Ravens' Lamar Jackson (hip) DNP on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 12
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson missed practice on Wednesday with a hip injury, but is still expected to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, according to John Harbaugh. Jackson's status should still be monitored the rest of the week, but barring a setback he should be under center against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) absent for Chargers' Wednesday session
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. Williams' missed practice is not a good sign after he was only able to log four receiving snaps in Week 11. Expect Josh Palmer to play an increased role versus an Arizona Cardinals' defense ranked 13th in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers if Williams is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Baker Mayfield benched by Panthers again
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will not start in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield started in place of P.J. Walker (ankle) last week for the first time since Week 5, but he completed 21-of-33 passes for 196 yards and two interceptions in another disappointing effort. Sam Darnold will take over and start on Sunday in his first appearance of the season.
numberfire.com
Gus Edwards (knee) fully practices for Baltimore on Thursday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards was a full participant in practice Thursday afternoon. After getting in a limited session Wednesday, Edwards followed that up with a full one on Thanksgiving. It's certainly a good sign that he'll be able to play come Sunday against Jacksonville. Our models currently project...
Seahawks put in a claim for Packers LB Justin Hollins
We’re a week away from December and the Seahawks are still trying to find ways to boost their pass rush. According to a report by Field Yates at ESPN, Seattle put in a claim for former Rams linebacker Justin Hollins. However, the Packers had priority in the waiver order so he went to them.
The Vikings did something no other NFL team has done before
The Minnesota Vikings rebounded in the biggest of ways on Thanksgiving night beating the New England Patriots and out-scheming Bill Belichick in a 33-26 win. The win was impressive in many ways, but the way the offense was able to overcome the struggles of the defense was tremendous and borderline unprecedented.
numberfire.com
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hip) uncertain for Week 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is uncertain for Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Fournette is still "pretty sore" from a hip injury that forced him to exit Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. Todd Bowles said they'll see how Fournette progresses during the week before deciding if he can go. Rachaad White will be involved even if Fournette is active but could handle a large workload if Fournette is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Patriots' DeVante Parker (knee) active for Week 12
New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) is active for Week 12's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Parker has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Vikings on Thursday. Our models expect him to see 2.7 targets against Minnesota. Parker's Friday projection includes 1.6 receptions,...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 12
Welcome to our weekly FanDuel NFL primer, where we give you an overview of the Sunday main slate to help you get started on your research. As always, we recommend checking out all of numberFire's daily fantasy tools at your disposal. In particular, our weekly projections can help you nail down who might be the slate's top scorers and best values, while the heat map is a great way to get a general overview of the slate's implied totals and every team's strengths and weaknesses.
numberfire.com
Giants' Richie James (knee) active for Week 12 clash with Cowboys
New York Giants wide receiver Richie James (knee) is active for Week 12's game against the Dallas Cowboys. James has been upgraded from questionable to active and will play against Dallas on Thursday. Our models expect him to see 2.2 targets against the Cowboys. numberFire's models project James for 2.9...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Josh Reynolds (back) active for Week 12's game versus Bills
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) is available for Week 12's contest against the Buffalo Bills. After a three game absence with a back ailment, Reynolds will make his return on Thanksgiving. In a matchup versus a Buffalo defense allowing 28.5 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, numberFire's models project Reynolds to record 1.6 receptions for 19.1 yards on 2.7 targets.
numberfire.com
Joe Mixon (concussion) DNP for Bengals on Thursday
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (concussion) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the Tennessee Titans. Mixon remains in the NFL's concussion protocols and was unable to practice on Thursday. Barring a sudden turnaround on Friday, Mixon seems unlikely to play against the Titans on Sunday. Samaje Perine would see a large increase in opportunities if Mixon is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Josh Richardson (ankle) doubtful on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Richardson is dealing with an ankle injury and is not expected to play on Friday after drawing the doubtful tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against the Lakers.
numberfire.com
49ers' Deebo Samuel (hamstring) limited on Thursday
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 12's game against the New Orleans Saints. Samuel continues to deal with a hamstring injury that has bothered him for multiple weeks this season. Limited practices keep him on track to play against the Saints, but his final practice report on Friday should be monitored.
numberfire.com
Jimmy Butler (knee) out again Friday for Miami
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler will not play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Butler is still dealing with his knee injury. As a result, the team will hold him out at least one more game. Expect another start for Caleb Martin on the wing. In 13...
numberfire.com
Mike White to take over for Jets Week 12
New York Jets quarterback Mike White will start Week 12 against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, per head coach Robert Saleh. White is taking over for a benched Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco will be the backup. He hasn't played since Week 10 of last year, but White will have a great matchup against the Bears on Sunday. Considering how awful Wilson has been, this can be viewed as a modest upgrade for the entire Jets' offense.
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) doubtful Friday night for Miami
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Robinson is still dealing with his sprained ankle. As a result, the team has listed him doubtful for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
