Save up to 50% on baby clothes, diapers and strollers at BuyBuyBaby's Black Friday sale

Black Friday 2022 is almost here and the sales have already started! Whether you have a child on the way or someone’s baby shower coming up, shopping for a baby can be both extensive and expensive. From navigating clothes sizes to researching the newest strollers with all the bells and whistles, it can be overwhelming. The good news: You’re not alone, and BuyBuyBaby is here to help with its Black Friday sale, offering deals on baby clothes, diapers, furniture and so much more.

For a limited time, you can save up to 50% on baby clothes , car seats , baby bedding , strollers , maternity clothes and more at BuyBuyBaby. Not sure where to start? One thing all new moms can agree on is that diapers are a must-have baby essential that you always need more of.

Probably one of the most important purchases you're going to make when it comes to baby gear will be a stroller. We tested the Baby Jogger City Mini GT2 All-Terrain Stroller and while it wasn’t our overall favorite stroller , it is a great choice among three-wheel options. It is heavy-duty, has a slick one-handed fold and cruises like a boss. Our tester appreciated the superior brakes, soft seat and the limited lifetime warranty.

If you’re not really sure about where to start when shopping for baby essentials, we’ve compiled a list of the very best BuyBuyBaby Black Friday deals that you’ll want to take advantage of.

The best Black Friday baby deals at BuyBuyBaby

