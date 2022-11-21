ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact or Fiction: Overrated Vols, Billy Napier's Struggles, Tide Back in the CFP Hunt

By Mike Farrell
Mike Farrell Sports
 4 days ago

In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines if Tennessee was overrated, if Billy Napier will be on the hot seat...

In today’s Fact or Fiction , I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. The Vols were overrated.

Farrell’s take: FACT

I overrated them anyhow. I overlooked their defensive deficiencies because the offense was so dominant and it came back to bite them in the butt. The Gamecocks and Spencer Rattler went through them with ease in the massive 63-38 embarrassment this past weekend as most of us felt the Vols would be looking to run up the score to provide style points to the playoff committee. Instead they got drilled and provided some momentum to the Gamecocks on the recruiting front. Still a great season for the Vols but they might have been drilled if they made the playoff.

Nov 19, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium.

2. Billy Napier will feel the heat next season.

Farrell’s take: FACT

Oh it’s coming. The Gators are 6-5 in his first season and it looks like they could get hammered by a hot FSU team this weekend to finish .500. The loss to Vanderbilt was an embarrassment and they’ve defeated only one team worth a damn in Utah in the opener. Wins over USF, Eastern Washington, Mizzou, Texas A&M and South Carolina won’t be enough to keep the fans off him this off season. A win over FSU and Napier will have some backing but a bad loss and he could be on an early hot seat in year two. Remember this is a fan base who didn’t like multiple division titles from Jim McElwain and wanted Dan Mullen out a year after reaching the SEC title game. Patience is not abundant in Gainesville.

Nov 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores tight end Ben Bresnahan (86) runs for a touchdown after a reception during the second half against the Florida Gators at FirstBank Stadium.

3. Alabama is back in the playoff hunt.

Farrell’s take: FACT

They’re baaaack. Okay they don’t have an amazing chance here but Tennessee falling apart helps and they will remain ahead of Clemson at No. 7. Some crazy things would have to happen for a 2-loss Alabama team to get in, but don’t crazy things happen all the time? Can TCU , USC and LSU all lose? Sure they can. If LSU loses to Georgia then Alabama likely becomes the second best SEC option for the college football playoff committee, which is beyond dumb since they lost to LSU and didn’t win their division. But a 3-loss LSU team would have no chance. And TCU plays with fire while USC has Notre Dame and likely Oregon left which are not easy. The Ohio State-Michigan game is intriguing but a blowout win from one would eliminate the other as well. Alabama isn’t dead yet.

Nov 12, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Chris Braswell (41) and linebacker Dallas Turner (15) and linebacker Henry To'o To'o (10) celebrate after making a stop against the Ole Miss Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Alabama won 30-24.

Mike Farrell Sports

