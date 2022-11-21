ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

hereisoregon.com

Portland tree lighting, Skate with the Grinch, and ‘Enchanted Toyshop’: 12 things to do this week

And just like that, it’s the holiday season again. Ready or not, much of the entertainment offerings for the next month will be filled with festive cheer and winter-time favorites. We’ll thrown in a few non-holiday options when we can. Be sure to check out The Oregonian/Oregonlive.com’s list of events, music, lighting displays, and other attractions.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Get your motor runnin': Tualatin Holiday Lights Parade returns

Tualatin residents can sign up for one of three nights of illuminated vehicles driving through three neighborhoods.Tualatin residents hoping to participate in this year's Holiday Lights Parade still have time to register for one of three days planned for the event, which runs Dec. 2-4. Residents can sign up online at tualatinoregon.gov/recreation by clicking the Holiday Lights Parade tab for the following dates and routes: Friday, Dec. 2: North Parade (includes neighborhoods around Community Park and Jurgens Park) Saturday, Dec. 3: South Parade (includes neighborhoods around Ibach Park and Tualatin High School) Sunday, Dec. 4: East Parade (includes neighborhoods...
TUALATIN, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland holidays: Lights displays and decorations to enjoy

Look to the Portland Tribune each week in the coming weeks for information about celebrations.Where to go to see beautiful holiday lights and decorations in the Portland area? Check it out: Big house With "Music Makes the Season," Pittock Mansion, 3229 N.W. Pittock Drive, celebrates the holidays with decorations, Christmas trees and cheer with tours, presented Monday, Nov. 21 through Jan. 4. For more: www.pittockmansion.org. Illuminated animals The Oregon Zoo presents one of the biggest and brightest lights displays — with 1.5 million lights, many of them animal-themed — with ZooLights, starting Wednesday, Nov. 23, and continuing through Jan....
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Easy drive Thanksgiving, but a wet, snowy weekend ahead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday and Thursday will make for some easy traveling. Don’t get too comfortable with the nice weather because a wetter, colder pattern is setting up for the weekend and beyond. Good news first! Wednesday all the way through Thursday is a dry stretch with...
PORTLAND, OR
Red Tricycle Portland

9 Portland Holiday Happenings That Are Totally Worth It

With so many Portland Christmas events to choose from it’s hard to know where to start. That’s where we come in. The holidays can be a magical time for families in Portland. Between the many city holiday displays that light up the night to the festive ice rink skating rinks that add merriment to the season, there’s a reason it’s known as the most wonderful time of the year. Yet, it can also be a busy and expensive time. After tallying up all the various activities families can do in town, you might be wondering which ones are actually worth it. That’s why we’re breaking down the the ins and outs of Portland Christmas events that not only make the season bright, but are worth the time and money, too. So sit down and pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa, it’s time to get planning.
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

North Marion siblings shine on stage

Three of North Marion's own form a trio and deliver a Nov. 19 community concertNorth Marion junior Amelia Gianella, and two of her four brothers, Husky alumni Colby and Logan Gianella, combine their musical talents to form the Gianella Trio. The group filled the Woodburn United Methodist Church with music, ushering in the second installment in the much-awaited return of the "Who's on Third?" Community Concert series, which runs on the third Saturday of the month. The group plans to play again at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Woodburn next month. It almost seems normal now, but such musical events have...
WOODBURN, OR
streetroots.org

The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park

Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: An Iconic 1896 Queen Anne Victorian in Oregon City

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a fully restored Victorian in Oregon City. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
OREGON CITY, OR
KGW

Oregon faces snow plow driver shortage heading into winter

PORTLAND, Ore. — A shortage of snow plow drivers has made clearing the roads in Oregon a challenge, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The agency has almost 40 vacancies for seasonal and permanent positions on its road maintenance team in the eastern part of the state, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Hillsboro's Su Casa Imports celebrates 40 years

The grocery store was honored by several dignitaries during its anniversary on Friday, Nov. 18. Su Casa Imports, the market that's become a staple for Hillsboro's Latino population, celebrated 40 years in business on Friday, Nov. 18. The event featured official recognition from the city of Hillsboro, the Mexican-American Consulate and Centro Cultural de Washington County, the Cornelius-based nonprofit that sponsored the event. "To get this kind of recognition is really special to me," said Isabell Mendoza, who co-owns the store with her husband Rafael. Their family store has occupied the same corner at Walnut...
HILLSBORO, OR
WWEEK

Bless Your Heart Burgers Is Opening a Restaurant in Vancouver, Wash.

The Bless Your Heart Burgers brand that expanded and then contracted is growing once again. Sesame Collective, the restaurant group that took ownership of the burger joint from Toro Bravo Inc. after it dissolved in 2020, announced that it would open a new place at 7910 E Mill Plain Blvd. inside The Mill shopping center in Vancouver, Wash.
VANCOUVER, WA
Beaverton Valley Times

Construction ahead: Affordable housing popping up in Beaverton

The South Cooper Mountain and Aloha areas are getting special attention when it comes to new home development.Have you noticed the construction fences popping up around Beaverton? A list of new subdivisions and apartment complexes are on their way to becoming reality, some within sight of major thoroughfares. Three affordable housing developments are well on their way to occupancy — two in South Cooper Mountain and one in Aloha — and smaller subdivisions are working on permits from Washington County. The larger affordable apartment projects have received a leg up in funding through money set aside by the Beaverton and...
BEAVERTON, OR
Eater

Model Ireland Baldwin and Musician RAC Will Open a Cafe and Wine Bar on the Oregon Coast

Compared to its tourist-beloved neighbor to the south, Gearhart, Oregon — population 1,836 — is a quiet stop along the Oregon Coast. It doesn’t have the cinematic history of Astoria or the cheese-lover destination in Tillamook; it’s a place that values its tranquil nooks and hidden respites, with beach grass creeping over the sandy dunes and driftwood scattered along the aptly named Little Beach.
GEARHART, OR
traveloregon.com

Fried Chicken Takes Flight in Portland

Food trends may come and go, but fried chicken is forever. There’s just something universally appealing about biting into a crackly, well-seasoned, perfectly golden drumstick. Portland is known for its fried chicken and jojos, but fried chicken appears in many creative ways throughout the region, drawing from various cultures...
PORTLAND, OR

