Central Illinois Proud
Boil order lifted in Washington
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The boil order in the City of Washington has been lifted Wednesday. According to a City of Washington Facebook post, all the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency(IEPA) required samples have been cleared. This boil order initially went into effect Monday, after city leaders discovered that a...
Central Illinois Proud
Massive cleanup underway in downtown Peoria following water main break
1470 WMBD
Fire causes damage to West Bluff home
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-morning fire Thursday in Peoria’s West Bluff neighborhood was determined to be an accident, and electrical in nature. That’s according to Peoria Fire, who says crews were called to a home near Bigelow and Richmond at 11:22 a.m., where they saw smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the two-and-a-half story home.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria electrical fire causes $75,000 in damages
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire near Bigelow Street and Richmond Avenue at approximately 11:22 a.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when crews first arrived on the scene, they reported a fire with smoke and flames on the second story of the home.
1470 WMBD
House fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria crews responded to reports of a deck fire around 12:20 a.m. Thursday in area of W. Larchmont and N. Walround Lanes. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said flames could be seen coming from the back of a two-story home. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the blaze under control.
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria garbage collection delayed for holiday
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents of East Peoria should not expect their trash or recycling to get picked up on Thanksgiving, and the holiday will delay pickup for the rest of the week as well. Collection will run one day late for Thursday and Friday pickups. Additionally, East...
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
Central Illinois Proud
CANDIDATES FILE FOR MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS
Journal Star Christmas Fund helping local families …. Journal Star Christmas Fund helping local families in need. Washington fixes chlorine feeder, boil order in place …. Washington fixes chlorine feeder, boil order in place until further testing results. Manual High School recognized as ‘Sole School’. Manual High School recognized...
starvedrock.media
OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday
Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police shut down intersection
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Putnam County business destroyed in Wednesday fire
A wood-working business in western Putnam County is no more. Neil Buffington – the District Chief for the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District blamed a wood-burning stove for starting a fire around Noon Wednesday. The site is in the Wolf Hollow area on Route 18, five miles east of Henry.
Central Illinois Proud
Travelers hit the road, skies ahead of Thanksgiving Day
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thanksgiving Day is Thursday and this week many Americans are traveling to see their loved ones. Nationally, AAA projects 55 million people to travel 50 miles or more by plane, train or automobile to make it to their destination. Of that 55 million, 4.5 million will travel by air, but the majority; 49 million will drive.
1470 WMBD
City council approves funding toward passenger rail project
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria City Council is approving money that could lead to the city receiving federal funding toward the proposed Peoria to Chicago passenger rail line. The city would be putting in $250,000 toward environmental engineering work for the line, if a $2.5 million federal grant for the work is approved.
Central Illinois Proud
None injured in early morning deck fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a deck fire near Larchmont Lane and Westport Road at approximately 12:20 a.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when fire crews arrived on the scene, they observed fire from a deck in the back of a two-story structure.
1470 WMBD
COVID-19 concern abates due to several key factors
PEORIA, Ill. — A local expert on infectious diseases says COVID-19 has certainly reached an important and encouraging phase, at least when considering the bigger picture. Most COVID-19 strains are now endemic in the U.S., says Dr. Doug Kasper with the University of Illinois School of Medicine in Peoria.
starvedrock.media
Three Streator businesses charged with illegal alcohol sales
Besides accidents and reckless drivers, State Police search for illegal alcohol sales. Zone 3 Agents Thursday surveilled twenty-two locations in the county. In Streator, arrests were made at Streator Liquors, Circle K and B&R Grocery. Charged were 18-year old Damien Christian Melvin, 24-year old Larissa Hurer and 55-year old Marjorie Shannon, all of Streator. Each got a notice to appear in court. No arrests were made in Mendota.
WAND TV
Coroner releases name of woman killed in Warrensburg on Wednesday
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
Central Illinois Proud
WATCH: Peoria’s 135th Annual Santa Claus Parade
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tune in to watch Peoria’s annual Santa Claus Parade, scheduled to step off at 9:15 a.m. Friday. This year’s theme: “Winter Wonderland.”
Central Illinois Proud
Chocolate Turkey 5K coming to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– According to a press release, ShaZam Racing is sponsoring the “Chocolate Turkey 5K” on Nov. 24 at 8 a.m. Runners who participate will start on Water between Liberty & Main. The following intersections will be impacted between approximately 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. •...
Central Illinois Proud
AFSCME release statement on Pontiac prison stabbing
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) released a statement following a stabbing at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The joint statement comes from AFSCME Council 31 Executive Director Roberta Lynch and AFSCME Local 494 President and Corrections Lieutenant William Lee:. This...
