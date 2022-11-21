Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Never Test Gun As Evidence In Family's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedPortland, OR
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
The richest person in OregonLuay RahilOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Kohr Explores: Downtown McMinnville gets festive for the holidays
The downtown district in McMinnville is decked out in its holiday finest.
hereisoregon.com
Portland tree lighting, Skate with the Grinch, and ‘Enchanted Toyshop’: 12 things to do this week
And just like that, it’s the holiday season again. Ready or not, much of the entertainment offerings for the next month will be filled with festive cheer and winter-time favorites. We’ll thrown in a few non-holiday options when we can. Be sure to check out The Oregonian/Oregonlive.com’s list of events, music, lighting displays, and other attractions.
Get your motor runnin': Tualatin Holiday Lights Parade returns
Tualatin residents can sign up for one of three nights of illuminated vehicles driving through three neighborhoods.Tualatin residents hoping to participate in this year's Holiday Lights Parade still have time to register for one of three days planned for the event, which runs Dec. 2-4. Residents can sign up online at tualatinoregon.gov/recreation by clicking the Holiday Lights Parade tab for the following dates and routes: Friday, Dec. 2: North Parade (includes neighborhoods around Community Park and Jurgens Park) Saturday, Dec. 3: South Parade (includes neighborhoods around Ibach Park and Tualatin High School) Sunday, Dec. 4: East Parade (includes neighborhoods...
Portland holidays: Lights displays and decorations to enjoy
Look to the Portland Tribune each week in the coming weeks for information about celebrations.Where to go to see beautiful holiday lights and decorations in the Portland area? Check it out: Big house With "Music Makes the Season," Pittock Mansion, 3229 N.W. Pittock Drive, celebrates the holidays with decorations, Christmas trees and cheer with tours, presented Monday, Nov. 21 through Jan. 4. For more: www.pittockmansion.org. Illuminated animals The Oregon Zoo presents one of the biggest and brightest lights displays — with 1.5 million lights, many of them animal-themed — with ZooLights, starting Wednesday, Nov. 23, and continuing through Jan....
Channel 6000
Easy drive Thanksgiving, but a wet, snowy weekend ahead
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday and Thursday will make for some easy traveling. Don’t get too comfortable with the nice weather because a wetter, colder pattern is setting up for the weekend and beyond. Good news first! Wednesday all the way through Thursday is a dry stretch with...
9 Portland Holiday Happenings That Are Totally Worth It
With so many Portland Christmas events to choose from it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. The holidays can be a magical time for families in Portland. Between the many city holiday displays that light up the night to the festive ice rink skating rinks that add merriment to the season, there’s a reason it’s known as the most wonderful time of the year. Yet, it can also be a busy and expensive time. After tallying up all the various activities families can do in town, you might be wondering which ones are actually worth it. That’s why we’re breaking down the the ins and outs of Portland Christmas events that not only make the season bright, but are worth the time and money, too. So sit down and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, it’s time to get planning.
The Jantzen Beach Carousel is back, but no, you still can’t ride it
The Jantzen Beach Carousel might be back, but don’t expect to take a ride any time soon. Instead, pieces of the beloved Portland carousel will be on display at the Oregon Historical Society for a new exhibit called “The Odyssey of the Historic Jantzen Beach Carousel,” on view now through April 30, 2023.
North Marion siblings shine on stage
Three of North Marion's own form a trio and deliver a Nov. 19 community concertNorth Marion junior Amelia Gianella, and two of her four brothers, Husky alumni Colby and Logan Gianella, combine their musical talents to form the Gianella Trio. The group filled the Woodburn United Methodist Church with music, ushering in the second installment in the much-awaited return of the "Who's on Third?" Community Concert series, which runs on the third Saturday of the month. The group plans to play again at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Woodburn next month. It almost seems normal now, but such musical events have...
streetroots.org
The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park
Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: An Iconic 1896 Queen Anne Victorian in Oregon City
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a fully restored Victorian in Oregon City. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
thatoregonlife.com
All Aboard! The Holiday Express Train Is Departing Soon From Portland
Are you looking for something fun to do to get into the holiday spirit this year? Well, the Holiday Express train, is back for the first time in a while. This magical experience may be just the ticket if you want to try something new with friends and family this year.
Thanksgiving guests in RSV, flu season present challenges
Pediatricians who spoke with KOIN 6 News said much of what is being passed around is RSV and the flu -- both highly contagious.
Pioneer Courthouse Square: Portland’s Living Room
On April 6, 1984, thousands of people filled the space for the opening of Pioneer Courthouse Square -- which was also Portland's 133rd birthday.
KGW
Oregon faces snow plow driver shortage heading into winter
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shortage of snow plow drivers has made clearing the roads in Oregon a challenge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The agency has almost 40 vacancies for seasonal and permanent positions on its road maintenance team in the eastern part of the state, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Hillsboro's Su Casa Imports celebrates 40 years
The grocery store was honored by several dignitaries during its anniversary on Friday, Nov. 18. Su Casa Imports, the market that's become a staple for Hillsboro's Latino population, celebrated 40 years in business on Friday, Nov. 18. The event featured official recognition from the city of Hillsboro, the Mexican-American Consulate and Centro Cultural de Washington County, the Cornelius-based nonprofit that sponsored the event. "To get this kind of recognition is really special to me," said Isabell Mendoza, who co-owns the store with her husband Rafael. Their family store has occupied the same corner at Walnut...
WWEEK
Bless Your Heart Burgers Is Opening a Restaurant in Vancouver, Wash.
The Bless Your Heart Burgers brand that expanded and then contracted is growing once again. Sesame Collective, the restaurant group that took ownership of the burger joint from Toro Bravo Inc. after it dissolved in 2020, announced that it would open a new place at 7910 E Mill Plain Blvd. inside The Mill shopping center in Vancouver, Wash.
Salt & Straw could be moving out of Portland…for their own safety
A Rose City staple could soon be packing up and leaving the city, with the continued crime and drug crisis to blame.
Construction ahead: Affordable housing popping up in Beaverton
The South Cooper Mountain and Aloha areas are getting special attention when it comes to new home development.Have you noticed the construction fences popping up around Beaverton? A list of new subdivisions and apartment complexes are on their way to becoming reality, some within sight of major thoroughfares. Three affordable housing developments are well on their way to occupancy — two in South Cooper Mountain and one in Aloha — and smaller subdivisions are working on permits from Washington County. The larger affordable apartment projects have received a leg up in funding through money set aside by the Beaverton and...
Eater
Model Ireland Baldwin and Musician RAC Will Open a Cafe and Wine Bar on the Oregon Coast
Compared to its tourist-beloved neighbor to the south, Gearhart, Oregon — population 1,836 — is a quiet stop along the Oregon Coast. It doesn’t have the cinematic history of Astoria or the cheese-lover destination in Tillamook; it’s a place that values its tranquil nooks and hidden respites, with beach grass creeping over the sandy dunes and driftwood scattered along the aptly named Little Beach.
traveloregon.com
Fried Chicken Takes Flight in Portland
Food trends may come and go, but fried chicken is forever. There’s just something universally appealing about biting into a crackly, well-seasoned, perfectly golden drumstick. Portland is known for its fried chicken and jojos, but fried chicken appears in many creative ways throughout the region, drawing from various cultures...
Comments / 0