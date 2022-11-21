Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
One dead in Chicopee crash
CHICOPEE - One person has died after a serious crash in Chicopee, which happened around 2 a.m. Thursday.When police arrived at the accident, on Center Street near the CVS, they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died.Officers later discovered a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital by a passing motorist. There is no word on his condition.The crash is under investigation. Police said early investigation did not reveal any other cars involved in the crash.
Man dies in Chicopee crash, another man taken to hospital by passing motorist, police say
A man died in a Chicopee crash early Thursday morning and another man involved in the crash had to be taken to the hospital by a “passing motorist,” the Chicopee Police Department said. Dispatchers received a 911 call for a report of a serious car crash on Center...
Suspect arrested in connection with Wilbraham Big Y gun incident
Wilbraham Police have arrested a man in connection with an incident at the Boston Street Big Y on Tuesday.
westernmassnews.com
1 person killed, another injured in crash on Center Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called to a serious one-car crash in Chicopee early Thursday morning. According to Chicopee Police, one person died from their injuries at Baystate Medical Center. Another injured person inside the car was brought to Baystate Medical Center by a driver passing by the scene. Information on their condition is not available.
Man in critical condition after Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is a 26-year-old man who is now considered […]
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle fire on South Street in Holyoke
Before the Thanksgiving NFL games, there was business to be taken care of at Chicopee Comprehensive High School. West Springfield students give thanks by giving back to police. A local school gave thanks on Thursday by giving back. One person killed, another injured from crash on Center Street in Chicopee.
westernmassnews.com
4 injured in crash along I-91 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were called a crash along Interstate 91 Thursday night. Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that firefighters had to extricate four people from the vehicle, which crashed along the northbound side of the highway in Springfield. Those people were taken to an area hospital...
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow Police looking for stolen check suspect
The Wilbraham Police Department is seeking suspects following several break-ins the took place early Tuesday morning. Police seeking suspect in altercation at Big Y in Wilbraham. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police in Wilbraham are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly threatened someone at Big Y.
Pittsfield Police looking for Onota Street shooter
The Pittsfield Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Monday night.
Eyewitness News
Manchester police search for missing woman
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Authorities said Johana Pena, 32, has been missing since November 17. Pena is known to stay with friends in the Manchester area, police said. She is about 5′ 03″ tall, weighs 130...
Three Adams families lose everything in Thanksgiving fire
Thanksgiving morning is supposed to be a time of anticipation and celebration. For three families in Adams, a mid-morning fire destroyed not only dreams of turkey and stuffing, but happy holiday wishes as well.
iBerkshires.com
Five Fire Companies Respond to Thanksgiving Fire in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Five fire companies responded to a structure fire on Richmond Street on Thursday morning that gutted the apartment building. The second floor of the century-old building at 16-18 Richmond was fully involved when firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m. Everyone was reported out of the building...
Three wounded in Hartford stabbing: PD
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were wounded during a stabbing incident in Hartford this week. According to Hartford police, three victims arrived at Hartford Hospital with stab wounds. They were involved in a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed all three of them. The incident occurred in the area of […]
Serious crash closes street in Chicopee on Thanksgiving
UPDATE: Center Street was reopened at 8:06 a.m. A serious crash on Center Street in Chicopee closed the road after a car flipped. The Chicopee Police Department shared photos of the crash, showing a black sedan flipped on its roof. Western Mass News reported two people were taken to Baystate...
westernmassnews.com
Suspect in Springfield officer-involved shooting appears in court
The organization has been accepting non-perishable food donations throughout the month at the MassMutual Center. Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. Updated: 54 minutes ago. A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those already inside were...
Longmeadow police investigating stolen check case
Longmeadow Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person that is wanted for questioning in connection to an alleged stolen check case.
Pittsfield home damaged by gunshots, no arrests made
Pittsfield police are investigating a shots fired incident on Onota Street Monday night.
MassLive.com
Intruder breaks into occupied Wilbraham home Tuesday, police say
Wilbraham police are searching for an individual accused of breaking into an occupied Wilbraham home early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 1 a.m. Wilbraham police received a report of an individual who broke into an occupied home on northern Stony Hill Road, the department wrote in a press release.
westernmassnews.com
Police: gun pulled, man arrested during fight at Chicopee football game
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - During the Chicopee Comp-Chicopee High football game, a fight between two men in the stands resulted in a gun reportedly being pulled. There were frightening moments for fans in the stands during a local football game on Thursday. Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne told Western Mass News that one man is in custody after an argument between two men turned violent when police said one man was reportedly hit with a gun during a fight.
Gun brandished at Chicopee Comp game
Chicopee Police told 22News there was an altercation at the Chicopee Comp football game Thursday.
Comments / 0