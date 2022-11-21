ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mynewsla.com

Fired Female Montebello PD Detective Sues for Discrimination

A former Montebello police detective is suing the city, saying she was forced to work in an environment where men were given preferential treatment in everything from promotions to considerations for exemptions from the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. Officer Maria Chavez’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also alleges she...
MONTEBELLO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Convicted of Paralyzing Dog in Irvine

A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of breaking the neck of a Chihuahua who bit his finger while he was dog-sitting. Mohammadreza Shojaei was dog-sitting for an Irvine resident May 26, 2018, when he called police about 3 p.m. to report the canine, Max, he was watching was dying, according to a trial brief from prosecutors. When officers arrived they saw the dog was lying motionless, but alive on the floor, prosecutors said.
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Hollywood Hills Home Invasion Nets About $1 Million in Valuables

An armed home-invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday netted an estimated $1 million in property, authorities said. The crime was reported at about 3:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Multiview Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A man and a woman were in the home at the time, and the suspects fled with unspecified property that was valued at an estimated $1 million, the LAPD reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fugitive in Anaheim Stabbing Extradited to Orange County

A 33-year-old fugitive, who had been on the lam for a decade, was behind bars Tuesday on charges of stabbing the mother of his two children in Anaheim. Pedro Fabian Rodriguez was extradited from Mexico and returned to Orange County Friday when he was served with a 10-year-old arrest warrant, according to the FBI and court records.
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Murdered on Bus Bench in Los Angeles in October

A 20-year-old man was murdered on a bus bench in downtown Los Angeles last month, authorities announced Wednesday. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, patrol officers responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon at around 11:25 p.m. on Oct. 28, and found the victim — identified as Pablo Aaron Garcia — on a sidewalk at Eighth and Union avenues suffering from a gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Father Suspected of Killing Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend in Palmdale

A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, near Avenue S, where they found the victim, Giovannie Gutierrez, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Pharmacist Convicted of Role in $11M Fraud Scheme

A licensed Orange County pharmacist faces sentencing in April for her role in a health care fraud scheme that authorities said bilked the U.S. military’s health care plan out of more than $11 million, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Sandy Mai Trang Nguyen, 42, of Irvine, was convicted Tuesday in Los...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing 2 Bulldogs at Gunpoint

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of French bulldogs in an armed heist on the Sixth Street Viaduct, police announced Tuesday. Despite the arrest, however, the dogs — named Rhino and Blue — have not yet been recovered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com

Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence

A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Detective Charged with Attempting to Possess Silencer

A Los Angeles Police Department detective has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, prosecutors said Wednesday. Luke Walden, 48, was charged with one felony count of attempted possession of a silencer. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 7 in downtown Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Search Continues for Suspect in Fatal Costa Mesa Shooting

A search was continuing Friday for a suspect in a shooting that killed one person and left two others critically injured in Costa Mesa. Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Bay Street, according to Costa Mesa police. There was...
COSTA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Transient With Felony Convictions Accused of Stabbing Homeless Woman

A 44-year-old transient with two prior strikes was charged Tuesday with stabbing a homeless woman in Anaheim. Adrian Vargas is accused of stabbing a 53-year-old woman about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South State College Boulevard, near Ball Road, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer.
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Stabbing Son-in-Law in Yorba Linda

A 57-year-old man was charged Tuesday with stabbing his son-in-law in Yorba Linda. The victim, who is going through a divorce with his wife, went to see his children Friday night when Hna Zhao told him he had a “gift” for the victim before stabbing him multiple times in the back, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.
YORBA LINDA, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Arrested in Armed Residential Robbery in BH in May

Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an armed residential robbery that occurred in May in Beverly Hills , authorities announced Tuesday. The robbery took place in the early-morning hours of May 3 in the 700 block of North Camden Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Multiple suspects entered the location and forced the residents to surrender their property before fleeing in a vehicle that was parked in the alley.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Driver Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Car into Arcadia 7-Eleven

A Monrovia man was arrested Thursday after plowing his car into a 7-Eleven store in Arcadia. The crash occurred at 6:55 a.m. into the convenience store at 1003 S. Baldwin Ave., according to a statement by Arcadia police. Officers learned the man had entered the store and caused a disturbance,...
ARCADIA, CA
mynewsla.com

Convicted Felon from South LA Sentenced to Prison for Gun/Ammo Possession

A convicted felon from South Los Angeles was sentenced to 77 months behind bars Tuesday for illegally possessing several firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Anthony Butterfield, 36, pleaded guilty in August in Los Angeles federal court to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES, CA

