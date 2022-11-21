UC Kicker Wins AAC Special Teams Player Of The Week
The Bearcats have relied on the kicking game much more in 2022.
View the original article to see embedded media.
CINCINNATI — UC kicker Ryan Coe is your AAC Special Teams Player of the Week after going 3-for-3 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points in the 23-3 win over Temple .
It is his first career AAC POTW honor and some nice recognition for his strong season. Coe has yet to miss an extra point in 2022 (41-for-41), and has not missed a field goal since going 5-for-6 against SMU.
No UC kicker has been more accurate in a season than Coe (81.8% FGs)
His presence has been crucial multiple times. UC's margin for error shrunk on offense and defense following the loss of so many players after last season.
Coe is helping fill those voids and is a big part of this AAC Championship pursuit.
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You May Also Like the following:
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Bearcats Stifle Temple 23-3
Three Man Weave: Northern Kentucky Smacks UC 64-51
Watch: UC RB Ryan Montgomery on the Final two Games, Boosting the run Game
Bearcats Crack CFP Rankings for First Time in 2022 Season
Tre Tucker: Jadon Thompson's KO Return TD was in 'a Gray Area'
Report: UC Guard John Newman III to Miss Multiple Months Following Knee Surgery
UC Guard David DeJulius Captures First AAC Player of the Week Award
UC Back in Top-25 of Major Polls Following Win Over East Carolina
Three-Star Cornerback Cameron Calhoun Decommits from UC
Jarrett Hensley, Ody Oguama, Wes Miller Address Media Following 87-69 Victory Over EKU
Top 2023 Recruit Isaiah Collier Visits for 'Nipp at Night'
Watch: Desmond Ridder, Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Pump Up Nippert Crowd Before ECU Game
Watch: Wes Miller Introduces Four-Star Guard Jizzle James
Sauce By The Numbers: Ahmad Gardner Best Rookie Corner in Jets History
Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Notches Second NFL Interception
Ivan Pace Jr. Named Butkus Award National Linebacker of the Month
UC Football Holds Onto Top-25 Standing in ESPN Recruiting Rankings
Ivan Pace Jr. Named Semi-Finalist for Butkus, Bednarik Awards
Report: Big 12 Strikes Renewed Media Deal with Fox, ESPN
Four-Star 2024 WR Brandon Heyward Vaults UC into Top-Eight Schools
Four-Star 2024 PG Labaron Philon Names UC in Top-Eight Schools
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats
Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats
Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk
Comments / 0