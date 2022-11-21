Read full article on original website
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
CBS Sports
WATCH: Lakers' Patrick Beverley ejected vs. Suns after absolutely leveling 7-footer Deandre Ayton in the back
Patrick Beverley was ejected late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' loss to Phoenix on Tuesday night, and he could very well be looking at a suspension for absolutely leveling Deandre Ayton. From the looks of it, Beverley didn't like the seven-foot Ayton standing over Reaves, who was knocked...
CBS Sports
Ben Simmons reacts to boos from 76ers fans upon return to Philadelphia: 'I thought it was going to be louder'
Ben Simmons made his highly-anticipated return to Philadelphia as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night to face off against the 76ers, who prevailed 115-106. It was Simmons' first game played in the city since Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals -- the game in which he infamously passed up on a dunk opportunity in the closing minutes of what would be his last contest as a member of the Sixers. Simmons never played another game with the Sixers after that, as he requested a trade -- a wish that was ultimately granted when he was moved to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Shines in return to action
Jokic (COVID-19 protocols) recorded 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-11 FT), 10 assists, nine rebounds, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets suffered a disappointing loss to the Pistons, but Jokic didn't show any signs of rust in his return from...
Shaq vs. Dwight Howard: ‘Stop Hating!’ Inside Magic Legends Feud
Former NBA player Dwight Howard is slamming basketball great Shaquille O’Neal over his “disrespectful” remarks.
CBS Sports
Zach Wilson benched: Jets players informed former No. 2 overall pick will not start vs. Bears
The New York Jets are making a quarterback change. Jets players were informed during a team meeting Wednesday that Zach Wilson would not start Sunday's game vs. the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. After a Sunday full of drama, Jets head...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Back to NBA squad
Milwaukee recalled Middleton (wrist) from the G League on Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Middleton, along with Thanasis Antetokounmpo and MarJon Beauchamp, were assigned to the G League earlier Wednesday and presumably went through a practice before returning to the NBA squad. The All-Star wing has yet to suit up this season, but he appears to be progressing well and continues to get practices in at the G League level, suggesting he's close to returning to game action.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Poor shooting in return
Murray (COVID-19 protocols) tallied 10 points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 110-108 loss to the Pistons. The Nuggets returned two key starters from the NBA's health and safety protocols Tuesday, as Murray and two-time MVP...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Out Wednesday with illness
McCollum (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game versus the Spurs due to non-COVID illness. The reason for McCollum's absence likely suggests he's not in line for a long stay on the sidelines. Look for Jose Alvarado and Devonte' Graham to see additional minutes at point guard with McCollum out.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard won't play in Wednesday's game against Golden State due to a right ankle sprain, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports. After starting the past three games, Leonard will miss his first contest since Nov. 15. Leonard's ankle sprain seems to be unrelated to the knee injury that caused him to miss 12 straight games from Oct. 25 to Nov. 15. With Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) also out, Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum are all candidates to see increased run Wednesday versus the defending champions.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads game in scoring
Kuzma registered 33 points (13-27 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 113-105 loss to the Heat. Kuzma had a miserable shooting night from beyond the arc but he played much more efficiently inside the three-point line, shooting 48.1 percent from the field. He's been one of the most reliable scoring options for the Wizards of late, putting up 20-plus points in three straight matchups while also averaging 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists over that brief stretch.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Resurgent effort in Week 12 win
Thielen secured nine of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Thielen tied Justin Jefferson for the team lead in receptions and finished second to his star teammate in receiving yards and targets. The sure-handed veteran wideout's catch total was a season high, and it marked his first time over the 50-yard mark in three games. Thielen's third touchdown of the season, a 15-yard score with 9:34 remaining, also proved to be the difference in the game, making it a highly productive all-around night. Thielen's first opportunity to build on Thursday's performance comes in a Week 13 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Packers' Rudy Ford: Sits out practice Wednesday
Ford did not practice Wednesday due to an illness. Ford has seen an increased role over Green Bay's past two games, totaling 93 defensive snaps and recording eight tackles and two interceptions. The severity of his illness is uncertain, and he'll have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's Week 12 clash against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Bills' Mitch Morse: Questionable for Thanksgiving
Morse (elbow) is considered questionable to play Thursday versus the Lions, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Morse has been dealing with an elbow issue for a couple months now, making his status for Thanksgiving Day against the Lions come into question. That being said, the center has been able to play through the issue and seems likely be ready to go for Thursday's contest. If Morse ends up being ruled out, the Bills will have to shuffle around their offensive line considering he's the only natural center on the roster, though they've operated without the frequently injured Morse before.
CBS Sports
Packers' Randall Cobb: Dealing with illness
Cobb was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness. After a recent stint on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, Cobb mixed back in to the Packers offense during last Thursday's loss to the Titans, gathering in all six targets for 73 yards. An illness is affecting his practice reps to kick off Week 12 prep, but he at least has two more opportunities to log a full session and clear himself ahead of Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Grabs another helper
Zibanejad recorded an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kings. Zibanejad sent what appeared to be a routine dump-in, but linemate Chris Kreider beat out the icing and then fired a one-timer for the Rangers' game-winning goal in the third period. The assist gave Zibanejad a four-game point streak (one goal, three helpers), and he's gotten on the scoresheet in 11 of his last 12 outings. For the year, the star center has 10 goals, 12 assists, 86 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 20 games.
CBS Sports
Bears' Justin Fields: Status for Week 12 up in air
Coach Matt Eberflus didn't elaborate on the nature of Fields' injury to his left, non-throwing shoulder Monday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. "The injury report comes out Wednesday, and right now it's day-to-day," Eberflus said. "We'll see where it is and go from there." Fields initially picked...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Ronald Jones: Could make season debut vs. Rams
Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Jones has a "legitimate chance" to suit up Sunday versus the Rams, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Jones has been a healthy scratch the entire regular season, but with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) now headed to injured reserve, Jones could finally get a chance to suit up for Kansas City. In the event that Jones is active Week 12, he'll serve in a depth role behind Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets 25th OT tally
Ovechkin scored 1:04 into overtime, clinching Wednesday's 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Flyers. Moments after hitting the post on a backhander, Ovechkin secured his 123rd career game-winning marker off a one-timer from a pass by Dylan Strome. The 37-year-old left winger also was credited with an assist on Marcus Johansson's first-period tally, sparking his fourth multi-point effort this season. Ovechkin finished with four shots and two hits in 23:03 of ice time, the most among other forwards by nearly four minutes.
CBS Sports
Blues' Torey Krug: Availability to be determined
Krug (upper body) is expected to skate in the morning before the Blues determine his availability for Wednesday's game against Buffalo, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Krug did not take part in Tuesday's practice after he was a late scratch for Monday's contest versus Anaheim. He has...
CBS Sports
Master Teague: Signed by Steelers
Teague was signed to the Steelers' practice squad Wednesday. Teague was waived by the Steelers following an injury settlement in August, but he will now return to the organization. The running back has yet to make his NFL debut after spending four seasons with Ohio State in college.
