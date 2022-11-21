Read full article on original website
Related
Pa. police charge woman with setting house on fire
Police in in Duquesne, Allegheny County, have arrested and charged a woman that they say set a home on fire, according to a story from KDKA. Nia Enoch, 35, was arrested on Wednesday after police say she lit a house along South Fifth Street on fire. Citing court paperwork, KDKA...
Pa. court OKs life term in 2016 police chase crash that killed 3
PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that a man convicted of third-degree murder in a Thanksgiving Day 2016 crash that killed three people following a police chase can be sentenced to a mandatory life prison term. The Tribune-Review reports that the state’s highest court cited what it...
Man who threatened to kill woman with shotgun in Penn Hills shot by cop
PENN HILLS, PA – Police in Penn Hills have arrested a 51-year-old man who allegedly threatened to shoot and kill a woman inside a Veronica Drive home with a shotgun. The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating after Justin Suprano was accused of threatening to kill a woman during a domestic dispute. Police arrived at around 8 am to find Suprano holding a shotgun as he answered the door. Officers said he raised his shotgun before an officer fired his gun at him. “As Suprano began to raise the shotgun, one officer discharged his firearm, striking the front of the The post Man who threatened to kill woman with shotgun in Penn Hills shot by cop appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 teens shot in Pa. neighborhood on Thanksgiving night
Two teenagers were shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Thanksgiving night, according to a story from WPXI. The news outlet said that according to Allegheny County 911, first responders arrived in the 700 block of Sherwood Avenue in the Sheraden neighborhood at 8:41 p.m. One victim had gunshot wounds to...
Pa. man charged in shaking death of infant son: police
A Pa. man was previously arrested and charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. Now he’s facing new charges as the Allegheny County medical examiner has ruled the death of an infant a homicide on Nov. 21, according to reports. Michael Channing Barber, 29, reportedly called...
PennLive.com
Fight between teens results in shattered windows at Pa. business: report
A huge fight involving teenagers left a Pennsylvania salon with boarded-up windows. According to WPXI, Joe Cardamone, owner of Cardamone’s hair salon along Forbes Avenue in Pittsburgh, told the news outlet that a fight in front of his business resulted in the front window being smashed. “It’s awful,” Cardamone...
Man opens fire at Thanksgiving dinner, kills ex-wife: police
HOUSTON (AP) — A man believed to be a former spouse entered a Houston-area home and shot four people who were celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and wounding two others Thursday evening. A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was in critical condition...
Police: Officers searching for warrant suspect in Harrison, arrest 2 other men on drug, gun charges
Two men were arrested by Harrison police on drug and gun charges while officers were searching for another man who was wanted on an arrest warrant by Allegheny County Police detectives. Deangelo King, 26, of Golden Gate Drive in Penn Hills, and Antonio Cook, 42, of Broad Street in Pittsburgh’s...
Man facing multiple charges after pulling knife, spraying mace on ex-girlfriend
TARENTUM (KDKA) - A 35-year-old man is being accused of pulling a knife on his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend and then spraying them with mace. According to a report from the Trib, police were called to the Petsmart in the Pittsburgh Mills Complex over the weekend for a fight over dog ownership. James Dezort told police he had bought the dog while they were still dating and was trying to get the animal back. He is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.
Family grieving man shot, killed while sitting on front porch in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A local family is grieving the loss of a 40-year-old Verona man who was murdered on the front porch of a house on Holmes Street in Wilkinsburg Monday just before 5 o’clock. The family of Walter Sloan says he was a father, grandfather, uncle, cousin...
Pa. man reportedly gets 20 years for torturing mom to death, taking nearly 300 selfies with her body
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old man who reportedly beat his mother to death in 2019 and took pictures with her body was sentenced to 20 years in prison as part of a plea deal. On Sept. 2, 2019, South Fayette Police Department officers conducted a welfare check at...
Woman accused of leading police on chase, fighting Greene County sheriff's deputy
WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A woman is accused of leading police on a chase and fighting a Greene County sheriff's deputy who was trying to arrest her. The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Waynesburg police tried to stop Vicki Hoyle for traffic violations on Tuesday night when she took off. The sheriff's office said Hoyle stopped outside a home and ran inside. Deputies forced their way inside and the sheriff's office said a fight ensued with Hoyle, who allegedly head-butted a deputy in the face. Officers were eventually able to take Hoyle, who had an active probation violation warrant, into custody. Both Hoyle and the deputy were cleared by paramedics, the sheriff's office said. Hoyle was taken to the Greene County Jail on new charges.
WTRF
Man allegedly breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home shot in Pennsylvania
EAST BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WTRF) – Police said a man was shot in Washington County while allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, according to KDKA. On November 20, the 26-year-old man went to his ex’s house located on Ziskand Road in East Bethlehem Township and attempted to get through the locked screen door, stated the Pennsylvania State Police.
Police: Man shot when trying to get into Washington County home occupied by ex-girlfriend
A 26-year-old man was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital after being shot in East Bethlehem Township, Washington County, Sunday night. The man attempted to get into a home on Ziskand Road through a locked screen door after 10 p.m., according to state police in Washington. The man’s ex-girlfriend was in the home, according to a report by police. He was told by the homeowner to leave but continued to break the screen door to try to get in.
1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into restaurant in Allegheny County
McCANDLESS, Pa. — One person was hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Allegheny County. Emergency crews were dispatched to North Park Lounge on Babcock Boulevard in McCandless at around 12:34 p.m. Multiple cars also appeared to have been hit during the accident. A portion of a...
Suspect in Fayette County shooting arrested in West Mifflin
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The suspect in a shooting in Fayette County was arrested in West Mifflin on Tuesday, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. According to a news release, deputies arrested Ramon Williams in the Mon View Heights housing complex on Tuesday afternoon. Williams had been...
Local officials put out warning against DUI ahead of Blackout Wednesday
PITTSBURGH — The night before Thanksgiving is known as one of the biggest party days of the year. Blackout Wednesday or Drinksgiving is also one of the deadliest days on the roads. “When you see the signs, DUI you can’t afford it,” said Pam Wahal with Allegheny County Pre-Trial...
wtae.com
Man shot trying to get into former girlfriend’s house in Washington County
EAST BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a man was shot while trying to enter his former girlfriend’s home in Washington County. The incident happened a little after 10 p.m. Sunday at a home on Ziskand Road in East Bethlehem Township. Police said the 26-year-old...
Greensburg man sentenced in July assault of 10-year-old boy
A Greensburg man who assaulted a 10-year-old boy was sentenced Wednesday to 11 1/2 to 23 months in the Westmoreland County Prison. Aaron M. Adair, 30, expressed remorse for his actions on July 21. “I’m sorry, I can’t take back what I did,” Adair said. He pleaded...
Windows of downtown Pittsburgh business shattered during fight between teens
PITTSBURGH — A downtown salon was left with a boarded-up window following a fight involving teenagers. Joe Cardamone, owner of Cardamone’s hair salon on Forbes Avenue, told Channel 11 that kids are getting out of school and getting out of hand. “It’s awful,” said Cardamone. “The kids were...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
193K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2