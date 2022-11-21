ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Comments / 2

Related
PennLive.com

Pa. police charge woman with setting house on fire

Police in in Duquesne, Allegheny County, have arrested and charged a woman that they say set a home on fire, according to a story from KDKA. Nia Enoch, 35, was arrested on Wednesday after police say she lit a house along South Fifth Street on fire. Citing court paperwork, KDKA...
DUQUESNE, PA
Shore News Network

Man who threatened to kill woman with shotgun in Penn Hills shot by cop

PENN HILLS, PA – Police in Penn Hills have arrested a 51-year-old man who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a woman inside a Veronica Drive home with a shotgun. The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating after Justin Suprano was accused of threatening to kill a woman during a domestic dispute. Police arrived at around 8 am to find Suprano holding a shotgun as he answered the door. Officers said he raised his shotgun before an officer fired his gun at him. “As Suprano began to raise the shotgun, one officer discharged his firearm, striking the front of the The post Man who threatened to kill woman with shotgun in Penn Hills shot by cop appeared first on Shore News Network.
PENN HILLS, PA
PennLive.com

2 teens shot in Pa. neighborhood on Thanksgiving night

Two teenagers were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Thanksgiving night, according to a story from WPXI. The news outlet said that according to Allegheny County 911, first responders arrived in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue in the Sheraden neighborhood at 8:41 p.m. One victim had gunshot wounds to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man charged in shaking death of infant son: police

A Pa. man was previously arrested and charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. Now he’s facing new charges as the Allegheny County medical examiner has ruled the death of an infant a homicide on Nov. 21, according to reports. Michael Channing Barber, 29, reportedly called...
MCKEESPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Fight between teens results in shattered windows at Pa. business: report

A huge fight involving teenagers left a Pennsylvania salon with boarded-up windows. According to WPXI, Joe Cardamone, owner of Cardamone’s hair salon along Forbes Avenue in Pittsburgh, told the news outlet that a fight in front of his business resulted in the front window being smashed. “It’s awful,” Cardamone...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man facing multiple charges after pulling knife, spraying mace on ex-girlfriend

TARENTUM (KDKA) - A 35-year-old man is being accused of pulling a knife on his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend and then spraying them with mace. According to a report from the Trib, police were called to the Petsmart in the Pittsburgh Mills Complex over the weekend for a fight over dog ownership. James Dezort told police he had bought the dog while they were still dating and was trying to get the animal back. He is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused of leading police on chase, fighting Greene County sheriff's deputy

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is accused of leading police on a chase and fighting a Greene County sheriff's deputy who was trying to arrest her. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Waynesburg police tried to stop Vicki Hoyle for traffic violations on Tuesday night when she took off. The sheriff's office said Hoyle stopped outside a home and ran inside. Deputies forced their way inside and the sheriff's office said a fight ensued with Hoyle, who allegedly head-butted a deputy in the face. Officers were eventually able to take Hoyle, who had an active probation violation warrant, into custody. Both Hoyle and the deputy were cleared by paramedics, the sheriff's office said. Hoyle was taken to the Greene County Jail on new charges. 
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WTRF

Man allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home shot in Pennsylvania

EAST BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WTRF) – Police said a man was shot in Washington County while allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to KDKA. On November 20, the 26-year-old man went to his ex’s house located on Ziskand Road in East Bethlehem Township and attempted to get through the locked screen door, stated the Pennsylvania State Police.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man shot when trying to get into Washington County home occupied by ex-girlfriend

A 26-year-old man was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital after being shot in East Bethlehem Township, Washington County, Sunday night. The man attempted to get into a home on Ziskand Road through a locked screen door after 10 p.m., according to state police in Washington. The man’s ex-girlfriend was in the home, according to a report by police. He was told by the homeowner to leave but continued to break the screen door to try to get in.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
193K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy