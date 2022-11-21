Mom Getting Ready With Her Mini-Me Is the Cutest Thing Ever

These two are styling.

There must be all kinds of super fun things about having a child who's basically your "mini-me." It's like going through life with a much smaller twin who wants to do absolutely everything you do (and can't take care of themselves, at all). True mini-me kids want to do everything their mom does, which makes for tons of very cute photo ops and videos.

Take the pair in this video from @shrads . Mother and daughter are all ready to get dressed in the morning, but there are a lot of options to consider. The little girl is totally interested in mom's many looks. She seems to understand the importance of the ritual they're going through.

Omg, so adorable. "Oh, Kiki's glasses are so cute!" Yes sweetheart, they certainly are. It's just so inspiring to see a little girl who's so super enthusiastic about getting herself ready and the way she looks. Her mom is setting a great example in just having fun with fashion and feeling herself and not taking things too seriously. They'll both feel good about themselves going through their day for sure.

"Nah! HER LIL HANDS IN HER POCKETS AS SHE STANDS WITH ‘TUDE?! IM DYING"

"taking notes from kiki instead of 'I love you too' say - 'I love you again'"

"My favorite part is when your husband comes in with such excitement to see his girls"

"the way she walk out"

"the mother daughter relationship I hope I have"

"i love how y’all are having 2 different conversations"

"I need kiki in my life"

We could all use a little bit of Kiki's attitude in our mornings. Better than coffee!