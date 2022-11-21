Does Buick’s first Ultium-based EV revealed in China deliver the electrification the brand needs in the US?

Read full article on original website

GM reveals Chevy FNR-XE concept in China as one of 15 EVs set to debut by 2025
At General Motors China Tech Day 2022, the automaker reiterated its plans to accelerate the company’s EV rollout with at least 15 new Ultium-based models set to debut in the region. GM also unveiled the Chevrolet FNR-XE concept, previewing GM’s new generation of connected, intelligent EVs. GM’s CEO...
Vinfast achieves milestone with first batch of VF8 EVs shipped to the US
Vietnamese electric vehicle maker Vinfast hit a major milestone Friday, shipping the first batch of VF8 SUVs to the US. Vinfast made its grand debut at the LA Auto show last year, introducing the VF8 and VF9 EVs to the world. After vowing to end the production of gas-powered models,...
The US’s largest solar provider reveals its fleet of Ford F-150 Lightnings
San Francisco-headquartered Sunrun, the largest residential solar and battery storage installer in the US, yesterday posted on social media that its transition to electric fleet vehicles is under way with a photo of Sunrun-branded Ford F-150 Lightnings. Sunrun has a target of transitioning half of its vehicle fleet to electric...
Tesla adds another recall to a ‘Total Recall’ year
Tesla issues a recall on 80,000 cars in China adding another one to a year with a lot of recalls, but most of them are easily fixed with software updates. Earlier this year, NHTSA issued a series of recalls on Tesla vehicles that were highly reported in the media. What...
Honda files trademark for electric ‘Motocompacto,’ likely tiny e-motorcycle
Remember Honda’s Motocompo from the early 1980s? It was a tiny little gas-powered motorcycle designed to fit in the trunk of small car and give drivers a way to extend their reach into a city. Based on new trademark filings for a “Motocompacto”, it looks more likely than ever that Honda could be resurrecting it as an electric motorbike.
Tesla reduces Supercharger prices as charging business matures
Tesla has reduced Supercharging prices in many regions as its charging business starts to mature a little. One of the biggest advantages of electric vehicles remains that their cost of operations is much lower than vehicles with internal combustion engines, thanks to electricity generally being much cheaper than gas. However,...
Hyundai, SK On investing $1.9B in US battery factory with 20 GWh annual capacity
Hyundai Motor Group and SK On plan to invest $1.9 billion (2.5 trillion won) to build a new EV battery plant in the US. The partners are scheduled to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on November 28 in Georgia, where Hyundai is building its first dedicated EV facilities. According...
Babymaker 2 review: This belt-drive electric bike is more than just an edgy name
Yeah, I thought the same that you did when I first started covering the Babymaker 2. Here’s a new e-bike from some bike bros that’s got more of a provocative name than actual substance. But I was wrong. Because after getting the chance to spin the pedals on...
Aptera says it will use Tesla’s charge connector in its solar electric car
Aptera has confirmed that it plans to use Tesla’s charge connector, now known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), in its upcoming solar electric car. Earlier this month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector in the hope of making it the new standard in North America.
Here’s how you can maximize your Ford F-150 Lightning range this winter
Ford’s first fully electric pickup, the F-150 Lightning, has been selling like hotcakes. However, with winter upon us, Ford has released a few tips to help Lightning drivers get the most out of their range in the cold weather. Buyers began receiving their Ford F-150 lightning electric pickups in...
Watch exactly how Fisker’s Ocean electric SUV is built in under 3 minutes
Less than a week after officially kicking off production of its Ocean EV overseas, Fisker Inc. has shared video footage of the all-electric SUV being built from start to finish. Check out the three-minute time lapse video from Fisker below. To say it’s been a journey for Fisker Inc. ($FSR)...
Tesla’s next Gigafactory in Asia could be in South Korea
Tesla CEO Elon Musk discussed Tesla’s plan for its next Gigafactory in Asia with South Korea’s president – hinting that the country could be on the shortlist. Tesla aims to increase its production capacity from currently roughly 2 million vehicles per year to 20 million vehicles per year by the end of the decade.
Tesla Supercharger is blocked by Mercedes EQS owned by dealer: publicity stunt or clueless driver?
A Tesla Supercharger in Tennessee was blocked by a Mercedes-Benz EQS owned by a local dealership amid a busy travel time for Thanksgiving Day. Was it a publicity stunt or a clueless customer who didn’t know how to use the electric car?. Scott Hall, a Tesla owner, stopped by...
Tesla (TSLA) gets strong Wall Street backing, stopping the stock’s free fall
Tesla (TSLA) is getting help from Wall Street with several analysts pointing to the stock now being at a buying opportunity level, which is helping to stop the bleeding. As we reported on Monday, Tesla’s (TSLA) stock is taking a beating, and investors are asking the board to help with a share buyback program.
Tesla Cybertruck reaches 1.5 million pre-orders – Can it live up to the hype?
Tesla Cybertruck is getting closer to production, and as the automaker’s first new model in three years, the company badly needs it to gain its momentum back. But can the electric pickup truck live up to Elon Musk’s hype and the 1.5 million pre-orders?. Musk has been hyping...
Ford unveils E-Tourneo customizable MPV with Pro Power, deliciously close to eRV
The fully electric Ford E-Tourneo custom multipurpose vehicle (MPV) is set to make its grand appearance by 2024 as one of four new electric Ford Pro models debuting in Europe. Ford’s new flagship MPV is about as close to an eRV as it gets, with flexible seating, advanced technology, and enhanced performance, making it perfect for both business and personal use.
Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to all owners in North America
Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta is now available to all owners who ordered the Full Self-Driving package in North America. It’s no longer limited to drivers with a high safety score. FSD Beta enables Tesla vehicles to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car’s navigation system, but...
Genesis GV60 AWD Performance review, quirky tech, speed and luxury
Genesis finally delivered the much sought after GV60 to our home for a week test drive, and immediately I had questions: Wy all of this amazing speed, interesting tech and luxury, but no wireless CarPlay?. There’s a ton to love about the GV60 Performance and probably the best thing is...
Snow Joe’s snow blower clears a 18- by 10-inch path in one pass at $195 (Reg. $399) in New Green Deals
Are you snowed in? Well, you won’t be once the Sun Joe 24V iON+ Snow Blower Kit arrives. The powerful 1,200W brushless motor can clear a path 18 inches wide by 10 inches deep in a single pass. It does all this without a single drop of gas and oil, and the two included batteries can clear up to 10 tons of snow before it’s time to recharge. Today, you can get this kit for $195, which is a 51% discount from its normal $399 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Escend Blades Alpha review: Electric skates are here, and they’re pretty rad
The future has officially arrived, and its in the form of all-electric skates designed by Escend out of the UK. These aren’t roller skates with fireworks attached to them like the early pioneers of MTV’s Jackass, nor are they the regular old inlines we donned during our first couple’s skate in the 90s. Instead, the Escend Blades Alpha have successfully combined the joy of inline skating with the unmatched, effortless velocity that comes with electric motors. I kicked, pushed, and wobbled my way through two different variations of these electric skates for you, so be sure to check out my video below to get my thoughts.
