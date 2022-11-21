Canadian singer Kris Wu was sentenced by a Beijing court today to 13 years in jail after being convicted on rape and other related charges. Wu, also known as Wu Yifan, was arrested a year ago in China, where he embarked on a solo career in 2014 after leaving the K-pop group EXO. Following a criminal investigation in the district of Chaoyang, Wu was accused of raping three women. According to Reuters, one of the accusers was an 18-year-old Chinese student who said that Wu plied her with alcohol when she was 17 to induce her, and other girls younger than 18,...

