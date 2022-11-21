Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Centre Daily
Duke recruiters in mix for potential package deal
By all accounts, the Duke basketball coaches are squarely in contention for Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, Overtime Elite Academy (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham, and St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey on the 2024 recruiting trail. That's not to mention several others. Given...
Rivalry week is here! North Carolina favored by 6.5 points against NC State
Week 13 of the 2022 college football season aka rivalry week has many questions. WRAL senior multiplatform producer Mark Bergin tries to answer some of them. The College Football Playoff rankings are used in this story. North Carolina, NC State seek redemption during rivalry week. NC State @ No. 17...
Duke basketball falls in love with long ball ahead of critical weekend
The Duke basketball team fell in love with the deep shot against Bellarmine. Chicks dig the long ball and so does the Duke basketball team, apparently. The Blue Devils fell in love with the 3-point shot in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night against Bellarmine but it worked to the favor of Jon Scheyer’s squad.
No. 1 UNC opens Phil Knight Invitational vs. Portland
With its perfect record intact, No. 1 North Carolina is leaving Chapel Hill for the first time this season, heading
Chronicle
Devils in the details: Duke men's basketball falls in Champions Classic, women's soccer advances in NCAA tournament
They say the devil is in the details. But in Durham, the Blue Devils are in the details—and numbers. With 4:37 left on the clock and 59-54 on the scoreboard, it seemed that freshman center Kyle Filipowski’s third-consecutive double-double effort was just enough to place the men’s basketball team in position for another victory at Tuesday’s Champions Classic against Kansas. But after Kansas scored on five straight possessions, the writing was on the wall for the Blue Devils, who could only respond with five points of their own to the Jayhawks’ 15. Following a Filipowski layup, Kansas scored seven consecutive points and answered junior captain Jeremy Roach’s 3-pointer with an alley-oop to Gradey Dick that left the score 63-62. The Jayhawks didn’t look back, keeping the lead in the final minutes for the to end the game with a 69-64 score victory.
NCCU's Oliver voted MEAC football coach of the year
Norfolk, Va. — North Carolina Central University head coach Trei Oliver is the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Football Coach of the Year, the MEAC announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22. In his third season as head football coach at his alma mater, Oliver has led the Eagles to their first...
rockytopinsider.com
Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Takes Shot At Tennessee Following South Carolina Loss
South Carolina spoiled Tennessee’s season, defeating the fifth-ranked Vols, 66-38, at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night. The Gamecocks are on Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s mind ahead of the Tigers’ regular season finale against its instate rival. Clemson is looking to end the regular season 11-1 by earning its seventh straight win over South Carolina.
atozsports.com
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer sends message to Vols QB Hendon Hooker after season-ending injury
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a torn ACL in UT’s loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks this past weekend. Hooker’s Tennessee career is over as a result of the devastating injury. On Tuesday, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer opened his press conference by sending a classy message...
Holliday: Tar Heels blow big opportunity, now face resilient NC State
North Carolina and North Carolina State both began the season with big dreams—an ACC Championship, maybe even a spot in the College Football Playoff. While an ACC title is at least still theoretically possible for UNC, both teams have begun to fade, showing the impact of injuries and perhaps the long mental grind of playing good ACC competition each week.
southeasthoops.com
Clemson vs. South Carolina Prediction: Gamecocks Aim For Another Upset
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Clemson vs. South Carolina prediction for the November 26 matchup at Memorial Stadium in Week 13 in SEC football. The Gamecocks scored one of the most surprising wins of the college football season in Week 12, as...
Duke basketball recruiting: Five-star point guard visits again
Notre Dame High School (Calif.) point guard Caleb Foster became the first 2023 Duke basketball recruiting prize with his commitment to the Blue Devils roughly 14 months ago. And he inked his national letter of intent on the first day of the early signing period earlier this month. That all...
chapelboro.com
UNC Basketball in the Phil Knight Invitational: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Times
Both the UNC men’s and women’s basketball teams will be participating in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, OR, during the Thanksgiving holiday. The tournament will provide the first true tests of both teams’ seasons, with multiple ranked foes waiting out west. Both teams will begin action on Thursday.
triangletribune.com
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heights
RALEIGH – It’s a breath of fresh air and a new start for Saint Augustine’s men’s basketball program. North Carolina State legend and 1995 NBA champion, Clarence “Chucky” Brown, is the new sheriff in town for the Falcons. For St. Aug’s sake, a newfangled...
Vejmelka logs shutout as Coyotes beat Hurricanes 4-0
RALEIGH, N.C. — Karel Vejmelka made 36 saves — part of a family moment for the Arizona Coyotes goalie. With his father arriving from Europe to watch him play in an NHL game for the first time, Vejmelka turned in an impressive performance while helping the Coyotes beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 on Wednesday night to stop a four-game slide.
CBS Sports
Watch North Carolina Central vs. Carver College: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
The Carver College Cougars will face off against the North Carolina Central Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. Coming off of an uninspired 0-18 last-season record, Carver College has set their aspirations higher this season. How To Watch. When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Where: McDougald-McLendon...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
North Carolina A&T State University fined $2 million
GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Agriculture and Technical (NC A&T) State University is being fined $2 million dollars after the UNC System voted on the decision last Thursday. The University reportedly enrolled too many out-of-state freshman students over the past two years. The UNC System Board of...
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
triad-city-beat.com
EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: NC A&T and the Black asterisk
Last week the UNC Board of Governors fined NC A&T State University almost $2 million for the crime of taking on too many out-of-state students. While they were allowed 35 percent, this year 41 percent of A&T’s student body came here from out of state. And it’s hard not...
A Carolina Blues Song for a Local Unsung Hero
This is a Carolina blues song for one of the Triangle’s unsung heroes: Spurgeon Fields III. Fields, a Raleigh attorney and former assistant state attorney general under Roy Cooper, died last month after a valiant struggle with cancer. Fields was brilliant, selfless, gifted, with a wry sense of humor,...
thelocalreporter.press
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill Overflows With Gratitude
Shouts of “Amen!” and “Praise God!” sounded above powerful Black voices singing gospel choir music at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill on Sunday afternoon. The congregation clapped hands with the beat of tambourine and drums. People swayed in rhythm with the soulful Christian hymns, babies cried and toes tapped as the joyful celebration took place.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
69K+
Followers
75K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0