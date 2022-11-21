Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
BMX Grand Nationals brings competitors from across the world to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of people are in Tulsa for the BMX Grand Nationals this week where the best of the best all battle it out for the championship trophies. Fifteen thousand people are expected to head to the BMX grand nationals to see four thousand competitors. The event...
KOKI FOX 23
Expo Square sets deadline for proposals to operate Skyride again
TULSA, Okla. — Expo Square filed an official request for anyone to submit a proposal to operate the Skyride, one of Tulsa’s iconic fair rides that hasn’t been in operation since 2019, Tuesday. In their request, Expo Square provided qualifications that prospers must meet in order to...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook.
KOKI FOX 23
Troopers respond to dozens of accidents on Thanksgiving, says OHP
Thanksgiving was a busy holiday for Oklahoma troopers. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers responded to 109 non-injury collisions and 53 injury collisions between midnight and 9 a.m. Those numbers for the full 24 hours have not yet been updated. Troopers said two of those crashes were fatalities. In...
KOKI FOX 23
Police: 4 dead at pot farm were 'executed,' Chinese citizens
Police have identified a suspect in the weekend slayings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana farm but said Tuesday they aren’t releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger. Authorities said the three men and one woman, who were Chinese citizens, were “executed” on...
KOKI FOX 23
The Outsiders producer remembered by those who knew him and his work
TULSA, Okla. — Danny Boy O’Connor is known for the 90′s hip hop music group House of Pain, Kid 90 documentary and the founder of The Outsiders Museum says the recent passing of Oscar-winning producer, Gray Frederickson is a loss for the Oklahoma film community and beyond.
KOKI FOX 23
OHP arrest man suspected of Wichita carjacking and kidnapping
TONKAWA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) released dashcam footage on Tuesday night of a traffic stop involving a vehicle that was stolen in Wichita, Kansas. OHP said when the vehicle was stolen, a 6-year-old girl was in the car. Troopers said she appeared unharmed. According to OHP, Trooper...
KOKI FOX 23
OSU-Tulsa hosts ‘Deck the Halls with STEM’ event
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State University (OSU) College of Engineering, Architecture and technology (CEAT) is hosting a STEM fair at OSU-Tulsa campus. The “Deck the Halls with STEM” fair is free to the public and a part of the “Engineering is Everywhere” STEM events series. It will take place in the Main Hall Commons on the OSU-Tulsa campus.
KOKI FOX 23
Ukrainian family reunites with relatives in Tulsa area
TUSLA, Okla. — About two dozen family members waited anxiously, some with balloons and flowers, for their relatives, who were escaping the war in Ukraine, to arrive in Tulsa on Thursday morning. Stanislav Volosyuk, his wife Oksana, his two children, Mikhail and Marta, and his brother Ivan met their...
KOKI FOX 23
House likely a total loss following fire early Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. — A home is likely a total loss following a fire early Wednesday, Tulsa firefighters said. Firefighters responded to a fire near North Harvard and King Place just before 4 a.m. Firefighters said they had some trouble with hotspots due to structure of the house. No injuries...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa nonprofit delivers holiday meals to homebound seniors
TULSA, Okla. — Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa volunteers cook, package and deliver meals to people who are confined at home. “This is a true labor of love,” said Katie Oatsvall, the organization’s president and CEO. “So many of the people that we have the privilege of serving every day are not only aging but they’re isolated, they’re homebound, and so receiving a hot, celebratory holiday meal is not only heartwarming, but it’s that connection back with the community.”
KOKI FOX 23
Suspect in connection to Kingfisher quadruple homicide in custody, OSBI says
MIAMI, Fla. — A suspect in connection to the quadruple homicide in Kingfisher is in custody, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said Tuesday. The Miami Beach, Fla. Police Department arrested 45-year-old Wu Chen on an OSBI warrant after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle the suspect was driving. The suspect was arrested just before 4 p.m. without incident and transported to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center.
KOKI FOX 23
Suspect in custody after police respond to shots fired call in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A suspect is in custody after Tulsa Police said they responded to a shots fired call in downtown Tulsa. On Thursday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a shots fired call in downtown Tulsa. TPD said they found a suspect that matched the caller’s...
KOKI FOX 23
TFD responds to east Tulsa apartment fire
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to an apartment fire near E. 51st Street and S. Memorial Drive on Wednesday night. District Chief Jose Ariza said they were first alerted to the fire around 10:00 p.m. “So tonight about 10 o’clock, Tulsa Fire Department was alerted to...
KOKI FOX 23
Police say 2 men in custody after string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said two men were taken in for questioning after a string of reported burglaries in midtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said they were called to the first burglary around 3:30 a.m. at a jewelry store at East 35th Place and South Peoria Avenue. One minute later, police were called to an attempted burglary at a nail salon at East 41st Street and South Quincy Avenue. Witnesses said a burglary suspect was seen getting into a silver car that got away.
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department said they arrested a man who is suspected to be connected to a string of burglaries in midtown Tulsa. Officers said they first responded to an attempted burglary near South Peoria and East 41st Street on Wednesday where they found a nail salon with a broken door, but a second call came in about a second burglary just a few blocks down the road near South Peoria and East 35th.
KOKI FOX 23
The District 5 seat Tulsa County City Council race is in the hands of a judge
TULSA, Okla. — Mykey Arthrell, the incumbent Tulsa City Councilor for District 5, is asking the Court for a new election. His opponent, Grant Miller, who won the Nov. 8th election by a margin of 24 votes, says the law is not on his side. Tulsa County District Judge...
KOKI FOX 23
Tally’s Good Food Cafe gives free dinners on Thanksgiving
TULSA, Okla. — Every Thanksgiving, for the past 35 years, Tally’s Good Food Cafe has fed free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who stops by their midtown restaurant. The owner of Tally’s, Tally Alame, said Thanksgiving is his favorite day of the year because it’s about being thankful for what we have and sharing it with others.
KOKI FOX 23
Salvation Army offers meal, hats, scarves on Thanksgiving
TULSA, Okla. — The Salvation Army offered a Thanksgiving meal to the public on Thursday afternoon. The meal took place from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center of Hope, near W. Archer St. and N. Denver Ave, in downtown Tulsa. Free hats, scarves and gloves were also handed out.
KOKI FOX 23
OHP warns people about drunk driving during holidays
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said drunk drivers have caused property damage, injuries to bystanders and even, in some cases, death. OHP Lieutenant Mark Southall said accidents like this have disastrous consequences, but are some of the easiest to prevent. “Don’t drink anything at all before you...
