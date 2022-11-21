Read full article on original website
Austin jingles all the way to No. 1 on new list of most festive U.S. cities
As Austinites start to decorate their homes and make plans for festive holiday displays at Mozart's and the Trail of Lights, we might take for granted that our Yuletide cheer is one of the best in the country. In fact, one recent study names Austin the No. 1 most festive city in the U.S., with three other Texas cities landing in the top 10.Thumbtack, an app helping millions of homeowners care for their homes, compiled data from millions of home projects across all 50 states to reveal their list of the Most Festive Cities in the U.S. The company used...
These Texas cities gobble up spots among the best places for Thanksgiving 2022
Texans still looking for the best place to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast without breaking their banks might want to head to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Three DFW cities rank highly on a new list of the best places to go for Thanksgiving, while Austin lands in the top third.The study, published by WalletHub, compares the top 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics, including the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, number of delayed flights, and even forecast precipitation.Atlanta, Georgia ranks No. 1 on the list, with Orlando, Florida; Las Vega, Nevada; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Gilbert, Arizona rounding out the...
6 things to know in Austin food right now: Brazilian steakhouse sizzles into new downtown space
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsMore meat is the guiding principle at Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão, and despite an upcoming closure in Austin, it’s not letting up anytime soon. The restaurant is just relocating from 309 E. Third St. to a slightly more central spot blocks away at 200 Congress Ave., on the bottom floor of The Austonian, a residential tower that’s currently the second-tallest building in the city. It will...
Legendary Austin blues club Antone's launches independent livestreaming platform
If Antone’s is your vibe but Fifth Street isn’t, first, know we get it. Saving Austinites the trip, along with countless people outside of the Austin area, Antone’s Nightclub is launching a new service for livestreaming its shows, starting November 25 and 26.It’ll start with New Orleans-based funk and jam band Dumpstaphunk, for their special “Phunksgiving” show with Michael Hale Trio, and continue on for certain shows, delineated on the Atone’s website. Specifics are still loose before the launch, allowing the famous blues club to call the shots. The partner agency that created the streaming service, 3rd + Lamar, created...
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this Thanksgiving weekend
Kick off the holiday season with a healthy helping of festive events and jubilant gatherings. Settle in for a screening of Home Alone at Fareground Austin or hit the ice rink at Four Seasons Hotel Austin’s new Ice Rodeo. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this Thanksgiving weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Photo by Brian NixonBlood Over Texas presents Horror For The Holidays. Courtesy photoEnjoy a screening of Home Alone on the Fareground Austin green this Saturday. ...
Austin ranks among world’s 100 best cities in prestigious new report
If you live in Austin, you can confidently say you live in one of the best cities on the planet — at least according to one new study, which also provides definitive proof that we're better than Dallas (not that we needed it). Austin ranks No. 43 on the new list of 100 best cities in the world. Two other Texas cities also make the list: Houston, at No. 42, and Dallas, at No. 47. The annual ranking quantifies and benchmarks the relative quality of place, reputation, and competitive identity for the world's principal cities with metropolitan populations of one...
UT Austin leads nation with 2 of the top entrepreneurship programs, says Princeton Review
Austin entrepreneurs, take note. The University of Texas at Austin is once again at the top of the class among the country’s best entrepreneurship programs.UT Austin's McCombs School of Business appears at No. 5 on a new list from The Princeton Review of the best graduate programs for entrepreneurs. The University of Texas at Austin also shows up at No. 2 in the ranking of the best undergraduate programs for entrepreneurs.UT's graduate ranking remains the same from 2021, while the undergraduate ranking is up from the No. 4 spot in 2021. “The rate of entrepreneurship and business creation has hit...
New Austin-based mental health subscription box plans national launch at SXSW 2023
Mental health apps are so alluring, but once you’ve recorded your two-week streak and things are feeling a little more organized, it can be hard to keep going. It’s hard enough to keep up with journaling and a great bedtime routine, and many lovely self-help tools also lose their effectiveness when the novelty wears off.A smart company might harness that novelty as its hook — and an easily distracted self-helper won’t fall off the wagon. Like many other companies in the mental health space, Speak As One will work on a subscription model, but this one won’t languish, unused on...
2 Austin restaurants land on Esquire's prestigious best new restaurants list
Esquire magazine has named three Texas restaurants to its list of The Best New Restaurants in America 2022, two from Austin and one from Houston. They are: Canje, Austin chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph’s acclaimed Caribbean restaurant (No. 4); Tatemó, chef Emmanuel Chavez’s corn-obsessed tortilleria and Mexican restaurant in Houston (No. 19); and Birdie’s, Austin’s natural wine bar and cafe from husband-and-wife duo Arjav Ezekiel and Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel (No. 25).Four writers — Omar Mamoon, Joshua David Stein, former Esquire food and drink editor Jeff Gordinier, and culture and lifestyle director Kevin Sintumuang — created the list by traveling the country. They found...
Cherished indie Austin bookstore set to close on New Year's Eve
KVUE — Austin classic Malvern Books has announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the year.The bookstore located in Central Austin announced on its Twitter account that it will officially be closing its doors on December 31. The store has been open for the last nine years on West 29th Street and has been home to all kinds of books that founder Joe Bratcher loved."Mostly poetry and fiction from small, independent presses. He wanted to promote writers and translators of books from other countries, while also championing the work of local writers," the store's website...
Legendary Texas barbecue family returns to their roots with new Lockhart location
One of Texas' multi-generational barbecue families is heading back to their roots, opening a new joint in Lockhart. Terry Black's Barbecue is now cooking at 900 N. Colorado St., in downtown Lockhart. From Terry, Patti, Christina, Mike, and Mark Black, the new outpost will bring brisket, beef ribs, and cold beer back to the family's hometown. “Lockhart was designated the barbecue capital of Texas by the Texas State legislature, so it’s been a dream to come back home and open a Terry Black’s barbecue location there," said Mike Black in a release. "We're excited to get back to where it...
6 things to know in Austin food right now: Texas French Bread makes triumphant return
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsTexas French Bread can’t stop making news, returning triumphantly from a large fire — with support from lots of very loyal customers — frequenting farmers markets, and finally setting up a new food trailer. The Airstream is open in the beautiful garden that the bakery previously rented at 2900 Rio Grande St., every day except Monday from 8 am to 2 pm. The kitchen opens at 10...
Wrap up your holiday shopping with these can't-fail gift ideas
If you have a wide range of people to shop for this holiday season, you're going to need a lot of gift ideas. Luckily, we've got 'em.From high-tech gadgets to spirits guaranteed to make you feel merry and bright, all the best presents are right here. You might even finish your shopping early this year, which is perhaps the best present of all. Photo courtesy...
Pink amps up the fun with Summer Carnival 2.0 tour coming to Texas in 2023
Grammy Award-winning singer Pink (aka P!nk or P!NK if you prefer) is bringing her Summer Carnival 2.0 tour to three major Texas cities in 2023. Sadly, Austin is not on the list, though we were graced with a gravity-defying performance at ACL Fest 2022, so we must count our blessings. Austinites can catch the tour at San Antonio's Alamodome on Friday, September 25, 2023.The initial tour announcement includes 21 dates around North America, starting with Toronto, Canada on July 24. All dates will be at Major League Baseball stadiums or similarly large venues.In addition to the stop in San Antonio,...
Voodoo Doughnut casts a spell with second Austin location opening soon
Voodoo Doughnut has cast such a spell on Austinites that a second location is now opening at the end of the year.The Portland, Oregon-based company has made waves at its Sixth Street location, with its famous and creative creations, including voodoo doll look-alike doughnuts and bacon maple bars. Now, as part of the company's effort to expand its locations, the doughnuts will soon also be served on Burnet Road in Austin. The new shop will be located at 5408 Burnet Rd., the former home of Lucy's Fried Chicken. The opening date will be announced at a later date. This store will be the sixth store opened this year, totaling 18 locations nationwide. “We are pumped to expand the brand and open a store on iconic Burnet Road in Austin,” said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO. “Opening a second location to serve a community that has embraced the Voodoo brand throughout the years is really what it’s all about for us."--Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
New 80-story high-rise planned for downtown Austin would become Texas' tallest tower
A new tower planned for downtown Austin could become not only the tallest building in the city but the tallest in the state, likely surpassing a different tower, Waterline, which is slated for completion in 2026.Local developer Wilson Capital has announced plans for Wilson Tower, a multifamily high-rise expected to be built at the site of Avenue Lofts on East Fifth Street.Construction on the tower – which would include 450 apartments and rise 1,035 feet – is expected to begin next summer. The tower would be taller than the 1,022-foot height planned for the Waterline tower, currently under construction at...
Austin hospitality team takes over East Riverside space with massive nightclub
NoCo Hospitality (aka the team behind all the glorious irreverence of Higher Ground on Congress) is revitalizing another Austin building. Taking over the former home of LaBare male strip club, Superstition is slated to open later this year. The space at 110 E. Riverside Dr. has long stood empty, but the new tenants will turn the 12,000-square-foot building into an elite nightclub. A November announcement says the club will channel "1970s energy," combining world-class entertainment from DJs and live performances with elevated bottle service and exclusive VIP spaces. Once open, Superstition will become the largest dance club in Central Austin....
Female-founded Austin leather brand brings back big warehouse sale
Austin-based brand Understated Leather may be understated, but the enthusiasm of its fan base certainly is not. Despite a cult celebrity following, from Beyoncé and Lady Gaga to January Jones and Ryan Gosling, some of the homegrown brand's biggest fans are right here in Austin. Now, those local fans will have a chance to shop the brands first annual warehouse sale, coming up this weekend on Saturday, November 19. Founded by Australian designer Jennifer Kassell, the brand originally grew out of Kassell's desire to forge her own path in the fashion industry after several years in New York and Los...
Austin bar transforms into a magical winter wonderland this holiday season
It feels like every week there’s a new immersive event. Even when they’re fun, they can be pretty tiring, so it’s exciting that this next one is just about playing with the Christmas spirit. Don your favorite elf socks and meet the lovely citizens of “Tinseltown.”Wanderlust Wine Co. — the organizer of darker, more chaotic immersive cocktail experiences “The Alice” and “Beauty and the Beast” — has turned its space into a winter wonderland with Christmas decor galore. From November 30 to December 30, this Southwest Pole will welcome guests into one of the most festive spaces in Austin, costumes...
Broadway's The Grinch sleds into Austin for a different Christmas song and dance
Taking kids to sit on Santa’s lap is going out of style. Sorry if that’s a grinchy take, but if a man in an oversize suit is part of your holiday plans, it might as well be the Broadway take on the Grinch. The record-breaking production Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is coming to Austin’s Bass Concert Hall on December 6.If you’ve ever wished to see a Christmas version of Cats, this might be your Christmas miracle. It has it all: bizarre and fuzzy costumes, audience engagement, at least two iconic songs: “You’re a Mean One,...
