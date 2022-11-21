Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Man shot, killed in Center Point
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a homicide investigation after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Thursday night in Center Point. According to a release from the office, deputies were dispatched around 6:45 p.m. to the 2400 block of 5th Street NW in Center Point on reports of a person shot. When they arrived, they found the man dead.
ABC 33/40 News
One injured in shooting between family members in Walker County
WALKER CO, Ala. (WBMA) — One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Walker County Thursday afternoon. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the shooting was between two family members and happened on Pea Ridge Road near Cordova. The injured person was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital for...
ABC 33/40 News
Man shot in robbery attempt at Birmingham apartments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — There are no suspects in custody after a shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said multiple 911 calls reported a person had been shot in the 100 block of Summit Place at 150 Summit Apartments. Police said when officers arrived,...
ABC 33/40 News
Springville police chief pushes to make eluding police a felony
Springville's police chief is part of a growing list of law enforcement officers to join in the fight to change eluding police in Alabama from a misdemeanor to a felony. His charge was fueled further after one of his officers was injured on Tuesday. Levi Bowman is accused of leading...
ABC 33/40 News
Community raises $20,000 reward for Pell City fatal hit-and-run
Rebekah Poe's family is spending the Thanksgiving holiday without her, while police continue to search for those responsible for her death. Poe was killed Sunday night when she confronted people breaking into her family's car in Pell City. Because of our faith in jesus, we know there's life beyond the...
ABC 33/40 News
Police say Hoover man hit Springville officer with stolen car
A 23-year-old man faces attempted murder charges after police say he hit a Springville police officer with a stolen car. Levi Bowman, of Hoover, is being held in the St. Clair County Jail with no bond. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, first degree assault, and reckless endangerment.
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help identifying suspect in robbery of Amazon delivery driver in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is being sought after a Amazon delivery driver was robbed in Birmingham Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said the robbery happened in the 1600 Block of 6th Street North. Police said the suspect was armed with a handgun and took the delivery van from the driver.
ABC 33/40 News
Two in custody after chase through Bessemer, Birmingham
Two people are in custody after a chase ended in Ensley Tuesday morning. The people are suspected of robbing a business in the 700 block of Academy Drive. They then headed toward Birmingham, where they were spotted by patrol officers. The chase went through parts of downtown Bessemer before getting...
ABC 33/40 News
Georgia man arrested after eight kilograms of meth recovered in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — A Georgia man was arrested Tuesday night after eight kilograms of methamphetamine were recovered in Calera. The Calera Police Department said 49-year-old Darrell Leroy Fowler, of Dalton, was taken into custody as a result of a joint investigation. The department worked the case along with...
ABC 33/40 News
Galleria Mall suspect to serve three years in prison after accepting plea deal
HOOVER, Ala. — Erron Brown, the man prosecutors say fired the shots which led to chaos in the Riverchase Galleria mall on Thanksgiving Night four years ago reached a plea deal with state prosecutors last week. Court records show Brown pleaded guilty to two counts of assault. He will...
ABC 33/40 News
Missing 17-year-old Vestavia Hills boy located
Update: The 17-year-old has been found safe. The Vestavia Hills Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager. 17-year-old Anthony Xavier Costa has been missing since November 13, 2022. Costa is 6' tall and weighs 210 pounds. His family is offering a cash reward for information that brings...
ABC 33/40 News
Pastor remembers long-time church member killed in Pell City hit-and-run
Rebekah Poe was a long-time member of Cropwell Baptist Church. She was active and involved in church activities for at least 25 years according to the senior pastor, Jon Glass. "I say often that none of us are guaranteed, none of us are promised tomorrow. In fact, I probably said...
ABC 33/40 News
Homewood apartment complex damaged by fire Wednesday morning
A Homewood apartment complex was damaged by fire Wednesday morning. The Homewood Fire Department was called to 5 Aspen Cove at approximately 8:00 A.M. the Vestavia Hills Fire Department was called for assistance. It is unknown how much damage was caused by the fire.
ABC 33/40 News
City of Hoover payroll 'glitches' nearing an end, city leaders hope
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Hoover updated its 25-year-old payroll system in July, but it wasn't a smooth transition. The switch to the new system caused "glitches" that overpaid and underpaid some employees. "It's been a number of different things. Some of them were coding errors. Some...
ABC 33/40 News
'It's such a blessing:' Salvation Army serving Thanksgiving meals
As many gather around the table with their loved ones on Thanksgiving, people are thankful for the company and the many blessings in their lives. However, there are those who can't count on a meal every day. The Salvation Army Greater Birmingham Command held their annual Thanksgiving lunch. This is...
ABC 33/40 News
Volunteers in Etowah County prepare for annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The Gadsden Community Thanksgiving Dinner began 23 years ago as a small effort made by a local church. The event has not grown into so much more, serving over 8,000 people in Etowah County. According to organizer Darlene Harcrow, “The community Thanksgiving could not be done without community.”. This...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama women's basketball splits results in trip to Bahamas
In a game that saw 11 lead changes and six ties, the Alabama women's basketball team emerged victorious, taking a 61-58 victory over Wake Forest (3-3) on Wednesday on the final day of the Pink Flamingo Championship. Megan Abrams, who converted a three-point play with four seconds left in regulation...
ABC 33/40 News
Big first half pushes Samford to best six-game start in 62 years
The Samford Men's Basketball team took advantage of a 52-point first half in which they shot 61 percent to best the Beacons of Valparaiso University 79-49 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs improve to 6-0 with the win, marking the first 6-0 start for Samford Men's Basketball since the 1960-61 season. Ques...
Comments / 0