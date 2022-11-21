Read full article on original website
Police arrest 2 teens in 2 carjackings after chase
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police arrested two teens early Friday, Nov. 25, suspected in two carjackings. Kalamazoo police spotted a stolen vehicle around 2:35 a.m. on West Stockbridge Avenue near South Burdick Street. It had been stolen earlier that morning at gunpoint. When police tried to stop the vehicle, the...
Police warn women after series of parking lot robberies
Police in Kent County are warning shoppers to be vigilant after a series of robberies in store parking lots.
whtc.com
Holland Woman Charged in Stolen Vehicle, Credit Card Incident
GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – A 25-year-old Holland woman has been arraigned on charges stemming from a Monday morning stolen vehicle and stolen credit cards incident on Holland’s North Side. On Tuesday, Alyssa Aplin was ordered held on $35,000 bond by Grand Haven District Court...
WWMTCw
Man wanted for assaulting three women arrested, charged in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A man wanted out of Ottawa County for two separate incidents of alleged assault was arrested in Barry County Monday. On Oct. 26, the suspect, 38-year-old Nicholas Linderman, approached a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a Coopersville store, and allegedly assaulted them, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
9&10 News
Mecosta County Sheriff’s Searching For Break-In Suspect
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to identify the suspect involved in a gas station break-in. The sheriff’s office says someone broke into a Remus gas station early this morning with a brick and stole two vape displays. They left the scene in this...
Deputies: Teen said trafficking suspect ‘pimped’ her
A 16-year-old who was discovered being trafficked across the Mackinac Bridge told deputies she met the suspect at a Grand Rapids park and he was “pimping” her out, court documents say.
Two Michigan State Police troopers injured after being struck by alleged drunk driver
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI – Two Michigan State Police troopers were injured after officials say a drunk driver crashed into their patrol vehicle early Thursday, Nov. 24. Police said the crash occurred on M-66 near E. Colby Road in Montcalm County. Troopers were assisting the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office with...
whtc.com
Missing Allegan County Man Sought; Vehicle Found on Holland’s North Side
LEIGHTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Wayland area man. Avel T. Martinez hasn’t been seen since Monday, as his wife told authorities that he had been depressed recently. On Tuesday, his abandoned vehicle was found near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side, and despite an extensive search by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Park Township fire department personnel, no trace of the man was discovered.
wnmufm.org
Downstate man arrested on human trafficking charges
(St Ignace, MI) - A downstate man was arrested earlier this month for human trafficking after being spotted by Mackinac Bridge Authority workers. According to WLUC-TV6, the 38-year old Comstock man was arrested on November 12th by the Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force following an investigation dating back to October.
MLive.com
2 seriously injured in overnight shooting, Grand Rapids police investigate
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police are investigating after two people were shot early Wednesday, Nov. 23, on the city’s Southeast Side. Grand Rapids police responded around 4:45 a.m. to the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue, south of 28th Street near Eastern Avenue. Police found a man and a...
Fox17
Police seek persons of interest after 8 counterfeit bills passed in Lowell
LOWELL, MI — Lowell Police are asking the public for information regarding several persons of interest, who may be involved in the passing of at least 8 counterfeit bills in the area over the past few days. On Wednesday, police said they had heard several reports of counterfeit money...
Child’s bathtub drowning allegedly happened as mother was on phone with boyfriend: records
HOLLAND, MI -- A woman told police she was on the phone with her boyfriend when her 11-month-old daughter slipped under the water in a bathtub. Holland police said the 23-year-old mother admitted to a detective she was out of the bathroom for a minimum of about three minutes. Elizabeth...
Police arrest man accused of trafficking Grand Rapids teen online
KENT COUNTY, MI – Charges are pending against a 38-year-old Comstock Park man who investigators believe was trafficking a Grand Rapids teen on the internet. Authorities arrested the suspect on Nov. 12 in Cheboygan County after initially receiving a tip in October about the man’s potential involvement in human trafficking, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.
2 arrested after police chase near Richland
Authorities say two people were arrested after a police chase near Kalamazoo.
WNEM
MSP: Argument between brothers ends with stabbing
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) -An argument between two brothers resulted in one allegedly stabbing the other before leaving the scene, State Police said. On Nov. 19 at 10:44 p.m., Troopers from the Mt. Pleasant Post responded to the Jamestown Apartments for a domestic situation. Investigators said the suspect was lodged...
WLUC
Man arrested for human trafficking at Mackinac Bridge while trying to enter UP
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - A 38-year-old man from Comstock Park was arrested for human trafficking after Mackinac Bridge Authority workers spotted him attempting to smuggle a teen across the bridge and into the Upper Peninsula. The Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force arrested the Comstock Park man on...
Kalamazoo County man pleads guilty to lesser charge in 2017 killing
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for a 2017 death in Kalamazoo County. Because of his status as a fourth time habitual offender, he could still face up to life in prison on the manslaughter conviction. He is scheduled for sentencing next month. Joshua Joel...
WWMTCw
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Kalamazoo father
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man has been arrested in relation to the shooting death of a 34-year-old Kalamazoo father, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The person of interest, Michael Tolliver, needs to be extradited before his arraignment, police said. The department confirmed that he was arrested a few weeks ago.
Mother charged with involuntary manslaughter after child drowns in bath tub
HOLLAND, MI - The mother of a 1-year-old who drowned in a bathtub has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, Holland police said. Elizabeth May Robinson of Holland was arraigned this week in Holland District Court and released on a personal-recognizance bond. The incident happened Aug. 9 at the Gateway Mission...
Fox17
Suspect in downtown GR rebar assault identified
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of assaulting two people with a piece of rebar in downtown Grand Rapids has been identified. Grand Rapids police say the two victims were hit in separate incidents on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 13. We’re told the first happened near Fulton Street and Ionia Avenue, followed by the second at Ionia and Fountain Street.
