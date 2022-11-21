Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Saline adds another location to the city’s list of upcoming marijuana dispensaries
SALINE, MI – Another marijuana dispensary has plans to come to Saline following City Council’s Monday, Nov. 21, meeting. During this meeting, city council members approved with conditions two special land uses for adult use marijuana retailers and one special land use for a medical marijuana provisioning center. These special land uses are for 813 W. Michigan Ave. and 660 E. Michigan Ave.
Ann Arbor’s new City Council ‘most diverse in our city’s history,’ mayor pro tem says
ANN ARBOR, MI — The first meeting of Ann Arbor’s new City Council was a quick one, lasting just 46 minutes and ending hours earlier than the last council often adjourned. Without factional divisions, the bitter exchanges and bickering that has carried through many meetings in recent years was nonexistent Monday night, Nov. 21, as council cruised through nearly 20 agenda items without debate.
Ann Arbor aims to attract more development by making it easier for builders
ANN ARBOR, MI — Building in Ann Arbor can be difficult and expensive with the city’s many requirements and layers of review and approval for projects, various real estate developers have complained over the years. John Bogdasarian, president and CEO of the Promanas Group, has said he had...
‘I’ve been there for 43 years.’ Ann Arbor airport business owner upset with city
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor officials are moving in a new direction with a corporate hangar space at the city’s airport and that doesn’t fly with Mark Roisen. Roisen, longtime owner of the Aviation Center at the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport, spoke out Monday night, Nov. 21, before City Council voted unanimously to lease his space at 719 Airport Drive to a new company for the next 20 to 30 years: Great Lakes Air Repair, doing business as Beacon Aviation.
Ann Arbor imagines higher-density redevelopment of federal site downtown
ANN ARBOR, MI — With interest in seeing more high-density development downtown, Ann Arbor officials are imagining a redevelopment of the Federal Building site. The 1977 building at 200 E. Liberty St. — between Fourth and Five avenues — includes a U.S. Post Office, U.S. District Court and offices for the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Midnight Madness, Moonlight Madness and Kerrytown Kindlefest coming to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Check out three upcoming events that plan to bring late-night shopping to downtown Ann Arbor. Midnight Madness, Moonlight Madness and Kerrytown Kindlefest are all happening on Friday, Dec. 2. The trio of events will feature retail sales, restaurant specials and entertainment all while bringing some holiday spirit to the city.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Felony charge in Big House tunnel attack; local woman takes over Wordle
Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit on Wednesday authorized a litany of charges against Michigan State football players in the violent tunnel assault from last month. While one MSU player was charged with felonious assault, seven other players were charged with misdemeanors. But back to Wordle. Did you know the hugely...
Detroit City Council votes down nearly $50 million paratransit contract
Detroit City Council approved then reversed its vote on a five-year, nearly $50 million contract to provide paratransit services for riders with disabilities after many weeks of postponement and responding to community complaints about the contractor. The current provider, France-based transportation company Transdev, would have provided 70% of paratransit services...
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
Check out these upcoming tree lightings in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- As it gets closer to December, there are a few cities in Washtenaw County that are preparing to kickstart the holiday season with annual tree lightings. During these celebrations cities sometimes sip on warm drinks, sing some Christmas carols or get a surprise visit from Santa...
Martin Bandyke, Ann Arbor’s ‘morning mayor,’ to retire after 40 years in radio
ANN ARBOR, MI - When Martin Bandyke made the decision to move on from his role as music director of Detroit’s non-commercial NPR station WDET-FM to take the job as morning drive host for Ann Arbor’s 107one in 2006, he soon learned there was more to being a radio host than turning listeners on to exciting or groundbreaking music.
MLive.com
Closure, long-term traffic shift coming to downtown Ann Arbor street after Thanksgiving
ANN ARBOR, MI - Drivers may want to avoid East Washington Street in downtown Ann Arbor following the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s because both a temporary closure of the street and a long-term work zone shifting traffic will go into effect on Monday, Nov. 28. The first, a full closure...
‘A really slow-motion battle.’ Ann Arborites on dirt roads fed up with flooding
ANN ARBOR, MI — Larry Juchartz says he’s been trying to get the city of Ann Arbor to address flooding in his neighborhood for the past 15 years with no luck yet. “It’s a really slow-motion battle,” said the Valley Drive resident, who is among several residents living on dirt and gravel roads off Dexter Road on the city’s far west side where lack of stormwater controls sometimes leaves yards and streets underwater.
Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
Ann Arbor’s Black Pearl will find you a cocktail to match your mood
ANN ARBOR, MI - Working behind the bar in Ann Arbor’s Black Pearl affords Ian Youngs the opportunity to perform a craft he’s spent years honing and perfecting, with a singular focus on creating a connection with the patrons on the other side. Sure, the Black Pearl’s menu...
Ohio must put Lake Erie on ‘pollution diet’ under settlement terms
TOLEDO, OH — The state of Ohio must develop a mandatory cap on algae-fueling nutrient pollution entering Lake Erie under the terms of a proposed court settlement. Public comment is being taken until Dec. 12 on a federal consent decree that would force Ohio to create a new plan for curbing nutrient runoff from farms and livestock operations by developing a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Maumee River watershed.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
Ypsilanti vegan restaurant converts to food truck amid building troubles
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti restaurant has taken to the road as it transitions between two permanent locations. Vegano Italiano, a vegan Italian restaurant previously at 530 N. Huron St., Ypsilanti, closed its brick-and-mortar location in July of this year after issues with the building. The restaurant moved into its food truck —nicknamed “the tiny restaurant” — shortly after.
candgnews.com
McFall wins Michigan House District 8 race
OAKLAND COUNTY/WAYNE COUNTY — During the general election Nov. 8, Mike McFall, the mayor pro tem of Hazel Park, prevailed in his bid for the newly redrawn 8th District of the Michigan House of Representatives. The district covers the city of Hazel Park, most of Madison Heights and one...
SMART plans to create an express shuttle from downtown Detroit to DTW airport
If you’ve been driving yourself to the airport, there soon may be another option to get you there. New funding in place is making a transit line from downtown Detroit to the airport a possibility.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
32K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 1