Knoxville holiday events from ice skating to parades bring joy for Christmas

Can you feel it? The holiday spirit is washing over the city. From ice skating and parades to Santa sightings and even an Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt, there are many ways to enjoy this holiday season with family and friends. Mark your calendars for these festive events.

Light the Park (Farragut)

Thousands of holiday lights will illuminate along Campbell Station Road from the Interstate 40 commuter lot to Mayor Ralph McGill Plaza at the Campbell Station Inn. The lights will dazzle from dusk to 10 p.m. until Jan. 2.

The free event has daily giveaways, food trucks and caroling from local organizations throughout the holiday season. And kids can drop off letters to Santa at Founders Park at Campbell Station.

Zoo Knoxville Zoo Lights

Until Jan. 8 on select dates

Experience the magic of Knoxville’s wildest holiday light tradition. This year’s Zoo Knoxville’s light spectacular will feature dozens of glowing lanterns, an enchanted forest of multi-colored trees and holiday treats such as hot chocolate. Visit zoolightsknoxville.com for more details.

Tickets: $24 (adult); $18 (ages 3-12); $20 (adult zoo members; $14 (child zoo members); Children younger than 2 get in free.

Time: 5-8:30 p.m. Must arrive by 7:30 p.m.

Location: 3500 Knoxville Zoo Drive

‘A Christmas Carol’

Nov. 23-Dec. 18

The ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future come to the Clarence Brown Theatre once again for a run of “A Christmas Carol." Visit clarencebrowntheatre.com for tickets and more information.

Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. shows on Sundays and Dec. 17

Tickets: $25-$50 (adult); $23-$45 (senior); Free-$10 (UT student); $14-$22 (K-12, college student); $12 (children 5-12)

Location: 1714 Andy Holt Ave.

Fantasy of Trees

Nov. 23-27

Travel through a forest of more than 350 beautifully designed trees, storefront windows, door designs, table centerpieces, holiday accessories and more, all decorated by local kids and priced to sell. Dozens of kids’ activities and Santa will be there as well. More information can be found at etch.com.

Tickets: $8 for adults $4 for ages 4-12, free for children 3 and younger

Location: Knoxville Convention Center, 701 Henley St.

Knoxville Celebration of Lights

Nov. 25

The holiday spirit will hit downtown the day after Thanksgiving. An open-air ice-skating rink will open on Market Square during the day and the new Christmas tree will be lit. The evening will bring fun activities, a few special guests and live music by Evelyn Jack on Market Square stage at 6:30 p.m.

Time: 5:15-9 p.m.

Location: Market Square, Krutch Park Extension, Market Street

Knoxville Holidays on Ice

Nov. 25-Jan 2

Market Square is home to a real ice rink over the holidays!

Hours vary by day. Go to downtownknoxville.org/holiday/skate for details.

Pricing includes skate rental: Adults: $12, $9 children 12 and under

Market Square, downtown Knoxville

The Elf on the Shelf Adventure

Nov. 25-Jan. 8

It’s an Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt! Pick up a North Pole Pass at Mast General Store or Visit Knoxville to join the hunt. The first 5,000 participants will receive a holiday stamp to self-stamp their passes. Go to downtownknoxville.org for a list of participating stores.

Peppermint Trail

Nov. 25-Jan. 8

Follow the peppermint trail and enjoy special holiday flavored treats like candy cane coffees, craft cocktails, hot cocoa ice cream and more at participating businesses downtown. Just look for a peppermint sticker and delight in plenty of gingerbread, cinnamon, cranberry, and apple spice surprises. A list of participating businesses can be found at downtownknoxville.org.

Safety City Christmas

Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Dec. 6-8 and 12-15

A Knoxville tradition is back for kids! Bring your bikes, nonmotorized scooters, push cars, strollers and wagons to ride (or walk) to see the city all lit up for Christmas.

Time: 4-8 p.m.

Location: Safety City, 165 Concord St.

Christmas Parade on Gay Street

Dec. 2

Beginning at 7 p.m., Knoxville's Gay Street will come alive with fun, lighted floats, bands, dancers, costumed characters, classic cars and Santa Claus.

Historic Ramsey House

Christmas Candlelight Tour: Tour the Historic Ramsey House, which will be decorated with candles and fresh greenery. Actors in period attire will greet tours every 15 minutes and you can sip on hot cider and have holiday treats by the bonfire. The event is Dec. 2-3. Purchase tickets at ramseyhouse.org.

Tickets: $15 (adult); $13 (ages 5-17); Children 5 and younger are free.

Time: 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Location: 2614 Thorngrove Pike

Christmas Wreath Workshop: Bring friends and family to make special wreaths with natural greenery. Head wreath-maker Julia Shiflett will be available to guide you through the process. Participants need to take along a small pair of handheld garden shears and garden gloves. The event is Dec. 11. Purchase tickets at ramseyhouse.org.

Time: 1 and 4 p.m.

Cost of class: $40

'The Nutcracker'

Dec. 3-4

The Appalachian Ballet Company presents “The Nutcracker” at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The Dec. 3 performance will be accompanied by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Music for the Dec. 4 performance will be pre-recorded. Go to knoxvillecoliseum.com for tickets and more information.

Tickets: $20-$55

Showtimes: 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4

Location: Knoxville Civic Coliseum, 500 Howard Baker Jr. Ave.

Karns Christmas Parade

Dec. 3

Starting at 9 a.m., the annual Karns Christmas parade leaves from Ingles Market and travels down Oak Ridge Highway to the red light.

Powell Christmas Parade

Dec. 3

The parade will begin at Powell Middle School and travel through downtown Powell. It will end at Powell High School. The parade begins at 5 p.m.

Rocky Hill Christmas Parade and Festival

Dec. 3

Rocky Hill's festival will kick off with a Christmas-themed market in the Rocky Hill Center parking lot with food trucks and live music by local artists. The parade begins at 6 p.m., and a Christmas tree lighting will follow. Rockyhillchristmasparade.org has more information.

Time: 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: 7428 S. Northshore Drive

Farragut Christmas Parade

Dec. 4

Fa La La La in Farragut! The town hosts its first Christmas Parade on Dec. 4. A Christmas Village at Farragut High School will kick off the event at 2:30 p.m., with vendors in the parking lot. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there, too.

The parade will begin at 4 p.m., starting at Farragut High School and ending at Farragut Intermediate School. Farragut fighter AJ Cucksey, 12, will be the parade’s grand marshal.

West Town Mall

West Town Mall at 7600 Kingston Pike has several events for the family this year.

Photos with Santa will be available until Dec. 24. Reservations are recommended and can be made at simon.com/mall/west-town-mall.

Those with special needs or who want a more sensory-friendly environment can get their photos with Santa 9-10:30 a.m. Dec. 4. Reservations are required and can be made at simon.com/mall/west-town-mall.

Breakfast with Santa: Have a light breakfast with Saint Nick 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 10. The free event will include crafts and giveaways. Email kprice@simon.com with the number of children attending to make reservations.

Pajama Party with Santa: Don your most festive PJs to join Santa for a party 5-7 p.m. Dec.13, and participate in activities such as cookie decorating, music, crafts, story time and giveaways.

Museum of Appalachia (Clinton)

Dec. 9-10

Candlelight Christmas at the Museum of Appalachia in Clinton will include a live nativity, storytelling, live music, wagon rides, popcorn stringing and much more. Artisans will also be there selling handmade goods and visitors can enjoy delicious holiday food. Visit museumofappalachia.org for more information.

Time: 4-9 p.m. each night

Tickets: $35-$45 (family bundle); $20 (adult); $10 (ages 6-12)

Location: 2819 Andersonville Highway, Clinton

Tour de Lights

Dec. 10

Take the family on a free bike ride to see Knoxville's holiday lights and decorations. The tour will begin 5:30 p.m. at Suttree Landing Park and end at Market Square.

Nutcracker! Magic of Christmas Ballet

Dec. 17

A Christmas tradition, the Nutcracker ballet will grace the Tennessee Theatre stage with exquisite choreography, dazzling costumes, acrobatics and large puppets. The family-friendly show features stars of the Ukraine ballet. More information and tickets can be found at tennesseetheatre.com.

Tickets: $33-$178

Showtime: 1 and 5 p.m.

Location: Tennessee Theatre, 604 S. Gay St.

