Shopper Blog: HVES Holiday Market a big hit with vendors and shoppers

Happy Thanksgiving from the Shopper News!

HVES Holiday Market a big hit with vendors and shoppers

Nancy Anderson, Shopper News

It was smiles all around at the annual Holiday Market held at Hardin Valley Elementary School last Wednesday.

About 30 vendors plied their wares in a festive atmosphere drawing about 200 shoppers.

Volunteer and kindergarten teacher Ashlyn Adams welcomed shoppers at the door with a gracious smile.

“I’m not really sure how many years we’ve done this, maybe five? We didn’t have it during the pandemic so it’s still rebuilding.

“The community loves it because most of the offerings are handmade or made locally. There are a few companies like Scentsy here. Lots of candles and clothes.”

The event is one of several fundraisers sponsored by the school. The Holiday Market funds activities for the Hospitality Committee, paying for birthday cakes and the occasional baby or wedding shower.

“My favorite thing about this event is that it goes partly to the room parents − parents who volunteer to help the teacher out with their kids and activities in their room. The parents are just selfless, so once a year we have a luncheon for them. We all look forward to it. We appreciate the room parents so much,” said Adams.

The Holiday Market used to be a bigger event when paired with a musical. Adams said it just grew too big so the planning committee decided to divide the events into two fun-filled evenings.

Among the youngest vendors were Reagan Chitty, 13, and Harmony Jaccard, 12, who started their own stationery business with friend Emily Wright, 13. The trio, best friends since early childhood, make greeting cards, bookmarks, and assorted stocking stuffers. They ran their own booth and were knowledgeable about their products.

Nestled between freeze dried candy and candy corn was Haylee Maniaci and Ravyn Blazuk, who bedazzled a number of interesting items including to-go cups and pens. Maniaci said they started their business about three weeks ago specifically for the Holiday Market. She said it takes about five hours to bedazzle a to-go cup. The most popular item on their table was a UT to-go cup perfectly bedazzled with even rows of orange and black.

Perhaps the cutest vendor of them all was 6-year-old Hailey Shinault, who modeled Grinch earrings made by her mom, a talented but shy woodworker.

Adams said the event went off without a hitch save for a food truck and a couple of vendors not showing up. Next year, she hopes to get the date pinned down early in the school year so vendors have more time to prepare.

Info: www.knoxschools.org/hardinvalleyes

The week JFK died, Tennessee football played on, and the world was never the same | Mike Strange

HALLS

Artist illustrates the beauty of nature through paper taxidermy

Ali James, Shopper News

When Stacia Baldwin and her husband were looking to relocate from Seattle to be closer to family, they Googled different city names and the word “art.”

“We wanted to live somewhere with a thriving art community and were blown away by how much popped up for ‘Knoxville Art’,” she said.

Baldwin had already struggled to launch her illustration, design and paper taxidermy business, Beastie + Bone, right before COVID hit and was not eager to go through the same level of hardship. “I was impressed at how accessible Knoxville is for joining groups and public galleries,” she said. “The city is really invested in seeing small businesses, artists and makers succeeding.”

Beastie + Bone encompasses Baldwin’s work as a mixed media paper taxidermy artist, digital illustrator, and linocut printmaker. Inspired by the many natural ecosystems across the United States, Beastie + Bone transforms the anatomical into art.

Baldwin grew up in the Midwest and studied art and design for three years before she earned a certificate of illustration from the Rhode Island School of Design. While living in the Pacific Northwest she exhibited her paper taxidermy collections, “Anatomy of Being Human” and “Horned and Wingéd,” in solo shows in Seattle.

Originally Baldwin named her business Kalliomäki Designs, after the house her grandfather built for her grandmother when she moved to the U.S. from Finland. It was where her love of nature and art was nurtured, but the name often proved too difficult to spell. So she sought something catchier.

“I was focused on my lino prints based on skulls and bones and was joking around with my husband about my Beasties and pile of (paper) bones and Beastie + Bone had a nice ring to it,” she said.

Baldwin has to explain what paper taxidermy is almost daily. “Imagine a scientific specimen in an Old Victorian science lab, but it is made out of paper,” she said. “I combine taxidermy with entomology and take my pen and ink drawing and turn it into a 3D project.”

Beastie + Bone projects are mounted and professionally framed by Baldwin herself. “My paper taxidermy is usually 2 inches or deeper,” she said. “I create multiple layers using paper and foam core.”

Baldwin alternates between her major yearlong project of 10 main pieces focused on North American megafauna and micro ecosystems and a smaller collection of work.

“So far I have created a saber-toothed cat (Smilodon fatalis) skull surrounded by modern day goldenrod, a native plant now so prolific in the Midwest that it’s often considered a weed,” said Baldwin. “So it looks like you just found this fossil in the modern fauna today.”

Beastie + Bone also offers a simplified DIY paper taxidermy art kit for others wanting to create. “They take an hour or two depending on how crafty you are. I go over the same kinds of techniques for coloring and cutting that I use,” she said. “They may make them with a bunch of friends they have over or while they are watching a movie.”

The paper taxidermy attracts people to her booth at shows, but Baldwin realizes that not everyone can afford to spend thousands on art. “My stickers and prints are absolutely my best sellers in person,” she said.

Beastie + Bone illustrations also appear on everything from coffee mugs to clothing. “I focus on smaller illustrations,” she said. “I like to use reusable durable materials, recyclable or organic materials. I hand carve lino cut blocks and print the art out by hand…

“You can’t own real specimens of endangered species, but by making them they are more accessible,” continued Baldwin. “There is an endangered moth that only lives on an island off Seattle, the Island Marble Butterfly, and is important to these ecosystems. Paper specimens are a way to learn about them. Nature is for everybody and needs to be accessible.”

Baldwin has been busy since moving to Knoxville this past August. Beastie + Bone original paper taxidermy art is currently on display at The Arts in the Airport fall exhibition at McGhee Tyson Airport through April 2023 and will be at the Arts & Culture Alliance at the Emporium Dec. 2-Jan. 2, 2023.

Beastie + Bone will be a vendor at the Ijams Nature Center Holiday Market (Nov. 27 and Dec. 4); West Fifth Studios Merry Maker's Market (Dec. 3); Old City Market (Dec. 11).

FARRAGUT

Osborne leads Farragut cross country to victory

Nancy Anderson, Shopper News

It was a winning season for Farragut High School boys cross country (XC) team. The boys ran their way to their first Knoxville Interscholastic League (KIL) title, first regional title since 2009 and first state championship since 2001.

It was a rebuilding year for the girls XC team, but they won regional then came away fifth place at state.

“It was fun to watch the girls step up and have the season they had, especially when some people said they were going to have kind of an off season,” said coach Chelsea Osborne.

“There were a lot of tears at state. It was nice to see everything they were working towards happen for them. It was fun to see the girls team come into their own, being unsure at the beginning of the season to being a confident team.”

Osborne said she had about 50 on her team and doesn’t divide the boys and girls during practices.

“Cross country is a team sport. I know that’s counterintuitive, running being a solitary sport, but if you have one runner who is having a bad day another runner needs to step up. They have to be aware of each other.”

Osborne said cross country running takes hard work and dedication.

“Running itself takes dedication. You have to put that effort in when you’re not at practice. You have to commit to go run an hour a day. Running is hard, so you have to be able to push yourself to the point of wanting to do that hour.”

Osborne gives special mention to Kennedy Reynolds and Trevor Coggin, who exemplified excellence and team spirit.

“Watching senior Trevor Coggins grow from freshman to senior as a runner and as a leader of the team has been the highlight of the last four years. He leaves us as a school record holder. He ran 15:13 at the KIL Championships and set a school record.

“Senior Kennedy Reynolds needs a mention for being such a good leader of this team. We had some great senior leadership last year, so she had some big shoes to fill.”

Osborne said she doesn’t find it hard being a female coach of male athletes.

“I have an excellent understanding of the sport, and the boys see that I’m knowledgeable enough. They understand that I know what I’m talking about. I’ve always had a male coach and understand that role of what a coach should be.”

Osborne earned her reputation as a good coach, having been awarded the Metro Knoxville Coaches Association coach of the year in 2019.

Osborne, who has coached the CX team at Farragut High School since fall of 2006, was born and raised in Oak Ridge. She comes from a running family, so the sport is in her blood. Both parents and her sibling run.

She graduated from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina with a degree in history education in 2004 and went to work at Oak Ridge High School for a year.

She lives in Blount County with her husband, Nathan, and two dogs, Kaila and Milo.

Info: www.farragutxc.com

HALLS

Snuggle up with a rom-com book by local writer this winter

Ali James, Shopper News

Emily B. Riddle’s longtime dream came true on Nov. 15 when she released her first novel, “First Comes Love.”Riddle started working on her debut novel during National Novel Writing Month in November 2020. “I had heard of it before, but never participated,” she said of the online group that encourages budding writers to just get started. “I soon realized I had enough of a book to keep going with it.”Inspired by several women she wanted to write about, Riddle chose to focus on fictional character Andie Werking. “She is very different from myself; she is 38 and has a well-established life running her own handmade goods boutique, has great friendships and doesn't want kids,” said Riddle. “She meets a guy and doesn't realize he has kids, but they have a strong attraction.”

Andie has to decide if her love of travel, takeout and time alone are worth compromising for the love of her life, said Riddle.“It is a lighthearted romantic comedy,” said Riddle. “It brings up the questions of a very societal view of women that don’t want to have children, but again, very lightly, as she tries to decide if she can be a stepmom for these kids.”Finding time to write was not much of an obstacle in the beginning. “I had a daughter in the sixth grade and just had a 4-month-old, Ben, so I was in the sweet spot; he slept a lot,” said Riddle. “When he was sleeping, I would hit my word count.”As an independent book publisher, Riddle was on a tight budget. “I took a lot of time researching cover designers and had trouble finding someone who could work within my budget,” she said. “I lucked out because I live next to a guy who teaches graphic design at UT and he connected me to Courtney Apedaile, who has since graduated and runs her own small business in Nashville @illustratedbycourt. Apedaile designed the eye-catching cover for “First Comes Love,” and Riddle could not be happier with the result.

“First Comes Love” is book 1 in the “Kissing Series.”

“I have two more books planned to be released next year,” said Riddle. “It isn’t a series; it is an interconnected standalone novel. The characters are connected in a fictional town and appear in different books, but you don’t need to read them all or in (series) order.”

Thanks in part to an engaging Instagram account @emilyriddlewrites, Riddle has already racked up some sales of her debut novel. “First Comes Love” is available in paperback at Union Avenue books and in both print and in digital format at Amazon.

“I have been really pleased both in paperback and online sales already,” she said. “I am working at building an audience and sending early copies to ‘Bookstagrammers’ who would enjoy my book and have been really tickled to see them post about my book on Instagram.” Riddle plans to launch a newsletter and hopes to hold a book launch or signing in the future.Riddle, who has a degree in political science, said she has had an eclectic career but can recall wanting to be a writer since she devoured the Babysitter Club books when she was little.

“I’ve worked at Three Rivers Market and had a wonderful job in the children’s room at the downtown library,” she said. “Then I married my husband, who is a farmer, and I did some remote work from that time on.” James Riddle is the owner of Seven Springs Farm to Table, and the couple are a fixture at the Saturday Market Square Farmers’ Market.When Riddle isn’t crafting her own novel series, she works remotely for a writing community where she serves as the welcome wagon and lead onboard specialist. “It is my job to get them welcomed and oriented to the group and familiarized with all of the resources,” said Riddle. “It is a really great fit. Everyone I work with are mothers, and they are pursuing their own writing careers on the side.”

POWELL

If you can imagine it, Andy Lakatos can light it

Al Lesar, Shopper News

While working toward a biomedical engineering degree at the University of Tennessee almost three decades ago, Andy Lakatos saw the light.Literally.

Lakatos was earning money on the weekends as a bartender at weddings. He would bring his custom-made lighted bar with him, just to get a little extra attention.

“After a wedding, I had a guy call and ask if I could make one of those for him,” Lakatos said. “Then, I got others asking me to make some.”

Lakatos spent almost two months in his garage churning out replicas when he realized he could be on to something.

He left the dream of being a biomedical engineer behind and went all-in on the business of lighted furniture.Today, the business – BarChefs – operates out of a 6,000-foot warehouse on Middlebrook Pike. Just recently, a spinoff − LEDglowparty – has opened in Powell at 510 Merchants Drive, featuring furniture and game rentals.

“We’ve been so busy,” said Lakatos. “We’ve been building so much stuff. We’ve always thought in the back of our minds that rentals would work. But we never had the space.”

'Nobody like us'

Lakatos has an interesting philosophy: “If you can dream it, I can light it,” he said.

Most of his rental clients are those having a wedding or other party, renting the lighted bar or any game imaginable. Cornhole, table tennis, checkers, chess and anything in between are available. LED letters in stock will spell out whatever the customer wants. “We deliver it, we set it up and we come and pick it up when it’s over,” said Lakatos.BarChefs, which has 10 employees, also has lighted dance floors for purchase. Becoming the manufacturer of the items helped Lakatos eliminate the middle man.

“We want to prove the concept,” Lakatos said of the new location. “There’s nobody like us out there.”

The rental business is just starting to gain traction. LEDglowparty has furnished the entertainment for a couple church events, school openings, birthday parties and corporate events.

All in

There was a time, about 15 years ago, when BarChefs was struggling. Lakatos wasn’t quite sure which direction the company would go.

Then, the phone rang.

Spike TV (now the Paramount Network) was looking for 70 lighted tables for its Video Games Award show.

It was a sign that the company was on solid ground.

“I poured all that money back into the company,” Lakatos said. “That told me that somebody wants these.”

These days, he has a contract with Fat Tuesday restaurants and handles other casinos’ and bars’ furniture needs.

“Skilled labor is the toughest to get,” Lakatos said. “It’s hard to find. I’ve trained many people. It’s hard to get but easy to keep because we take care of our people. A lot of our workers have been with us for 10 years or more.”

For more information, go to the BarChefs Instagram page or to www.barchefs.com or www.ledglowparty.com .

NORTH KNOXVILLE

Veterans Heritage Site Foundation caps busy year with holiday cheer

Carol Z. Shane, Shopper News

On the heels of Veterans Day, it’s worth noting that the Veterans Heritage Site Foundation (VHSF) has had a very big year.

The leaders and volunteers who brought us Sharps Ridge Veterans Memorial Park have received funds for the new French Broad Veterans Memorial Park, to be located in South Knoxville. The VHSF has received and bestowed many awards and honors, and has sponsored hikes, cleanups, parades and much more as part of their ongoing effort to recognize and honor the veterans – living and dead – of the U.S. armed forces.

“We do quite a bit, that’s for sure,” says president Marilyn Childress, a Fairmont-Emoriland resident and Vietnam-era Navy vet.

“We did an event at Historic Ramsey House to honor Gold Star mothers and families. We also specifically honored Korean vets; we gave a flag to the only MIA family in Sevier County.” Their relative remains MIA.

On Nov. 14, VHSF presented a War Dog March featuring canine veterans. Judges for competition in various areas were WBIR news anchor John Becker, creator of the award-winning “Service and Sacrifice” franchise; Pellissippi State Community College president L. Anthony Wise Jr.; and Lt. Col. Danielle Parton of the National Guard, owner of the Shine Girl Moonshine company and Dolly’s niece. County mayor Glenn Jacobs was the grand marshal.

Right now, the VHSF is heavily involved in Wreaths Across America (WAA), a national initiative that places a Christmas wreath on every veteran’s grave. In recent years Childress, her staff and volunteers have taken on the task of finding veterans’ graves in the Smokies – sometimes in very remote areas.

“We’re up to 240 vets buried in the Smokies,” says Childress. “We’re placing wreaths on all the Revolutionary War vets in Blount County and certain ones in Knox County. We’re working with the National Guard and the Girl Scouts of the Appalachian District. Most people in the South don’t think about the Revolutionary War, much less having vets here.” Childress says that working with the Girl Scouts helped her organization uphold the motto of the WAA: “Remember, Honor, and Teach.”

Childress herself was honored in June when she and two other women veterans were given Quilts of Valor from the national organization that makes and delivers personalized quilts to war veterans.

She was honored yet again in September, but this time it had nothing to do with veterans. Childress, a former UT volleyball player who later found a passion for soccer, spearheaded the mid-’90s movement to have women’s soccer added to the 1996 Olympics. She was also appointed as the official Ambassador for the U.S. Women’s Soccer team for the games. And on Sept. 22 – 26 years after captain Mia Hamm led that team to Olympic gold – Childress was inducted into the United States Adult Soccer Association Hall of Fame.

But she says that’s a story for another time. On Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m., all interested in the VHSF are invited to a Holiday Meeting and complimentary dinner at the OLPNA Clubhouse, 916 Shamrock Ave. An RSVP by Nov. 28 is required. Email president@veteransheritagesite.org or call Childress at 678-920-1989, To donate to Wreaths Across America, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159531 . For info about the VHSF, visit veteransheritagesite.org .

OPINION

Just one of the old folks buying a new phone

Leslie Snow, Shopper News

It was such a terrible experience the last time that I didn’t buy another cellphone until my old phone made me. After four relatively good years, the battery wouldn’t charge, the ring tone changed all by itself, and sometimes, the phone wouldn’t ring at all. That’s when I knew I had no choice. I had to go to the cellphone store to purchase a phone that actually rang when somebody called me.

I tried to keep a positive attitude. But every now and again I’d mumble something under my breath like, “I’d rather go to the gynecologist than the cellphone store.” But then I worried that I was being unfair to gynecologists. Finally, I mustered the fortitude I needed to return to the store that scarred me the last time.

And, to my surprise, the experience wasn’t as terrible as I expected. Jason, the man who helped me, was low-key and low pressure. He showed me the latest version of my old phone and I agreed to buy it. But while he was setting up the phone and transferring my data, I had a chance to look around the store and observe.

The first thing I noticed was that the store wasn’t as crowded as I expected. In fact, there were only a handful of people there. When I mentioned their “slow day,” Jason replied, “Well, most people buy their phones online these days and set them up themselves.” That’s when it dawned on me that all the people in the store were older, gray-haired people. Like me.

There were a couple of sweet old ladies using speaker-phone to have a private conversation everyone could hear. I’m not sure why they were making calls in the store, but I’m happy to report they’ll be spending Christmas in Florida this year with their niece, Rebecca. She seems like a very nice girl.

There was a man who looked to be in his late 70s trying to figure out how to open his phone using his fingerprint instead of a passcode, and another woman following a young salesman around saying, “And I lost 40 pounds without changing what I eat.”

I chuckled and turned to Jason. “We’re like a walking, talking TV commercial, aren’t we. Only we’ve already become our parents. Now we’re busy becoming our grandparents.” He laughed and admitted, “Yes, it’s mostly older people who come in now.”

I was hoping I might come across like one of those cool grandparents who doesn’t fit into any stereotype. The kind that understands how to use technology. A young-ish, hip grandmother who already knows how to use her fingerprint to start her phone and understands that speaker-phone isn’t meant for public use.

But then I got bored waiting for my text messages to transfer, and my inner nerd started showing. I asked Jason if he had any secret skills to use in a zombie apocalypse. And when that didn’t go over well, I decided to share my thoughts on the dangers of social media. At one point I actually heard the phrase “kids these days” come out of my mouth.

And just when I got the part of my speech where I talked about still embracing technology, Jason asked me if he should send the receipt to my AOL address.

I felt my face flush and nodded. And all thoughts about being the cool, tech-savvy grandmother left the store with me. Hopefully, it will be another four years before me, and the rest of the old folks, have to buy a new phone.

Leslie Snow may be reached at snow column@aol.com .

Where would Commissioner Kyle Ward take Knox County GOP? | Victor Ashe

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Shopper Blog: HVES Holiday Market a big hit with vendors and shoppers