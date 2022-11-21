Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
WATCH: Lakers' Patrick Beverley ejected vs. Suns after absolutely leveling 7-footer Deandre Ayton in the back
Patrick Beverley was ejected late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' loss to Phoenix on Tuesday night, and he could very well be looking at a suspension for absolutely leveling Deandre Ayton. From the looks of it, Beverley didn't like the seven-foot Ayton standing over Reaves, who was knocked...
CBS Sports
Ben Simmons reacts to boos from 76ers fans upon return to Philadelphia: 'I thought it was going to be louder'
Ben Simmons made his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to face off against the 76ers, who prevailed 115-106. It was Simmons' first game played in the city since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals -- the game in which he infamously passed up on a dunk opportunity in the closing minutes of what would be his last contest as a member of the Sixers. Simmons never played another game with the Sixers after that, as he requested a trade -- a wish that was ultimately granted when he was moved to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Aberration occurs
Gobert notched four points (4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 105-101 win over the Heat. He did not log a field-goal attempt. Gobert received just 11 passes all night. For comparison, Anthony Edwards led with 87 and Jaylen Nowell received 23 passes in his nine minutes of action. Monday marked the first time since 2014 that Gobert didn't attempt a shot. He hit two clutch free throws to help Utah win the game, but his usage is clearly baffling at times.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines in return to action
Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) recorded 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-11 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets suffered a disappointing loss to the Pistons, but Jokic didn't show any signs of rust in his return from...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Creighton cracks top 10 in Top 25 And 1 after signature win over Arkansas
Literally no Creighton season has ever started with higher expectations than this one, evidence being that the Bluejays were a preseason top-10 team in the Associated Press poll last month for the first time in history. So far, things are going well. Creighton improved to 6-0 on Tuesday with a...
CBS Sports
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get a prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
CBS Sports
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1
Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
CBS Sports
Why Louisville is not good, plus an overstuffed Thanksgiving gambling guide for the holiday weekend
Thanksgiving Weekend has arrived, and there will not be a PM edition of the newsletter on Thursday or Friday this week. That's the bad news. The good news is that I love you, and there's no way I would send you into a holiday weekend full of sports without the picks to get you through it.
CBS Sports
Zach Wilson benched: Jets players informed former No. 2 overall pick will not start vs. Bears
The New York Jets are making a quarterback change. Jets players were informed during a team meeting Wednesday that Zach Wilson would not start Sunday's game vs. the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. After a Sunday full of drama, Jets head...
CBS Sports
Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV
There was a reason that Dawson Garcia's transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former Marquette and North Carolina standout shot the Golden Gophers into the finals of the SoCal Challenge Monday night with a jump hook with 6.8 seconds left in overtime that boosted them past upset-minded Cal Baptist 62-61.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Sterling Shepard says former Giants star would 'love' to play in New York again
Now that we are in late November, the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are in full effect. The star wideout is working back from a torn ACL he suffered in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win in February, and there may be two teams that are favorites to land the 30-year-old.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Back to NBA squad
Milwaukee recalled Middleton (wrist) from the G League on Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton, along with Thanasis Antetokounmpo and MarJon Beauchamp, were assigned to the G League earlier Wednesday and presumably went through a practice before returning to the NBA squad. The All-Star wing has yet to suit up this season, but he appears to be progressing well and continues to get practices in at the G League level, suggesting he's close to returning to game action.
CBS Sports
49ers corner rips 'steroid boy' DeAndre Hopkins, accuses the Cardinals star of playing dirty in Mexico game
Although DeAndre Hopkins finished with nearly 100 receiving yards on Monday night, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward definitely didn't come away too impressed with the Cardinals star receiver following San Francisco's 38-10 blowout win over Arizona in Mexico City. During a radio interview with KNBR, Ward made it clear that he...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Catches one pass in loss
Likely caught one of three targets for one yard in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Panthers. Likely reverted to his backup tight end duties Sunday, with Mark Andrews returning from a one game absence due to shoulder and knee injuries. The rookie played 22 of the Ravens' 69 offensive snaps while Andrews played 64 snaps. Barring another injury to Andrews, Likely seems unlikely to see enough usage to be a consistent fantasy asset. The 22-year-old can be left out of most lineups when the Ravens visit the Jaguars in Week 12.
CBS Sports
Bills' Mitch Morse: Questionable for Thanksgiving
Morse (elbow) is considered questionable to play Thursday versus the Lions, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Morse has been dealing with an elbow issue for a couple months now, making his status for Thanksgiving Day against the Lions come into question. That being said, the center has been able to play through the issue and seems likely be ready to go for Thursday's contest. If Morse ends up being ruled out, the Bills will have to shuffle around their offensive line considering he's the only natural center on the roster, though they've operated without the frequently injured Morse before.
CBS Sports
Utah, Mississippi State clash in Fort Myers Tip-Off title game
Mississippi State and Utah will meet with an early-season trophy on the line in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game on Wednesday night in Fort Myers, Fla. Mississippi State beat Marquette 58-55, while Utah edged its opponent, Georgia Tech, in a 68-64 contest. The championship game will be a match of power conference opponents and two teams searching to find an identity.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Out Wednesday with illness
McCollum (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs due to non-COVID illness. The reason for McCollum's absence likely suggests he's not in line for a long stay on the sidelines. Look for Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see additional minutes at point guard with McCollum out.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Conor McDermott: Signs with New England
The Patriots signed McDermott to their active roster from the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. After starter Isaiah Wynn (foot) left early during Sunday's win versus the Jets, New England saw fit to add McDermott to provide some depth to its offensive line. He'd provide an option at tackle if Trent Brown or Yodny Cajuste were to go down.
