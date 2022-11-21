ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

97.3 ESPN

Nonstop Air Service From Atlantic City To Minneapolis Coming

Sun Country Airlines and the South Jersey Transportation Authority have confirmed that for the first time ever, nonstop air service will be available from Atlantic City International Airport to Minneapolis, Minnesota, effective May 1, 2023. The service will fly twice weekly on a seasonal basis, with nonstop service to Minneapolis-St....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
97.3 ESPN

Trout Stocked This Week

The “winter stocking” of rainbow trout started yesterday and will conclude today when a number of southern ponds and lakes are dosed with two-year-old rainbows. Overall, 4460 rainbows will be liberated in 18 waterways in 11 counties ranging from Sussex County to Cape May County. Started in 2006,...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Kid Rock to Play the Wildwood Beach in June 2023

Add Kid Rock to the list of music stars playing on the beach in Wildwood!. Kid Rock is the latest headliner to be named for the 2023 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood. The event is taking place on the beach June 15 -18, 2023. Kid Rock is famous for...
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Capitals Preview: Not So Great 8

The Flyers were not on the ice on Tuesday, but it was a busy day of updates to injured players as that list only continues to grow. There is no relief coming on Wednesday night as they team head to face the Washington Capitals. For both teams, breaking a losing...
WASHINGTON, DC
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Notes: Injury Updates Galore

As the Flyers are mired in a seven-game losing streak, it’s no secret that the lineup they have put on the ice recently has been the result of numerous injuries that continue to pile up. Two more players left games over the last week to join the lengthy list.
WASHINGTON, PA
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Blow Another Late Lead, Drop 8th Straight

Two teams trying to snap losing streak were locked in a one-goal game into the final five minutes of regulation. Once again, as the Flyers closed in on the result that would snap their seven-game slide, a late goal derailed it. Sonny Milano scored with 2:58 remaining in the third,...
WASHINGTON, DC
97.3 ESPN

Bryce Harper Undergoes “Tommy John” Surgery

The offseason is upon us. After the Phillies finished an incredible Postseason run with a loss in the World Series, the club's attention turned back to their 2021 National League MVP and 2022 NLCS MVP, Bryce Harper. Harper had been playing most of the season with a torn UCL ligament in his elbow that kept him to serving as the club's designated hitter. The final verdict is in for what the final plan is for the elbow.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

