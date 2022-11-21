ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

MLive

Saline adds another location to the city’s list of upcoming marijuana dispensaries

SALINE, MI – Another marijuana dispensary has plans to come to Saline following City Council’s Monday, Nov. 21, meeting. During this meeting, city council members approved with conditions two special land uses for adult use marijuana retailers and one special land use for a medical marijuana provisioning center. These special land uses are for 813 W. Michigan Ave. and 660 E. Michigan Ave.
SALINE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor’s new City Council ‘most diverse in our city’s history,’ mayor pro tem says

ANN ARBOR, MI — The first meeting of Ann Arbor’s new City Council was a quick one, lasting just 46 minutes and ending hours earlier than the last council often adjourned. Without factional divisions, the bitter exchanges and bickering that has carried through many meetings in recent years was nonexistent Monday night, Nov. 21, as council cruised through nearly 20 agenda items without debate.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor imagines higher-density redevelopment of federal site downtown

ANN ARBOR, MI — With interest in seeing more high-density development downtown, Ann Arbor officials are imagining a redevelopment of the Federal Building site. The 1977 building at 200 E. Liberty St. — between Fourth and Five avenues — includes a U.S. Post Office, U.S. District Court and offices for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

‘A really slow-motion battle.’ Ann Arborites on dirt roads fed up with flooding

ANN ARBOR, MI — Larry Juchartz says he’s been trying to get the city of Ann Arbor to address flooding in his neighborhood for the past 15 years with no luck yet. “It’s a really slow-motion battle,” said the Valley Drive resident, who is among several residents living on dirt and gravel roads off Dexter Road on the city’s far west side where lack of stormwater controls sometimes leaves yards and streets underwater.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ohio must put Lake Erie on ‘pollution diet’ under settlement terms

TOLEDO, OH — The state of Ohio must develop a mandatory cap on algae-fueling nutrient pollution entering Lake Erie under the terms of a proposed court settlement. Public comment is being taken until Dec. 12 on a federal consent decree that would force Ohio to create a new plan for curbing nutrient runoff from farms and livestock operations by developing a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Maumee River watershed.
OHIO STATE
MLive

Ypsilanti vegan restaurant converts to food truck amid building troubles

YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti restaurant has taken to the road as it transitions between two permanent locations. Vegano Italiano, a vegan Italian restaurant previously at 530 N. Huron St., Ypsilanti, closed its brick-and-mortar location in July of this year after issues with the building. The restaurant moved into its food truck —nicknamed “the tiny restaurant” — shortly after.
YPSILANTI, MI
candgnews.com

McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race

OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

