Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Teen leads police on two county chase before crashing mini-van
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A 15-year-old juvenile has been released back to a responsible party, but not before leading authorities on a chase that spanned two counties Thursday morning. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office ended up assisting the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office with the chase after the chase originally started...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple-vehicle accident slows down Norfolk traffic Tuesday evening
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A multiple-car accident in northeast Nebraska slowed down traffic Tuesday evening. At about 7:02 pm, Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the 1400 block of Pasewalk Avenue for an accident that involved multiple vehicles. When on the scene, a pickup truck could be seen in the middle...
News Channel Nebraska
Hoskins teen found, returned to Wayne County
HOSKINS, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning around 10 a.m. in Stanton. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they found Bare and returned her to Wayne County. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said they were looking from a missing teen female from...
Norfolk man flees from police on bicycle, officials say
A man who refused to stop and ride away from police on a bike was arrested on Wednesday.
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska teen found
HOSKINS, Neb. -- Stanton County Sheriff's Office said that Deztinee Bare was found Wednesday morning. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was looking from a missing teen female from the Hoskins area. The Sheriff's Office said that 15-year-old Deztinee Bare went missing Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., and that she was possibly...
Missing teen returned to home, Wayne County Sheriff says
The Wayne County Sheriff said that the missing teen has been located and safely returned to her home.
Death of waterfowl at Lewis & Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska prompts advisory
A die-off of at least a couple hundred waterfowl around Lewis & Clark Lake in northeast Nebraska has prompted state wildlife officials to issue a warning.
Norfolk man dies after crashing into bridge abutment, officials say
A Siouxland man lost his life after his vehicle became airborne just east of Battle Creek.
News Channel Nebraska
'Rage Room' in Norfolk provides an opportunity to release stress
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A shop in Madison County has a unique attraction for customers to enjoy. Wisper Skate Shop, located in the Sunset Plaza Mall in Norfolk, recently opened up a ‘Rage Room’. Owner Bryce Schmitz said it's a place where everyone can come and let off some...
norfolkneradio.com
Disturbance call leads to arrest of Norfolk man
A Norfolk man was arrested early this morning after a call about a disturbance at an apartment complex. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to the 100 block of North 25th street after a male, later identified as 29-year-old Israel Salvador Turquiz, was reported pounding on someone’s door with a large knife.
News Channel Nebraska
Temporary stop signs and no parking zone in Norfolk
NORFOLK Neb. -- With construction ongoing in Norfolk, some temporary changes are being made to the city's streets. On Monday, the City of Norfolk approved an ordinance and one resolution, which is intended to improve safety in areas of the city. Due to the construction taking place on the First St. Bridge, traffic has become condensed in areas of Norfolk.
News Channel Nebraska
Americarts project at former sale barn facility potentially in jeopardy
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska entertainment center appears to be in jeopardy. Americarts announced Tuesday that it is no longer in a purchase agreement with the owners of the Livestock Sales Barn property. The Americarts founders said they were grateful to have had the opportunity to try to repurpose...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man accused of making threats with knife
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 29-year-old Norfolk man is facing felony charges after an arrest early Wednesday morning. Shortly before 1:00 a.m., Norfolk Police responded to a reported disturbance outside an apartment on N. 25th Street. A caller stated that a man was pounding on their door while holding a large knife.
kscj.com
KLEIN NAMED NEW NEBRASKA COUNTY COURT JUDGE
A NEW COUNTY JUDGE HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO SERVE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA’S 6TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT. GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS APPOINTED THOMAS KLEIN OF WAHOO TO THE JUDICIAL DISTRICT CONSISTING OF DAKOTA, DIXON, BURT, CEDAR, DODGE, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES.. THE 55-YEAR-OLD KLEIN HAS SERVED AS THE SAUNDERS COUNTY PUBLIC DEFENDER SINCE...
News Channel Nebraska
FYRA gives an update on Battle Creek alternatives
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. -- Potential solutions for flood risk continues to be a significant topic in northeast Nebraska. FYRA engineering gave an update to the LENRD board of directors Tuesday. FYRA has spent the last few months looking at alternatives to a three-dam proposal suggested to LENRD by JEO Consulting...
northeast.edu
Norfolk man leaves $40,000 to Northeast for nursing scholarships
NORFOLK, Neb. – A love for nursing and a desire to help young people prompted a Norfolk man to include a nursing scholarship at Northeast Community College in his estate planning. Maholn “Jack” Kohler passed away in Sept. 2021, at the age of 96. In his will, he left...
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters association elects Chadron volunteer to serve as second vice president
NORFOLK - A veteran volunteer fire fighter in the panhandle was recognized by his peers at the Nebraska State Volunteer Firefighters Association (NSVFA) Annual Conference in Norfolk on Oct. 23. Scott Schremmer, member of the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, was elected as 2nd Vice President of the NSVFA. He was...
News Channel Nebraska
Remington: The Pet of the Week
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Meet Remington!. Remington is a two-year-old yellow Labrador. He is a pretty nice guy that loves attention, treats, and giving kisses. Remington has a lot of energy so he would love to go to an active home with some children. When he's not running around or playing...
News Channel Nebraska
Recount approved for Ward 4 in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A recount of votes for a northeast Nebraska city council race will take place on Monday. Madison County Clerk Anne Pruss announced Tuesday that the Ward Four City Council Race in Norfolk will be recounted on Monday, Nov. 28. The race between incumbent Andrew McCarthy and challenger...
wnax.com
Westside Park Pond Leak Located
Engineers have located the spot where the newly reconstructed pond in Yankton’s Westside Park is leaking. City Manager Amy Leon says there are a couple of spots that are losing water….. Leon says the design company is working to come up with a fix…. Leon says they...
Comments / 0