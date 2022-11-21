Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
WATCH: Lakers' Patrick Beverley ejected vs. Suns after absolutely leveling 7-footer Deandre Ayton in the back
Patrick Beverley was ejected late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' loss to Phoenix on Tuesday night, and he could very well be looking at a suspension for absolutely leveling Deandre Ayton. From the looks of it, Beverley didn't like the seven-foot Ayton standing over Reaves, who was knocked...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Poor shooting in return
Murray (COVID-19 protocols) tallied 10 points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets returned two key starters from the NBA's health and safety protocols Tuesday, as Murray and two-time MVP...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines in return to action
Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) recorded 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-11 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets suffered a disappointing loss to the Pistons, but Jokic didn't show any signs of rust in his return from...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Aberration occurs
Gobert notched four points (4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 105-101 win over the Heat. He did not log a field-goal attempt. Gobert received just 11 passes all night. For comparison, Anthony Edwards led with 87 and Jaylen Nowell received 23 passes in his nine minutes of action. Monday marked the first time since 2014 that Gobert didn't attempt a shot. He hit two clutch free throws to help Utah win the game, but his usage is clearly baffling at times.
CBS Sports
Ben Simmons reacts to boos from 76ers fans upon return to Philadelphia: 'I thought it was going to be louder'
Ben Simmons made his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to face off against the 76ers, who prevailed 115-106. It was Simmons' first game played in the city since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals -- the game in which he infamously passed up on a dunk opportunity in the closing minutes of what would be his last contest as a member of the Sixers. Simmons never played another game with the Sixers after that, as he requested a trade -- a wish that was ultimately granted when he was moved to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Out Wednesday with illness
McCollum (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs due to non-COVID illness. The reason for McCollum's absence likely suggests he's not in line for a long stay on the sidelines. Look for Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see additional minutes at point guard with McCollum out.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads game in scoring
Kuzma registered 33 points (13-27 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 loss to the Heat. Kuzma had a miserable shooting night from beyond the arc but he played much more efficiently inside the three-point line, shooting 48.1 percent from the field. He's been one of the most reliable scoring options for the Wizards of late, putting up 20-plus points in three straight matchups while also averaging 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over that brief stretch.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Shell of self
Love registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Monday's 114-102 win over the Hawks. Love (thumb) was questionable entering the contest after missing Sunday's game, but he clearly wasn't comfortable in his return. No setbacks have been reported, but Love's status is worth monitoring. Cleveland's next game is Wednesday against Portland.
CBS Sports
Phil Knight bracket takeaways: Duke, UNC survive scares; Michigan State falls to Alabama, loses key player
PORTLAND, Ore. — CBS college basketball insider Matt Norlander is spending Thanksgiving weekend at the PK85, covering the Phil Knight Invitational and Phil Knight Legacy tournaments. He'll be providing updates throughout as he talks to players and coaches at college hoops' biggest event of the regular season. Here are five takeaways from Thursday's action at the Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
CBS Sports
Packers' Rudy Ford: Sits out practice Wednesday
Ford did not practice Wednesday due to an illness. Ford has seen an increased role over Green Bay's past two games, totaling 93 defensive snaps and recording eight tackles and two interceptions. The severity of his illness is uncertain, and he'll have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's Week 12 clash against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Phil Knight bracket takeaways: Duke, UNC survive scares and Xavier might be moving past Villanova in Big East
PORTLAND, Ore. — CBS college basketball insider Matt Norlander is spending Thanksgiving weekend at the PK85, covering the Phil Knight Invitational and Phil Knight Legacy tournaments. He'll be providing updates throughout as he talks to players and coaches at college hoops' biggest event of the regular season. Check back frequently, as this story will be updated when more results come in.
CBS Sports
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Invisible in win Sunday
McKenzie failed to haul in his only target in Sunday's Week 11 win over the Browns in Detroit. McKenzie played 37 percent of Buffalo's offensive snaps in the contest, his fewest of the campaign. This was his first game in 2022 during which he's failed to record at least one catch, and he also didn't receive a carry for the first time since Week 6. Meanwhile, Khalil Shakir saw a slight uptick by playing 26 percent of the team's offensive snaps, but he also didn't record a catch (and didn't even see a target). For the time being, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are the only Bills wide receivers who can be confidently started in most fantasy formats.
