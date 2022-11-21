Read full article on original website
For Penn State’s seniors, earning 10th win vs. Michigan State ‘would mean the world’
When PJ Mustipher arrived at Penn State, the Nittany Lions appeared to be pushing toward the College Football Playoffs. But after a 11-win campaign in 2019, the state of the program took a step back. Penn State fell flat in 2020 and fell apart in 2021 after being ranked as high as No. 4. The Nittany Lions were a combined 11-11 the last two years, leading to questions around when it would rediscover success.
Talking Penn State-Michigan State, Sean Clifford’s legacy and the latest in recruiting: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Dustin Hockensmith break down Penn State’s season finale against Michigan State, which will feature the final home game for a number of key veterans, including quarterback Sean Clifford. The Lions also have some key movement on the recruiting trail with December’s early National Signing Day looming.
Penn State-Michigan State predictions are in; top Lions recruiting target commits to Oregon, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature predictions for the Lions’ season finale against Michigan State, plus a top 2024 target who announced his commitment elsewhere. Penn State goes into Saturday’s matchup with the Spartans as a 19-point favorite to win its fourth straight game and close the...
Land-Grant Trophy stories, Penn State set for Michigan State, Ohio State-Michigan thoughts: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders discuss Penn State’s Land-Grant Trophy history and preview the Lions’ Senior Day clash with Michigan State. Jones also shares some impersonations of Woody Hayes and Bobby Knight and the guys make their Ohio State-Michigan picks. Listen to the latest episode of...
Penn State WR Parker Washington out for the remainder of the season with injury
Sean Clifford and Penn State will be without their top target for the last two games of the season. Parker Washington, the Nittany Lions’ leading receiver, will miss Saturday’s regular-season finale against Michigan State and the upcoming bowl game with an undisclosed injury, head coach James Franklin said at his Tuesday press conference.
Penn State’s James Franklin on Manny Diaz’s impact, Sean Clifford’s future, more takeaways
Penn State’s regular season is almost over. The No. 11 Nittany Lions face Michigan State Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. James Franklin’s team is looking for its fourth consecutive victory and a 10-2 finish.
N.J. police detective praised for retrieving gear of injured Utah Little Leaguer
The family of the Utah Little Leaguer injured when he fell from an upper bunk at the world series in South Williamsport is praising a Jersey City police detective for retrieving the boy’s gear inadvertently left in a rental car. “He was amazing,” Derek Oliverson said Tuesday about Detective...
Penn State Health opens women’s health clinic at Cumberland County hospital
Penn State Health has opened a new clinic in Cumberland County. Penn State Health Obstetrics and Gynecology opened the new clinic last week in suite 1076 at Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center at 2200 Good Hope Road in Hampden Township. The clinic is staffed by physicians, certified registered nurse...
Did the two Pa. singers make it to the Top 10 on ‘The Voice’?
A Pennsylvania native is now in the Top 10 on the NBC hit singing competition show, “The Voice.”. The Top 13 artists performed on Monday. The results of the overnight voting were revealed last night. “The Voice” airs at 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. LIVE STREAM: NBC on...
Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change expanding into central Pa.
A new drive-thru car wash and oil change business is planned for the Carlisle area. Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change is planning to open at 1910 Trindle Road in Middlesex Township. The property is also located in North Middleton Township. The 4,248-square-foot drive-thru car wash location and a...
Man sentenced to eight years in state prison for knife attack in Cumberland County
CARLISLE - A Carlisle man will spend more than eight years in prison for a knife attack last winter that left another borough man hospitalized for about a week in February. Floyd Robinson, 48, formerly of the 100 block of West North Street, was convicted of aggravated assault charges stemming from the crime in a jury trial earlier this year.
Tractor trailer crashes into Giant building in Cumberland County
A vehicle hit the rear of a Giant grocery store in Camp Hill, requiring a response from police, fire and EMTs. The building sustained little damage, according to borough fire chief Mark Simpson. “There’s an overhead canopy above a door, that looks like it might have been struck,” Simpson said....
Pa. woman behind bars for neglecting horses, causing one to have a miscarriage: police
According to 6WJAC, state police in Bedford County have arrested a Claysburg woman, who faces numerous charges related to animal cruelty after neglecting to care for four horses. Troopers said the investigation into 20-year-old Katlyn Weyant began in early October, when police were dispatched to a residence in Kimmel Township.
Car theft, break-ins reported on Thanksgiving in Cumberland County neighborhood
A car was stolen and others were broken into on Thanksgiving Day in a Wormleysburg neighborhood, police said. The thefts took place on Meadow Drive and Rupley Road. The cars were unlocked and valuables were left inside, according to West Shore Regional police. Police, while reminding residents to keep their...
