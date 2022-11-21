Does Buick’s first Ultium-based EV revealed in China deliver the electrification the brand needs in the US?

Are you snowed in? Well, you won’t be once the Sun Joe 24V iON+ Snow Blower Kit arrives. The powerful 1,200W brushless motor can clear a path 18 inches wide by 10 inches deep in a single pass. It does all this without a single drop of gas and oil, and the two included batteries can clear up to 10 tons of snow before it’s time to recharge. Today, you can get this kit for $195, which is a 51% discount from its normal $399 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

3 DAYS AGO