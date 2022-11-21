ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Nurse Accused of Amputating Patient's Foot Without Permission to Use at Taxidermy Shop

Mary K. Brown, 38, allegedly told coworkers she planned to display the severed foot alongside a sign that read, "Wear your boots, kids," according to reports Authorities have accused a Wisconsin nurse of intentionally cutting off a dying patient's foot with hopes of displaying it in her family's taxidermy shop, multiple outlets report. Mary K. Brown, 38, allegedly told coworkers she planned to display the severed foot, alongside a sign that read, "Wear your boots, kids," according to The Washington Post. Court records indicate Brown has been charged with physical abuse of an...
Law & Crime

Alabama Man and Woman Dressed as Superhero ‘Raven’ Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Teen and Taking Her to Florida for Beating and Confinement

Two adults from Alabama were recently arrested in connection with the weekend abduction of a girl who was brought across state lines into Florida, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told Law&Crime. Coby Jerome Jordan, 22, and Molly Michele Jarrett, 19, were taken into custody late last week after a...
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Popculture

Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest

Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
CBS Chicago

Woman shoots attempted carjacker in head before being shot by his accomplice in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A woman who has a concealed carry license took on four armed men who tried to carjack her early Wednesday morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.Police said a 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car shortly after 2 a.m. near 89th Street and Kenwood Avenue, when four men got out of a black sedan, and one of them tried to open her car door while flashing a gun.The woman, who has a concealed carry license, shot that man in the head, then ran off from her car.Another of the would-be carjackers shot the woman in the left arm.The woman...
TheDailyBeast

‘See You on the Other Side’: Texas Man Sobs as He's Executed For Strangling His Mother to Death

A Texas inmate convicted of fatally strangling his mother after an argument nearly two decades ago was put to death on Wednesday evening, according to the Associated Press. Tracy Beatty, 61, was administered a lethal injection at 6:22 p.m. in Texas’ Huntsville Unit, according to state criminal justice officials. He was declared dead 17 minutes later. The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday morning had declined to grant an appeal from Beatty’s lawyers to block the execution. “Yes, I just want to thank... I don’t want to leave you, baby, see you when you get there,” Beatty said in a final...
Oxygen

Police Identify Boy Found In Suitcase In Indiana Woods; Issue Arrest Warrant For Mother, Who Allegedly Believed Her Son Was Possessed By Demon

In April, a mushroom hunter found a 5-year-old boy, identified by authorities as Cairo Ammar Jordan, stuffed into a distinctive Las Vegas-themed hard-shell suitcase. Six months after a local mushroom hunter discovered a small boy’s body shoved into a suitcase in a wooded area of Indiana, authorities have positively identified the child and identified two suspects in the case, including the boy’s mother.
CBS Detroit

"48 Hours" to feature 1987 murder of Michigan woman

(CBS DETROIT) - In February 1987, Roxanne Wood was found dead inside her Niles Township home. Thirty-five years later, a man identified as the killer was sentenced to at least 23 years, according to Michigan State Police.This weekend, "48 Hours" will feature Wood's case. The segment, titled "The 'Unsolvable' Murder of Roxanne Wood" will air on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10/9c on CBS and streaming Paramount+.MSP began investigating the case after Wood was found by her husband Terry Wood. Investigators attempted to solve the case with evidence that was collected at the scene; however, technology at the time was limited.Decades...
Distractify

She Went to Jail for Murdering Her Own Alleged Attacker — Where Is Brittany Smith Now?

In the trailer for the Netflix documentary State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith, the haunted voice of Brittany Smith says in a voiceover: "I was arrested for murder." She then adds, "I did what I thought I had to do." What Smith had to do was shoot the man who was supposedly attacking her brother and who, hours before that, had allegedly severely beaten and raped her.
MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

