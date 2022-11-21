Read full article on original website
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. (WHNT) — It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney. Marvin C. “Skip” McClendon, Jr., 74, was arrested on April 26, 2022, at his Bremen, Ala. home...
Wisconsin Nurse Accused of Amputating Patient's Foot Without Permission to Use at Taxidermy Shop
Mary K. Brown, 38, allegedly told coworkers she planned to display the severed foot alongside a sign that read, "Wear your boots, kids," according to reports Authorities have accused a Wisconsin nurse of intentionally cutting off a dying patient's foot with hopes of displaying it in her family's taxidermy shop, multiple outlets report. Mary K. Brown, 38, allegedly told coworkers she planned to display the severed foot, alongside a sign that read, "Wear your boots, kids," according to The Washington Post. Court records indicate Brown has been charged with physical abuse of an...
Alabama Man and Woman Dressed as Superhero ‘Raven’ Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Teen and Taking Her to Florida for Beating and Confinement
Two adults from Alabama were recently arrested in connection with the weekend abduction of a girl who was brought across state lines into Florida, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told Law&Crime. Coby Jerome Jordan, 22, and Molly Michele Jarrett, 19, were taken into custody late last week after a...
Michigan Man Shot a Neighbor in the Head Over Misdelivered Amazon Package: Police
A man allegedly shot his neighbor to death over a misdelivered Amazon package. Michael Craig Lackey, 59, landed in handcuffs with the Detroit Police Department after a standoff on Friday. Officers said they found victim Michele Elder, 61, dead on a front lawn. “It came down to him really just...
Alabama Dad Arrested For Allegedly Beating Teen Daughter Who Revealed His Affair
Christopher Andrighetti allegedly beat his 14-year-old daughter with a shower curtain and a piece of wood and then threw glass bottles at her. She fled after he left her to clean up his mess. An Alabama man is facing multiple child abuse charges after he allegedly beat his teenage daughter...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest
Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
‘I’d Never Seen A Crime Scene That Bloody’: Man Brutally Butchers His Parents On Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving brings feelings of warmth and gratitude. But in a southern community, they were replaced by horror. On Friday, November 26, 2004, Brent and Charlotte Springford were found brutally slain in their mansion in the wealthy Garden District of Montgomery, Alabama. “It was conveyed to me that ‘This is a...
Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
‘See You on the Other Side’: Texas Man Sobs as He's Executed For Strangling His Mother to Death
A Texas inmate convicted of fatally strangling his mother after an argument nearly two decades ago was put to death on Wednesday evening, according to the Associated Press. Tracy Beatty, 61, was administered a lethal injection at 6:22 p.m. in Texas’ Huntsville Unit, according to state criminal justice officials. He was declared dead 17 minutes later. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday morning had declined to grant an appeal from Beatty’s lawyers to block the execution. “Yes, I just want to thank... I don’t want to leave you, baby, see you when you get there,” Beatty said in a final...
Virginia Walmart gunman's manifesto claims he was 'betrayed' by coworkers he killed, felt 'led by' Satan
The manifesto left behind by Andre Bing — the suspected gunman behind six killings at a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart where he worked — has been released by Chesapeake police.
Caught on Camera: Black Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing, Dragging Body of Victim at Arizona Apartment Complex
One Arizona man tried to cover up a crime by moving a dead body to a different location. Officials in Arizona are investigating after camera footage allegedly caught a 30-year-old man moving a body through a Mesa apartment complex. Authorities say Michael Binion-Jones was taken into custody Monday on suspicion...
Police Identify Boy Found In Suitcase In Indiana Woods; Issue Arrest Warrant For Mother, Who Allegedly Believed Her Son Was Possessed By Demon
In April, a mushroom hunter found a 5-year-old boy, identified by authorities as Cairo Ammar Jordan, stuffed into a distinctive Las Vegas-themed hard-shell suitcase. Six months after a local mushroom hunter discovered a small boy’s body shoved into a suitcase in a wooded area of Indiana, authorities have positively identified the child and identified two suspects in the case, including the boy’s mother.
Teen who escaped while serving probation for killing her rapist back in custody
Pieper Lewis, a teenage Iowa sex-trafficking victim convicted of killing her convicted rapist, is back in custody Wednesday after having escaped.
He ran twice for governor of Idaho. He’s just been convicted of murdering a Colorado girl
It was Pankey’s second trial in the case.
North Suburban woman charged with biting her adult daughter's pinky finger off
A Barrington Hills woman is facing several felony charges after she allegedly bit off her adult daughter’s pinky finger. Tierni Micek, 62, has been charged with four counts of aggravated battery, the Lake County State’s Attorney announced.
"48 Hours" to feature 1987 murder of Michigan woman
(CBS DETROIT) - In February 1987, Roxanne Wood was found dead inside her Niles Township home. Thirty-five years later, a man identified as the killer was sentenced to at least 23 years, according to Michigan State Police.This weekend, "48 Hours" will feature Wood's case. The segment, titled "The 'Unsolvable' Murder of Roxanne Wood" will air on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10/9c on CBS and streaming Paramount+.MSP began investigating the case after Wood was found by her husband Terry Wood. Investigators attempted to solve the case with evidence that was collected at the scene; however, technology at the time was limited.Decades...
"48 Hours" investigates disappearance of married Wisconsin couple
Married couple Bart and Krista Halderson vanished from their community in Wisconsin in July 2021, and a discovery on a social media app helped investigators solve the mystery. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty joins "CBS Mornings" with an inside look at her report "The Snapchat Clue."
She Went to Jail for Murdering Her Own Alleged Attacker — Where Is Brittany Smith Now?
In the trailer for the Netflix documentary State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith, the haunted voice of Brittany Smith says in a voiceover: "I was arrested for murder." She then adds, "I did what I thought I had to do." What Smith had to do was shoot the man who was supposedly attacking her brother and who, hours before that, had allegedly severely beaten and raped her.
Wisconsin drug bust has ties to Mexican cartels: police
Three people arrested in Wisconsin this week on drug charges allegedly tied to Mexican drug cartels, which have several outlets controlling various routes.
