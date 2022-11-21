Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Fans pause action for Friday prayers during first World Cup in a Muslim country
DOHA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - As noon approached, muezzins across Qatar called Muslim soccer players, fans and officials to the first Friday prayers of the first World Cup to take place in a Muslim country.
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Russia-Ukraine war live: shelling forces Kherson hospitals to evacuate as UN warns millions plunged into hardship
Governor of Kherson says attacks on hospitals means patients evacuated for their own safety
China sentences Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years for rape
BEIJING, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A Beijing court sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu on Friday to 13 years in jail after finding him guilty of crimes including rape, just over a year after his arrest in China, where he was born and built a lucrative career.
Hungarian president to travel to Kyiv, invited by Ukraine's Zelenskiy - website
BUDAPEST, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Hungary's President Katalin Novak is travelling to Kyiv to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy, website index.hu reported on Friday, adding Novak would go by train via Poland.
Putin tells Russian mothers he shares 'pain' of soldier deaths
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told a group of mothers whose sons are fighting in Ukraine that he shares the pain of those who have lost loved ones in the conflict. "I want you to know -- I personally and the entire leadership of the country share this pain," Putin told the group ahead of Mother's Day, which is celebrated in Russia on Sunday.
EU to provide more help to maintain power, heating in Ukraine
BRUSSELS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The European Union will step up efforts to provide Ukraine with support to restore and maintain power and heating, the head of the European Commission said on Friday, after a new wave of Russian missile attacks on critical Ukrainian infrastructure.
Rebels fight on in eastern DR Congo ahead of truce
M23 rebels were still fighting and advancing on one front of their offensive in east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, civilian and military sources said, just hours before a ceasefire was to come into force. M23 rebels were to withdraw from "occupied zones", failing which the East African regional force would intervene.
Pakistan central bank lifts key rate in surprise move on inflation
ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank unexpectedly raised its key policy rate by 100 basis points to 16% on Friday to ensure high inflation does not get entrenched.
Singer Kris Wu Sentenced By Beijing Court To 13 Years On Rape Charges
Canadian singer Kris Wu was sentenced by a Beijing court today to 13 years in jail after being convicted on rape and other related charges. Wu, also known as Wu Yifan, was arrested a year ago in China, where he embarked on a solo career in 2014 after leaving the K-pop group EXO. Following a criminal investigation in the district of Chaoyang, Wu was accused of raping three women. According to Reuters, one of the accusers was an 18-year-old Chinese student who said that Wu plied her with alcohol when she was 17 to induce her, and other girls younger than 18,...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
69K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0