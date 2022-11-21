Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News 8 KFMB
Teddy Ball 2022 returns to San Diego for black-tie event Saturday
The Teddy Ball is a one-of-a-kind, black-tie holiday event hosted yearly in San Diego by local nonprofit, Cruise 4 Kids. Visit: cruise4kids.com/teddy-ball.
News 8 KFMB
Salvation Army serves 2K people in San Diego this Thanksgiving
“It's fantastic. Otherwise, I wouldn't have anywhere else to go," said Mary Reichert.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Nov. 24-27 – Thanksgiving Edition
We’re not trying to guilt you or anything, but to start this blessedly long San Diego weekend, you could run a bit as an investment to offset those Thanksgiving calories. And the choices! There’s a certain worldwide sportsball event too – don’t care about soccer? You might care about the parties, though and oh, there are a plenty.
Where to park for December Nights holiday festival at Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s largest holiday festival is just days away and this year CBS 8 is partnering with December Nights to bring you all the fun!. Large-scale events like this one can make parking almost impossible to find. Here’s everything you need to know so you...
NBC San Diego
From December Nights to the Parade of Lights, These Quintessential San Diego Events Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit
San Diego doesn't usually get a White Christmas or a cozy Hanukkah like our friends in the northeast, but that doesn't mean the holidays any less merry on this side of the country. From holiday light shows to winter wonderlands, San Diego has a plethora of wintry events to get us in the spirit. Use this holiday events guide to find a celebration to fill you with cheer:
thelog.com
‘Tis the Season: A List of Southern California’s 2022 Holiday Boat Parades
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA— It is once again the most wonderful time of the year. Southern California celebrates it on the water with festive holiday boat parades up and down the coast. The Log has made its list and checked it twice— here are all the holiday boat parades from San Diego up to Santa Barbara.
News 8 KFMB
Shop small on 'Small Business Saturday' in Escondido
Shop small on Small Business Saturday in the historic downtown Escondido, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Visit: downtownescondido.com.
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Thanksgiving Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Thursday in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both the city and...
News 8 KFMB
December Nights | Celebrate the Season with CBS 8
SAN DIEGO — Come celebrate the Holiday Season at December Nights, December 2 and 3 at Balboa Park. As the exclusive streaming partner and proud supporter of the event, CBS 8 will be covering all the sights, sounds and tastes of San Diego’s largest free holiday festival. You...
chulavistatoday.com
Otay Ranch Town Center to light up holiday tree
The Otay Ranch Town Center will be hosting Santa’s arrival and the lighting of a Christmas tree, towering nearly 50 feet over the Main street and featuring more than 17,000 lights. The annual Tree Lighting and Holiday Farmers Markert at the Otay Ranch Town Center will take place from...
Advisory Issued for Water Outlets in Del Mar, OB and Torrey Pines Beach
An advisory for water outlets at Torrey Pines State Beach, Del Mar and Ocean Beach was issued Wednesday by the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Bacteria levels exceeding state health standards were found in the outlets of the San Diego River in Ocean Beach, Los Penasquitos Lagoon at Torrey Pines State Beach and the San Dieguito River in Del Mar, the department reported.
Power outages reported in rural communities around San Diego County
Residents in an estimated nine San Diego County communities were without power Thursday, according to the San Diego Gas & Electric website.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego
When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
eastcountymagazine.org
ENCHANTED VILLAGE IN SPRING VALLEY DEC. 16-22
November 21, 2022 (Spring Valley) - Noah Homes in Spring Valley invites you to its annual Enchanted Village December 16-22 from 5-8 p.m. Guests will stroll through acres of brilliantly lit trees, magical cottages, light tunnels, live entertainers, and over a million lights with interactive displays and other festive decorations. Santa will be at the Enchanted Village every night for photos with guests.
News 8 KFMB
South Bay mother asking for the 'Gift of Life' this holiday season
SAN DIEGO — Television news provides more than just today's headlines, sometimes our strongest contribution is connecting people. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Skyline where a mother is asking for help. 46-year-old Michelle Leyva needs a kidney transplant. "I was diagnosed with Lupus is 2001," said Michelle. "I didn't realize how sick I was."
$2M lotto Scratchers ticket purchased in East County
There's a new millionaire in town. A woman who purchased a Scratcher in El Cajon won big this week, according to press release from the California Lottery.
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego Botanic Garden hosts Lightscape attraction for holiday season
ENCINITAS — In Ari Novy’s understandably biased opinion, the San Diego Botanic Garden is the most beautiful garden of its kind in the world. But even Novy, who is president and CEO of the 37-acre property in Encinitas, can admit it just got a lot prettier. That’s because...
KPBS
Mama’s Pies sell out for a second year in a row
To kick off Thanksgiving week, Mama’s Kitchen volunteers organized an extra large delivery of pies. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae got an inside look at their “Pie Central” operation. Volunteers are getting ready for a huge Thanksgiving pie delivery to benefit a service that delivers food to critically...
northcountydailystar.com
Teens Visit Stores in Oceanside and Vista to Spread Important Message
OCEANSIDE, CA]: Fifteen teens spent their holiday break visiting nearly 20 alcohol retail stores in Oceanside and Vista to conduct a Thanksgiving “Sticker Shock” campaign. Bilingual stickers placed on alcohol packages serve as a warning that allowing guests under 21 to consume alcohol anytime, including holiday festivities, is against the law.
pbmonthly.net
Pacific Beach Town Council advocates protection of Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve views
The Pacific Beach Town Council has gotten involved in the city’s plan to replace fencing around the Kendall-Frost Mission Bay Marsh Reserve out of a desire to save views. Council Secretary Susan Crowers described the town council’s efforts to counter a City of San Diego proposal to erect a 6-foot chain link fence with strand barbed wire atop Crown Point Drive from Fortuna Avenue to Lamont Street. She said it would mar the view of the nature sanctuary.
Comments / 0