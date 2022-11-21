ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

CBS Sports

Ben Simmons reacts to boos from 76ers fans upon return to Philadelphia: 'I thought it was going to be louder'

Ben Simmons made his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to face off against the 76ers, who prevailed 115-106. It was Simmons' first game played in the city since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals -- the game in which he infamously passed up on a dunk opportunity in the closing minutes of what would be his last contest as a member of the Sixers. Simmons never played another game with the Sixers after that, as he requested a trade -- a wish that was ultimately granted when he was moved to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Aberration occurs

Gobert notched four points (4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 105-101 win over the Heat. He did not log a field-goal attempt. Gobert received just 11 passes all night. For comparison, Anthony Edwards led with 87 and Jaylen Nowell received 23 passes in his nine minutes of action. Monday marked the first time since 2014 that Gobert didn't attempt a shot. He hit two clutch free throws to help Utah win the game, but his usage is clearly baffling at times.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines in return to action

Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) recorded 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-11 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets suffered a disappointing loss to the Pistons, but Jokic didn't show any signs of rust in his return from...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs

The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1

Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
TEMPE, AZ
CBS Sports

Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV

There was a reason that Dawson Garcia's transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former Marquette and North Carolina standout shot the Golden Gophers into the finals of the SoCal Challenge Monday night with a jump hook with 6.8 seconds left in overtime that boosted them past upset-minded Cal Baptist 62-61.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Back to NBA squad

Milwaukee recalled Middleton (wrist) from the G League on Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton, along with Thanasis Antetokounmpo and MarJon Beauchamp, were assigned to the G League earlier Wednesday and presumably went through a practice before returning to the NBA squad. The All-Star wing has yet to suit up this season, but he appears to be progressing well and continues to get practices in at the G League level, suggesting he's close to returning to game action.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Catches one pass in loss

Likely caught one of three targets for one yard in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Panthers. Likely reverted to his backup tight end duties Sunday, with Mark Andrews returning from a one game absence due to shoulder and knee injuries. The rookie played 22 of the Ravens' 69 offensive snaps while Andrews played 64 snaps. Barring another injury to Andrews, Likely seems unlikely to see enough usage to be a consistent fantasy asset. The 22-year-old can be left out of most lineups when the Ravens visit the Jaguars in Week 12.
CBS Sports

Bills' Mitch Morse: Questionable for Thanksgiving

Morse (elbow) is considered questionable to play Thursday versus the Lions, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Morse has been dealing with an elbow issue for a couple months now, making his status for Thanksgiving Day against the Lions come into question. That being said, the center has been able to play through the issue and seems likely be ready to go for Thursday's contest. If Morse ends up being ruled out, the Bills will have to shuffle around their offensive line considering he's the only natural center on the roster, though they've operated without the frequently injured Morse before.
CBS Sports

Utah, Mississippi State clash in Fort Myers Tip-Off title game

Mississippi State and Utah will meet with an early-season trophy on the line in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game on Wednesday night in Fort Myers, Fla. Mississippi State beat Marquette 58-55, while Utah edged its opponent, Georgia Tech, in a 68-64 contest. The championship game will be a match of power conference opponents and two teams searching to find an identity.
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Out Wednesday with illness

McCollum (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs due to non-COVID illness. The reason for McCollum's absence likely suggests he's not in line for a long stay on the sidelines. Look for Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see additional minutes at point guard with McCollum out.
CBS Sports

Patriots' Conor McDermott: Signs with New England

The Patriots signed McDermott to their active roster from the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. After starter Isaiah Wynn (foot) left early during Sunday's win versus the Jets, New England saw fit to add McDermott to provide some depth to its offensive line. He'd provide an option at tackle if Trent Brown or Yodny Cajuste were to go down.

