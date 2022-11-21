UC Kicker Wins AAC Special Teams Player Of The Week

The Bearcats have relied on the kicking game much more in 2022.

CINCINNATI — UC kicker Ryan Coe is your AAC Special Teams Player of the Week after going 3-for-3 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points in the 23-3 win over Temple .

It is his first career AAC POTW honor and some nice recognition for his strong season. Coe has yet to miss an extra point in 2022 (41-for-41), and has not missed a field goal since going 5-for-6 against SMU.

No UC kicker has been more accurate in a season than Coe (81.8% FGs)

His presence has been crucial multiple times. UC's margin for error shrunk on offense and defense following the loss of so many players after last season.

Coe is helping fill those voids and is a big part of this AAC Championship pursuit.

