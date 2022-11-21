ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calera, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 33/40 News

Man shot, killed in Center Point

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a homicide investigation after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Thursday night in Center Point. According to a release from the office, deputies were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. to the 2400 block of 5th Street NW in Center Point on reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the man dead.
CENTER POINT, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One injured in shooting between family members in Walker County

WALKER CO, Ala. (WBMA) — One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Walker County Thursday afternoon. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was between two family members and happened on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova. The injured person was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital for...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man shot in robbery attempt at Birmingham apartments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — There are no suspects in custody after a shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said multiple 911 calls reported a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Police said when officers arrived,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Springville police chief pushes to make eluding police a felony

Springville's police chief is part of a growing list of law enforcement officers to join in the fight to change eluding police in Alabama from a misdemeanor to a felony. His charge was fueled further after one of his officers was injured on Tuesday. Levi Bowman is accused of leading...
SPRINGVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Community raises $20,000 reward for Pell City fatal hit-and-run

Rebekah Poe's family is spending the Thanksgiving holiday without her, while police continue to search for those responsible for her death. Poe was killed Sunday night when she confronted people breaking into her family's car in Pell City. Because of our faith in jesus, we know there's life beyond the...
PELL CITY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police say Hoover man hit Springville officer with stolen car

A 23-year-old man faces attempted murder charges after police say he hit a Springville police officer with a stolen car. Levi Bowman, of Hoover, is being held in the St. Clair County Jail with no bond. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, first degree assault, and reckless endangerment.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two in custody after chase through Bessemer, Birmingham

Two people are in custody after a chase ended in Ensley Tuesday morning. The people are suspected of robbing a business in the 700 block of Academy Drive. They then headed toward Birmingham, where they were spotted by patrol officers. The chase went through parts of downtown Bessemer before getting...
BESSEMER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Georgia man arrested after eight kilograms of meth recovered in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — A Georgia man was arrested Tuesday night after eight kilograms of methamphetamine were recovered in Calera. The Calera Police Department said 49-year-old Darrell Leroy Fowler, of Dalton, was taken into custody as a result of a joint investigation. The department worked the case along with...
CALERA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Missing 17-year-old Vestavia Hills boy located

Update: The 17-year-old has been found safe. The Vestavia Hills Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager. 17-year-old Anthony Xavier Costa has been missing since November 13, 2022. Costa is 6' tall and weighs 210 pounds. His family is offering a cash reward for information that brings...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Homewood apartment complex damaged by fire Wednesday morning

A Homewood apartment complex was damaged by fire Wednesday morning. The Homewood Fire Department was called to 5 Aspen Cove at approximately 8:00 A.M. the Vestavia Hills Fire Department was called for assistance. It is unknown how much damage was caused by the fire.
HOMEWOOD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

City of Hoover payroll 'glitches' nearing an end, city leaders hope

HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Hoover updated its 25-year-old payroll system in July, but it wasn't a smooth transition. The switch to the new system caused "glitches" that overpaid and underpaid some employees. "It's been a number of different things. Some of them were coding errors. Some...
HOOVER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

'It's such a blessing:' Salvation Army serving Thanksgiving meals

As many gather around the table with their loved ones on Thanksgiving, people are thankful for the company and the many blessings in their lives. However, there are those who can't count on a meal every day. The Salvation Army Greater Birmingham Command held their annual Thanksgiving lunch. This is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama women's basketball splits results in trip to Bahamas

In a game that saw 11 lead changes and six ties, the Alabama women's basketball team emerged victorious, taking a 61-58 victory over Wake Forest (3-3) on Wednesday on the final day of the Pink Flamingo Championship. Megan Abrams, who converted a three-point play with four seconds left in regulation...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Big first half pushes Samford to best six-game start in 62 years

The Samford Men's Basketball team took advantage of a 52-point first half in which they shot 61 percent to best the Beacons of Valparaiso University 79-49 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs improve to 6-0 with the win, marking the first 6-0 start for Samford Men's Basketball since the 1960-61 season. Ques...
HOMEWOOD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy