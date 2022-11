Club Q shooting suspect facing hate crime charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. ( KDVR ) — The 22-year-old suspect who allegedly entered an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs and killed five and wounded 17 is facing 10 counts including five counts of bias-motivated crimes.

Anderson Lee Aldrich , 22, is accused of opening fire inside Club Q late Saturday night minutes before national Transgender Remembrance Day . According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, at least five people are dead and 17 others are wounded.

Aldrich is facing 10 charges, according to CSPD. He is facing five counts of first-degree murder after deliberation and five counts of a bias-motivated crime that caused bodily injury. The bias-motivated crime suggests that prosecutors are considering the Club Q shooting to be a hate crime.

On Monday, District Attorney Michael Allen said that Aldrich could be released from the hospital today and could appear in court as early as Monday or Tuesday.

