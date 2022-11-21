Read full article on original website
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
How Much?! Stunning Amount of Alcohol Sold in Philadelphia, PA, in 1 Year
If you think those in and around the City of Philadelphia like to drink (a lot), you'd be correct. But just how much might be a little bit of a shock. Pour yourself a drink and let's look at some numbers. According to a report just released by the Pennsylvania...
Atlantic City, NJ, Wide Receiver Makes SportsCenter Top 10 Plays
There were plenty of highlight plays during the 94th edition of the Thanksgiving day rivalry game between Holy Spirit and Atlantic City on Thursday, a game the Spartans won 63-34. We saw a hook-and-ladder play result in a touchdown, we saw a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Allen...
Rent This Decked-Out Christmas Home in Cape May That Sleeps 22
You've heard about the magnificent Christmas charm in Cape May - now you can live it!. We found a beautiful home beautifully decorated outside and available for rent on VRBO. This charming house has 8 bedrooms and sleeps 22. It's called the Empress of Cape May and has 10 bathrooms.
Nonstop Air Service From Atlantic City To Minneapolis Coming
Sun Country Airlines and the South Jersey Transportation Authority have confirmed that for the first time ever, nonstop air service will be available from Atlantic City International Airport to Minneapolis, Minnesota, effective May 1, 2023. The service will fly twice weekly on a seasonal basis, with nonstop service to Minneapolis-St....
Trout Stocked This Week
The “winter stocking” of rainbow trout started yesterday and will conclude today when a number of southern ponds and lakes are dosed with two-year-old rainbows. Overall, 4460 rainbows will be liberated in 18 waterways in 11 counties ranging from Sussex County to Cape May County. Started in 2006,...
Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Erects its First-Ever Christmas Tree!
There's a big ol' gorgeous Christmas tree on the North Beach end of Atlantic City boardwalk to enjoy for the first time ever. That's right. The Atlantic City boardwalk has reportedly never ever had a real Christmas tree up in its 152-year history. But that all changed Monday with the...
Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced For $2M Eagles Ticket Fraud Scheme
A man from Camden County has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in connection to a fraudulent investment scheme. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office, 60-year-old Frank N. Tobolsky of Cherry Hill previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
Atlantic City, Cape May Make List of Top Christmas Towns in USA
When you think of Christmas, be honest, you think of Cape May right?. Cape May made the website travelandleisure.com list of the 25 best Christmas towns in America coming in at No. 21 on the list. This Jersey Shore town has a strong Victorian streak — it's easily recognized by...
Kid Rock to Play the Wildwood Beach in June 2023
Add Kid Rock to the list of music stars playing on the beach in Wildwood!. Kid Rock is the latest headliner to be named for the 2023 Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood. The event is taking place on the beach June 15 -18, 2023. Kid Rock is famous for...
Swedesboro, NJ, Has One of the Best New Breweries in America
South Jersey has become a great place to stop by a brewery and grab a local craft beer. Now, one South Jersey brewery is among the 10 best new breweries in America, and it’s not too far from Atlantic, Cape May, or Cumberland counties!. The study comes from the...
Fire Trucks, Police Cars & Ambulance At Stockton Atlantic City
At this hour, 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, there is a convergence of fire trucks, police cars, and an ambulance, just off of Albany Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey at The Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. A senior Atlantic City public safety source confirmed the following facts exclusively...
Flyers-Capitals Preview: Not So Great 8
The Flyers were not on the ice on Tuesday, but it was a busy day of updates to injured players as that list only continues to grow. There is no relief coming on Wednesday night as they team head to face the Washington Capitals. For both teams, breaking a losing...
If You’re in Need, We’d Like to Help Out Your Family With a Free Turkey
Townsquare Media Atlantic City wants to make sure people in our area who may be struggling this holiday season have a free turkey this Thanksgiving. Once again this year, we are putting into effect our Feed a Family effort. We will be handing out free turkeys. There is a form...
Popular Cape My Court House Restaurant, NJ Closing After 53 Years
A restaurant in Cape May Court House in business since 1969 is ending its run. But local diners may be excited to hear what's taking over the space. Molino's Takeout, on S. Main Street, broke the news on Facebook that it's changing hands. Saturday, November 12th will be your final...
Flyers Notes: Injury Updates Galore
As the Flyers are mired in a seven-game losing streak, it’s no secret that the lineup they have put on the ice recently has been the result of numerous injuries that continue to pile up. Two more players left games over the last week to join the lengthy list.
4 Cool Things You Can’t Buy if You Win the $1.9 Billion Powerball
If you're the only winner of the Powerball lottery game, there will still be some things you can't buy. We're talking about the biggest ever lottery jackpot: $1.9 Billion with a single cash payout option of just under ONE BILLION DOLLARS IN CASH!. There are a lot of things you...
Flyers Blow Another Late Lead, Drop 8th Straight
Two teams trying to snap losing streak were locked in a one-goal game into the final five minutes of regulation. Once again, as the Flyers closed in on the result that would snap their seven-game slide, a late goal derailed it. Sonny Milano scored with 2:58 remaining in the third,...
Bryce Harper Undergoes “Tommy John” Surgery
The offseason is upon us. After the Phillies finished an incredible Postseason run with a loss in the World Series, the club's attention turned back to their 2021 National League MVP and 2022 NLCS MVP, Bryce Harper. Harper had been playing most of the season with a torn UCL ligament in his elbow that kept him to serving as the club's designated hitter. The final verdict is in for what the final plan is for the elbow.
