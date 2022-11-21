Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Fired Female Montebello PD Detective Sues for Discrimination
A former Montebello police detective is suing the city, saying she was forced to work in an environment where men were given preferential treatment in everything from promotions to considerations for exemptions from the city’s coronavirus vaccine mandate. Officer Maria Chavez’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit also alleges she...
mynewsla.com
Suit Alleging Student Sat in Urine Soaked Clothing May Settle Before Trial
A lawsuit filed on behalf of a 12-year-old boy who was allegedly forced to wear a trash bag and sit in class in urine-soaked clothes after his teacher refused to let him use the restroom in 2018 may be settled before trial, an attorney for Los Angeles Unified states in new court papers.
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of Paralyzing Dog in Irvine
A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of breaking the neck of a Chihuahua who bit his finger while he was dog-sitting. Mohammadreza Shojaei was dog-sitting for an Irvine resident May 26, 2018, when he called police about 3 p.m. to report the canine, Max, he was watching was dying, according to a trial brief from prosecutors. When officers arrived they saw the dog was lying motionless, but alive on the floor, prosecutors said.
mynewsla.com
Hollywood Hills Home Invasion Nets About $1 Million in Valuables
An armed home-invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills Wednesday netted an estimated $1 million in property, authorities said. The crime was reported at about 3:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Multiview Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A man and a woman were in the home at the time, and the suspects fled with unspecified property that was valued at an estimated $1 million, the LAPD reported.
mynewsla.com
Fugitive in Anaheim Stabbing Extradited to Orange County
A 33-year-old fugitive, who had been on the lam for a decade, was behind bars Tuesday on charges of stabbing the mother of his two children in Anaheim. Pedro Fabian Rodriguez was extradited from Mexico and returned to Orange County Friday when he was served with a 10-year-old arrest warrant, according to the FBI and court records.
mynewsla.com
Man Murdered on Bus Bench in Los Angeles in October
A 20-year-old man was murdered on a bus bench in downtown Los Angeles last month, authorities announced Wednesday. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, patrol officers responded to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon at around 11:25 p.m. on Oct. 28, and found the victim — identified as Pablo Aaron Garcia — on a sidewalk at Eighth and Union avenues suffering from a gunshot wound.
mynewsla.com
Activists Call for Charges Against LAPD Officer Involved in Teen’s Killing
A group of civil rights advocates will gather downtown Friday to call on District Attorney George GascÃ³n to file criminal charges against a Los Angeles police officer for the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store.
mynewsla.com
Father Suspected of Killing Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend in Palmdale
A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, near Avenue S, where they found the victim, Giovannie Gutierrez, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
OC Pharmacist Convicted of Role in $11M Fraud Scheme
A licensed Orange County pharmacist faces sentencing in April for her role in a health care fraud scheme that authorities said bilked the U.S. military’s health care plan out of more than $11 million, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Sandy Mai Trang Nguyen, 42, of Irvine, was convicted Tuesday in Los...
mynewsla.com
Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing 2 Bulldogs at Gunpoint
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of French bulldogs in an armed heist on the Sixth Street Viaduct, police announced Tuesday. Despite the arrest, however, the dogs — named Rhino and Blue — have not yet been recovered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Felon Admits Shooting Man at Moreno Valley Residence
A convicted felon who shot a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present pleaded guilty Wednesday to firearm assault and other offenses and was immediately sentenced to six years in state prison. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley admitted the assault count, as well...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Detective Charged with Attempting to Possess Silencer
A Los Angeles Police Department detective has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, prosecutors said Wednesday. Luke Walden, 48, was charged with one felony count of attempted possession of a silencer. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 7 in downtown Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Search Continues for Suspect in Fatal Costa Mesa Shooting
A search was continuing Friday for a suspect in a shooting that killed one person and left two others critically injured in Costa Mesa. Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Bay Street, according to Costa Mesa police. There was...
mynewsla.com
Son Seeks Order Directing UCLA Doctors to Continue Mother’s Medical Care
A Chatsworth man is asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order on behalf of his mother, directing UCLA doctors to continue giving the ill woman life-sustaining measures rather that “comfort” steps that he says could be implemented by her physicians as soon as Friday, possibly leading to her death.
mynewsla.com
Transient With Felony Convictions Accused of Stabbing Homeless Woman
A 44-year-old transient with two prior strikes was charged Tuesday with stabbing a homeless woman in Anaheim. Adrian Vargas is accused of stabbing a 53-year-old woman about 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South State College Boulevard, near Ball Road, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Stabbing Son-in-Law in Yorba Linda
A 57-year-old man was charged Tuesday with stabbing his son-in-law in Yorba Linda. The victim, who is going through a divorce with his wife, went to see his children Friday night when Hna Zhao told him he had a “gift” for the victim before stabbing him multiple times in the back, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.
mynewsla.com
Three Arrested in Armed Residential Robbery in BH in May
Three suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an armed residential robbery that occurred in May in Beverly Hills , authorities announced Tuesday. The robbery took place in the early-morning hours of May 3 in the 700 block of North Camden Drive, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Multiple suspects entered the location and forced the residents to surrender their property before fleeing in a vehicle that was parked in the alley.
mynewsla.com
Driver Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Car into Arcadia 7-Eleven
A Monrovia man was arrested Thursday after plowing his car into a 7-Eleven store in Arcadia. The crash occurred at 6:55 a.m. into the convenience store at 1003 S. Baldwin Ave., according to a statement by Arcadia police. Officers learned the man had entered the store and caused a disturbance,...
mynewsla.com
Convicted Felon from South LA Sentenced to Prison for Gun/Ammo Possession
A convicted felon from South Los Angeles was sentenced to 77 months behind bars Tuesday for illegally possessing several firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Anthony Butterfield, 36, pleaded guilty in August in Los Angeles federal court to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Sentencing Set Next Week for Sisters in Deadly Attack on Moreno Valley Man
A woman who fatally stabbed a 54-year-old man during a drunken argument in Perris, and whose younger sister tried to help her get away, is slated to be sentenced next week, alongside her sibling. Jessica Taylor Bratschi, 25, and Erica Nicole Bratschi, 20, both of Perris, pleaded guilty last week...
