PEORIA, Ill. – A late-morning fire Thursday in Peoria’s West Bluff neighborhood was determined to be an accident, and electrical in nature. That’s according to Peoria Fire, who says crews were called to a home near Bigelow and Richmond at 11:22 a.m., where they saw smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the two-and-a-half story home.

PEORIA, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO