound over for trial a Casper man who allegedly covered for another man who was the object of an armed standoff last week. But not until after Billy Martin's public defender poked a couple of holes in the testimony of the prosecution's witness during the preliminary hearing.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Phone Service Affected Tonight
The phone system of the Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other county offices will experience intermittent outages spanning 15 minutes each beginning at 5 p.m. today, Monday, according to a news release. The county-wide servicing of the phone system includes the Sheriff's Office administrative phone lines, the Natrona County Detention...
Commission to Hear Comments about Casper Police Department In December
A commission that evaluates police departments will conduct a virtual public hearing in December to examine all aspects of the Casper Police Department's policies, procedures, operations and support services, Chief Keith McPheeters announced Wednesday in a news release. The Department voluntarily works with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement...
Thirteen Year Old Delivered Breech Baby Sister in Natrona County
"We'd like to share a heartwarming story with our community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday" read a Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. In late September, Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers relayed that a woman in Natrona County was in labor and at home with only her 13-year-old son.
Casper PD: Suspect and Child in Amber Alert Case Have Been Located
The Casper Police Department announced that the Amber Alert that was called on November 17 has been cancelled, as the child and the suspect have been located. That's according to a Facebook post from the CPD, who wrote that "The endangered child has been located in Arizona, and the suspect is in Custody. More details will be released as they become available. Guardians of the minor child and family members have been notified."
Casper Police: Suspect Wasn’t In the House When Police Entered
Lieutenant Jeffrey Bullard with the Casper Police Department updated the community on the ongoing active situation involving an armed suspect who had, reportedly, barricaded himself inside of a home. Now, Lt. Bullard is stating that the suspect wasn't in the house when police entered. "We had an armed subject barricade...
BREAKING: Casper Police Warn of Armed, Barricaded Suspect in the Area of 15th and Westridge Place
Casper Police have stated that there is an armed suspect who has barricaded themselves in a home in the area of 15th Street and Westridge Place. It is currently unknown whether the home belongs to the suspect or not. K2 Radio News is on-scene and will update this breaking story...
Wyoming Rescue Mission Worker Calls in Amber Alert Kidnapper
A Wyoming Rescue Mission employee tipped off the Casper Police Department last week about a Colorado man identified in an Amber Alert notification who kidnapped his son, according to a department news release. On Friday evening, Laura Moore called police about her concerns about two males -- an adult and...
Children’s Advocacy Project Reports to Wyoming
In light of recent publications involving sex offenders and child abuse in Natrona County, K2Radio News felt compelled to sit down with the Children's Advocacy Project (CAP) to discuss how they work to help children tell their stories in the hopes of sex abusers being convicted. For last week's Report...
Power Outage Affecting East Side Casper Residents This Thanksgiving
There is currently a power outage that is affecting Rocky Mountain Power customers on the east side of Casper, near the Kelly Walsh High School area. According to the official Rocky Mountain Power website, the outage is affecting approximately 508 customers in the area. An email update was sent to...
Several Stucture Fires Reported in Casper this Week
There were several structure fire incidents reported to the Casper Fire-EMS between Monday, November 14th and Tuesday, November 15th. This per a news release from Casper Fire-EMS. On Monday firefighters were called around 10:45 to Pennsylvania Avenue. Responders discovered a smoldering fire that was spreading into wooden siding on the...
PHOTOS: Tranquil Start to Thanksgiving Week in Natrona County
The National Weather Service deems today a "tranquil start to Thanksgiving week." Today, tomorrow and Wednesday are sunny with highs near 43 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. There's a 30 percent chance of snow before midnight on Wednesday night, with a low around 20 degrees.
Casper Economic Health Makes Gains from Last Year
The Economic Analysis Division released findings from data collected with the help of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wyoming Department of Revenue, and the Casper Board of REALTORS. They looked at four economic indicators: (1) monthly unemployment rate, (2) monthly total non-farm employment, (3) monthly sales and use tax collections,...
2022 ‘Stuff The Van’ Toy Drive in Casper Kicks Off Dec. 12th
"I have seen holidays in booms and busts, on the tails of tragedies and triumphs, and each and every year, Casper has always answered the call and stepped up to care of our local kids." Tis the season for helping Casper kids – as the Stuff The Van Toy Drive returns for year #25 - December 12th through the 17th, presented by Greiner Ford, Powered by Lithia.
PHOTOS: ‘Birds & Bucks’ Brought Thanksgiving to 300 Casper Families
Casper residents and businesses came out in a big way at Ridleys last Friday (November 18th, 2022), for the annual Birds & Bucks food and funds drive. The 25th Annual Birds N Bucks Thanksgiving Food and Funds Drive brought in enough food and funds to provide 7 days of food for 900 local children through Food for Thought's Weekend Food Bags, and 300 local families a full Thanksgiving dinner.
City Of Casper: Stop Thanksgiving Feast Grease From Clogging Pipes
A hearty Thanksgiving dinner may temporarily (we hope) clog your arteries, but don't let the grease from cooking it clog your and your city's wastewater pipes. The City of Casper on Wednesday offered these handy household hints for what to do cleaning up after dinner. "Grease and fat from turkey,...
Bluepeak Continues Internet Construction in Casper
Bluepeak, an internet service provider that has set up shop in Casper and Cheyenne, announced in a press release that it will begin participating in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in Wyoming. The ACP is a $14 billion program that goes through the Federal Communications Commission and provides a...
Enter to Be King & Queen for 2023 Olivia Caldwell Foundation Butterfly Ball
Olivia's mother Katie created the Olivia Caldwell Foundation to honor the memory of her daughter, and to try and help parents who like her...were dealing with the unthinkable. A butterfly can be found not only in the logo of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation but in the name of their biggest fundraiser of the year, the Butterfly Ball.
Ice Rink On The Way To Glenrock For Winter Fest
It's been an intense couple months for the town of Glenrock, but recent good news is that Winter Fest December 3rd will go on and be as awesome as planned. Glenrock's new town square has been a work in progress for a few years and was finished this past summer. The town was able to put the square to work right away with family movie nights, splash pad parties, ghost stories by the fire and University of Wyoming football tailgate parties.
NCSD Rejects Charter School Application
On Monday, the Natrona County School Board of Trustees unanimously rejected an application presented by the Natrona Preparatory Academy, a charter school that was hoping to open next fall. According to the application they submitted to the district, the charter school had hoped to achieve a 1:25 teacher-to-student ratio, purchase...
