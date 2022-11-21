ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Major rail union rejects deal brokered by Biden, threatening a strike before the holidays

By Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — A union representing rail conductors narrowly voted to reject a collective bargaining agreement orchestrated by the Biden administration , moving one step closer to a crippling freight rail strike that appeared averted two months ago .

SMART Transportation Division, representing about 28,000 conductors, rejected the deal early Monday, while a separate union representing rail engineers – the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen – voted to ratify the five-year agreement.

The split among the two largest rail unions comes after three smaller unions already rejected the agreement with rail companies that was brokered by the White House in September. Eight freight rail unions have now approved the agreement, but all 12 must sign on for ratification.

Tick tock: Pressure mounts on Biden to avert freight rail strike as union deadline looms

A rail strike or lockout could paralyze the economy by halting the shipment of many foods, particularly grain, and critical goods before next month's holiday season.

"It's now back to the bargaining table for our operating craft members,” said Jeremy Ferguson, president of SMART-TD, adding that he believes issues can be resolved without a strike. “The ball is now in the railroads’ court. Let’s see what they do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MRIK5_0jIiSlFF00
Freight train cars sit in a Norfolk Southern rail yard on Sept. 14 in Atlanta. Two major rail unions representing conductors and engineers split on ratifying a new contract Monday, raising the possibility of a strike or lockout next month before the holidays. Danny Karnik, AP

A status quo contract is in place until Dec. 8. SMART-TD can go on strike, or rail companies can lock out workers, beginning Dec. 9 if an agreement is not reached. Congress has the power to intervene to set a contract if parties don't reach a deal.

In addition to straining supply chains, a shutdown could disrupt passenger rail including Amtrak, which operates mostly on tracks owned by freight railroads.

"Let's be clear, if the remaining unions do not accept an agreement, Congress should be prepared to act and avoid a disastrous $2 billion a day hit to our economy, said Ian Jefferies, president and CEO of the Association of American Railroads, which represents the nation's largest freight companies. They include Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern, BNSF, Canadian National and Kansas City Southern.

Jefferies said rail carriers "stand ready" to reach agreements with unions but warned "the window continues to narrow as deadlines rapidly approaches."

A possible strike?: Second railroad union rejects deal, adding to strike worries

What is the railroad strike of 2022?: Why rail workers are striking and what it means for you

A White House official reiterated the president's position that a rail shutdown is "unacceptable because of the harm it would inflict on jobs, families, farms, businesses and communities across the country."

"The best option is still for the parties to resolve this themselves,” the official said.

President Joe Biden has not intervened in the dispute since September when his administration helped reach a tentative agreement to resolve a three-year stalemate between the rail unions and companies.

The proposed contract includes a 24% pay increase over five years, $5,000 bonuses, voluntary assigned days off, one additional paid day off, guaranteed time away and medical visits and no disruptions to current health care plans. But despite winning the endorsements of the unions' leaders, their members must vote to approve the deal for it to become final.

The rail conductors' vote Monday was razor close, with 51% of union members voting to reject the deal. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, which has about 57,000 members, voted 53.5%-46.5% to approve the agreement.

More: Looming railroad strike could be 'economic disaster,' impacting consumers from all angles

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Major rail union rejects deal brokered by Biden, threatening a strike before the holidays

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Republicans launch an investigation into Biden's 'misuse' of emergency oil reserves to lower gas prices after talk of ban on fuel exports after Saudi rejected call to delay OPEC deal

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee have accused President Joe Biden of improperly tapping into the nation's strategic petroleum reserve to soften the blow of Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+'s decision to dramatically cut its oil production. The president announced the release of 15 million oil barrels earlier this month, just weeks...
Black Enterprise

Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
TheStreet

Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

Nuke Experts Are Horrified by Biden’s New ‘Nuclear Posture Review’

For almost 30 years, the White House has conducted a strange nuclear weapons ritual. Every new presidential administration, from Clinton to Trump to Biden, releases a Nuclear Posture Review. When President Clinton’s secretary of defense Lee Aspin ordered the first Nuclear Posture Review, it began as an audit of weapons...
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

688K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy