Shop the Nolah Black Friday 2022 sale and save up to $700 on Reviewed-approved mattresses
- Save money during the Nolah Black Friday sale on select mattresses and receive two free pillows with a $198 value.
- Our testers find these mattresses to have firm comfort with supportive softness.
Since sleep is essential for everyone, there's often no way to avoid an expensive mattress. But, to soften the blow and your sleep, Nolah is offering hefty savings on mattresses, pillows and so much more during its Black Friday 2022 sale.
Shop the Nolah Black Friday sale
Through Monday, November 28, Nolah is dishing out a variety of discounts on its line of sleep products. With select mattresses, you can save up to $700 and receive two free pillows with your purchase. With the pillows valued at $198, that's a total of $898 in savings on mattresses like the Nolah Evolution , which is originally priced at $2,299 but is now available for $1,599 for the queen size.
If you decide to go with another sleeper, Nolah's Original and Signature mattresses can be yours for up to $300 off.
Nolah's products offer more than just Black Friday savings though—our testers found the Evolution to be particularly comfortable and supportive. In testing, it had excellent heat diffusion, motion isolation and pressure relief, plus it and was one of the coolest mattresses we have ever tried. Better still, compared to other boxed mattresses that take hours or even days to fully form, the Evolution was ready for sleeping within minutes.
If you want savings on soft and top-rated mattresses, we recommend you move quickly before this holiday deal ends. You'll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on a high-quality mattress this Black Friday 2022.
The best deals at the Nolah Black Friday 2022 sale
- Up to $700 off Evolution 15" Hybrid Mattress + 2 Free Pillows
- Up to $700 off Natural 11" Latex Hybrid Mattress
- Up to $500 off Nurture 10" Kids Mattress
- Up to $400 off Adjustable Bases
- Up to $300 off Signature 12" Mattress + 2 Free Pillows
- Up to $250 off Original 10" Mattress + 2 Free Pillows
- $125 off Weighted Bamboo Blankets
- Up to $50 off Mattress Toppers
- Up to $50 off Bamboo Cotton Sheets
- Up to $30 off Mattress Protectors
- $20 off 2-pack Squishy Pillow s
Shop the Nolah Black Friday sale
