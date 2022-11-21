A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of breaking the neck of a Chihuahua who bit his finger while he was dog-sitting. Mohammadreza Shojaei was dog-sitting for an Irvine resident May 26, 2018, when he called police about 3 p.m. to report the canine, Max, he was watching was dying, according to a trial brief from prosecutors. When officers arrived they saw the dog was lying motionless, but alive on the floor, prosecutors said.

IRVINE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO