Durham, NC

Centre Daily

Duke recruiters in mix for potential package deal

By all accounts, the Duke basketball coaches are squarely in contention for Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, Overtime Elite Academy (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham, and St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey on the 2024 recruiting trail. That's not to mention several others. Given...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Devils in the details: Duke men's basketball falls in Champions Classic, women's soccer advances in NCAA tournament

They say the devil is in the details. But in Durham, the Blue Devils are in the details—and numbers. With 4:37 left on the clock and 59-54 on the scoreboard, it seemed that freshman center Kyle Filipowski’s third-consecutive double-double effort was just enough to place the men’s basketball team in position for another victory at Tuesday’s Champions Classic against Kansas. But after Kansas scored on five straight possessions, the writing was on the wall for the Blue Devils, who could only respond with five points of their own to the Jayhawks’ 15. Following a Filipowski layup, Kansas scored seven consecutive points and answered junior captain Jeremy Roach’s 3-pointer with an alley-oop to Gradey Dick that left the score 63-62. The Jayhawks didn’t look back, keeping the lead in the final minutes for the to end the game with a 69-64 score victory.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

NCCU's Oliver voted MEAC football coach of the year

Norfolk, Va. — North Carolina Central University head coach Trei Oliver is the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Football Coach of the Year, the MEAC announced on Tuesday, Nov. 22. In his third season as head football coach at his alma mater, Oliver has led the Eagles to their first...
DURHAM, NC
rockytopinsider.com

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Takes Shot At Tennessee Following South Carolina Loss

South Carolina spoiled Tennessee’s season, defeating the fifth-ranked Vols, 66-38, at Williams-Brice Stadium Saturday night. The Gamecocks are on Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s mind ahead of the Tigers’ regular season finale against its instate rival. Clemson is looking to end the regular season 11-1 by earning its seventh straight win over South Carolina.
CLEMSON, SC
WRAL News

Holliday: Tar Heels blow big opportunity, now face resilient NC State

North Carolina and North Carolina State both began the season with big dreams—an ACC Championship, maybe even a spot in the College Football Playoff. While an ACC title is at least still theoretically possible for UNC, both teams have begun to fade, showing the impact of injuries and perhaps the long mental grind of playing good ACC competition each week.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
triangletribune.com

Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heights

RALEIGH – It’s a breath of fresh air and a new start for Saint Augustine’s men’s basketball program. North Carolina State legend and 1995 NBA champion, Clarence “Chucky” Brown, is the new sheriff in town for the Falcons. For St. Aug’s sake, a newfangled...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Vejmelka logs shutout as Coyotes beat Hurricanes 4-0

RALEIGH, N.C. — Karel Vejmelka made 36 saves — part of a family moment for the Arizona Coyotes goalie. With his father arriving from Europe to watch him play in an NHL game for the first time, Vejmelka turned in an impressive performance while helping the Coyotes beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 on Wednesday night to stop a four-game slide.
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina A&T State University fined $2 million

GREENSBORO, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Agriculture and Technical (NC A&T) State University is being fined $2 million dollars after the UNC System voted on the decision last Thursday. The University reportedly enrolled too many out-of-state freshman students over the past two years. The UNC System Board of...
GREENSBORO, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
triad-city-beat.com

EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: NC A&T and the Black asterisk

Last week the UNC Board of Governors fined NC A&T State University almost $2 million for the crime of taking on too many out-of-state students. While they were allowed 35 percent, this year 41 percent of A&T’s student body came here from out of state. And it’s hard not...
GREENSBORO, NC
indyweeknc

A Carolina Blues Song for a Local Unsung Hero

This is a Carolina blues song for one of the Triangle’s unsung heroes: Spurgeon Fields III. Fields, a Raleigh attorney and former assistant state attorney general under Roy Cooper, died last month after a valiant struggle with cancer. Fields was brilliant, selfless, gifted, with a wry sense of humor,...
RALEIGH, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill Overflows With Gratitude

Shouts of “Amen!” and “Praise God!” sounded above powerful Black voices singing gospel choir music at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Chapel Hill on Sunday afternoon. The congregation clapped hands with the beat of tambourine and drums. People swayed in rhythm with the soulful Christian hymns, babies cried and toes tapped as the joyful celebration took place.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

