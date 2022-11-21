ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom Getting Ready With Her Mini-Me Is the Cutest Thing Ever

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
These two are styling.

There must be all kinds of super fun things about having a child who's basically your "mini-me." It's like going through life with a much smaller twin who wants to do absolutely everything you do (and can't take care of themselves, at all). True mini-me kids want to do everything their mom does, which makes for tons of very cute photo ops and videos.

Take the pair in this video from @shrads . Mother and daughter are all ready to get dressed in the morning, but there are a lot of options to consider. The little girl is totally interested in mom's many looks. She seems to understand the importance of the ritual they're going through.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Omg, so adorable. "Oh, Kiki's glasses are so cute!" Yes sweetheart, they certainly are. It's just so inspiring to see a little girl who's so super enthusiastic about getting herself ready and the way she looks. Her mom is setting a great example in just having fun with fashion and feeling herself and not taking things too seriously. They'll both feel good about themselves going through their day for sure.

Commenters were fully charmed by little miss Kiki and her style.
"Nah! HER LIL HANDS IN HER POCKETS AS SHE STANDS WITH ‘TUDE?! IM DYING"
"taking notes from kiki instead of 'I love you too' say - 'I love you again'"
"My favorite part is when your husband comes in with such excitement to see his girls"
"the way she walk out"
"the mother daughter relationship I hope I have"
"i love how y’all are having 2 different conversations"
"I need kiki in my life"

We could all use a little bit of Kiki's attitude in our mornings. Better than coffee!

Related
Upworthy

Mom can't stop laughing after she accidentally flashes her daughter's Zoom class and it's hilarious

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 28, 2020. One Florida mom gave her daughter’s first grade class an eyeful to talk about after she accidentally walked in naked during their Zoom call. Ashley Foret Smith found herself living her worst parenting nightmare when she accidentally Zoom-bombed her 7-year-old's class while completely naked after stepping out of the shower. Rather than wallow in the pits of embarrassment alone, the mother-of-three decided to share her chaotic experience with the world in a hilarious Facebook video that gained more than 1.8 million views in three weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
KIXS FM 108

Texas Grandma Shows Her Sense of Humor at Her Funeral

One grandma who recently passed away from cancer had a surprise for those in attendance at her funeral. In an article posted by mysanantonio.com, granddaughter Gracie Perryman, says her 81-year-old grandma, Jodie Perryman, passed away from cancer on Oct. 12. After she was diagnosed, her health declined quickly, and she refused a treatment that could potentially cure her but her body wouldn't be able to handle.
TEXAS STATE
Upworthy

5-year-old moves adoption court to tears: 'I love my mom so much and she's the best mom I ever had'

Adoption is a beautiful process that binds families and provides vulnerable children the protection and love of having a home. Every year, more than 250,000 children are placed into foster care and that comes with its set of challenges. Not every child gets adopted or is able to find a loving and caring home. However, this 5-year-old is among the lucky ones and was recently adopted by a family in Bernalillo, New Mexico. Moreover, he had some sweet and moving words to describe his new mother and it was all caught on video, reports USA TODAY. The video shows that the judge in the courtroom asked if anyone wanted to speak up and the boy wanted to say a few words about his adoptive mother, Jennifer Hubby.
BERNALILLO, NM
Ingram Atkinson

After smelling husband, woman makes discovery of a lifetime

This tale seems to be from another planet. Joy Milne, a 30-year-old Scotswoman, noticed something wasn't right with her husband Les in 1982 while she was greeting him home from work. Although Joy assumed it must have been something from work, there was this distinct, musty smell about him that hadn't been there before, and over the following few weeks and months, it only seemed to get worse.
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows

What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place.  The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Mary Duncan

“I can’t eat in a hoarder’s house,” friends refuse to join woman for Thanksgiving dinner due to her mess

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I have known my friends Thea and Suzy for over thirty years now. We met in fifth grade when we were ten years old and the three of us became inseparable from that point on. We went through the horrible years of middle school together and then had a blast in high school together. After that, though, things changed a lot.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Upworthy

Newborn baby stops crying after hearing Dad's voice: 'Daddy is here, love'

The connection between a child and their parent is formed even before the child is born. This profound connection is deep and lasts as long as our parents live. A video doing rounds on Twitter accurately explains this bond in which a newborn child is crying loudly and the father is trying to comfort him. The video was posted on Twitter by Good News Correspondent with the caption, "Newborn baby stops crying hearing dad’s voice."
Upworthy

Mom screams with joy as soldier son suprises her at grocery store after being away for two years

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2021. It has since been updated. It's a proud feeling for every parent to see their child join the army to serve their nation, but it can also be a harrowing experience for them, as they wait in anxiety for their return. Parents often live with the fear of losing their child in battle, and spend much of their time yearning for their safe return. Ethan Houston's mom was no different. The anxiety, relief, and joy spilled over when her son surprised her when she was out grocery shopping. Ethan Houston had been stationed in Germany and hadn't seen his mother for two years, reported Goodnews Movement. The video of Houston surprising his mom has gone viral online as it's incredibly emotional.
pethelpful.com

Dog's Enthusiasm Over Going to Grandma and Grandpa's Is Too Precious

Everyone loves going to visit their grandparents because they typically have a habit of spoiling their grandchildren. This is not an experience exclusive to humans either. One dog was told he was going over to Grandma and Grandpa's, and his reaction is priceless. TikTok user @keeping_up_with_queso recently shared a video...
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky Rolling His Eyes at Mom Has Us Obsessed

When you think about the sassiest dogs, which breeds come to mind? For some, it's the pocket-sized diva dogs like Chihuahuas and Yorkies who have the most bite in their bark, but others consider larger dogs the most attitude-ridden. After you see this hilarious Siberian Husky-mix roll his eyes at his mom, you'll know exactly what we're talking about.
