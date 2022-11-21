Kenny Chesney's 'I Go Back 2023 Tour' is coming to Oklahoma

Sooner State denizens of the No Shoes Nation rejoice: Kenny Chesney is coming back to Oklahoma in 2023.

The country music superstar announced Monday morning plans for his 21-date "I Go Back 2023 Tour," which will feature Grammy-nominated rising star Kelsea Ballerini as special guest.

Named for his 2004 song "I Go Back," his 2023 trek will crisscross the country and make return stops in some of the cities where Chesney's career first caught fire, including Oklahoma City .

He will play OKC April 1 at Paycom Center, which is wrapping a record-breaking year for concerts in 2022 .

"That song is about holding all those things that shaped you very close, recognizing how special they are — and keeping them alive any way you can. So, I decided that rather than just go repeat what we did, I wanted to take this band and these songs to a lot of the cities we played on our way up," Chesney said in a statement.

“Markets where people were using chain-cutters to get onto the lawn because we were so sold out ... that’s a kind of energy that should never be left behind."

Chesney's 2023 Paycom Center show will mark his sixth concert at the Oklahoma City arena in the 20 years since it opened . The six-time Grammy nominee previously played the downtown Oklahoma City venue in 2019, 2008, 2006, 2005 and 2004.

Set to launch March 25 at Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania, Chesney's "I Go Back 2023 Tour" will mark a return to arenas for the eight-time country music entertainer of the year (He's won the top honor four times each at the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association Awards).

The East Tennessee singer-songwriter wrapped his "Here And Now" spring-summer 2022 stadium and amphitheater tour after performing for more than 1.3 million people and breaking personal records in many of the 21 NFL stadiums he played.

Tickets for his 2023 OKC arena show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 via Ticketmaster . For more information, go to www.paycomcenter.com .

