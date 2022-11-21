Voodoo Doughnut has cast such a spell on Austinites that a second location is now opening at the end of the year.The Portland, Oregon-based company has made waves at its Sixth Street location, with its famous and creative creations, including voodoo doll look-alike doughnuts and bacon maple bars. Now, as part of the company's effort to expand its locations, the doughnuts will soon also be served on Burnet Road in Austin. The new shop will be located at 5408 Burnet Rd., the former home of Lucy's Fried Chicken. The opening date will be announced at a later date. This store will be the sixth store opened this year, totaling 18 locations nationwide. “We are pumped to expand the brand and open a store on iconic Burnet Road in Austin,” said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO. “Opening a second location to serve a community that has embraced the Voodoo brand throughout the years is really what it’s all about for us."--Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO